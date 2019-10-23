Correctionville City Council Minutes — October 17, 2019

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting – October 17, 2019

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on October 17, 2019, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson Tara Hill, Dan Volkert and Bob Beazley. Absent: none.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Petty, seconded by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

BUSINESS

1. The council met with members of the Correctionville Fire and Rescue to discuss department response to calls. After much discussion including call response, pager issues, the need for more EMTs and drivers the consensus was the department needs more members.

With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 10:25 PM.

