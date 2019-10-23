Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills (October 2019)

| | 0

Kingsley-Pierson Community School
Kingsley-Pierson CSD — Newspaper Report

Aberson, Berwyn  Official    130.00
Aberson, Joshua  Official    130.00
Adamson, Paul  Official    100.00
Advanced Systems Inc.  Copier Service, Supplies    1,983.27
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.  Legal Services    2,826.50
Alarcon Adame, Arturo  Mileage    42.12
American Pop Corn Co.  Fund Raising Supplies    270.25
Apple Computer Inc.  Computers    6,725.00
Aspi Solutions Inc.  Track Regist Website    500.00
Bailey, Amy  Reimbursement    49.55
Bailey, Scott  Reimbursement    288.21
Baker, Craig  Official    105.00
Basalyga Jr., Russell  Official    205.00
Beck Engineering, Inc.  Services    2,950.00
Beelner’s Service Inc.  Plumbing/Heating Repairs    2,101.81
Beltman, Mark  Official    105.00
Berggren, Edward  Official    105.00
Bottjen Implement  Supplies    235.44
Bresnahan, Kathy  Reimbursement    500.00
Card Service Center  Credit Card Pymt.    5,164.77
Carol’s Kitchen  Services    80.00
Cash-Wa Distributing  Supplies    375.76
Certified Testing Services, Inc.  Services    3,040.00
Champion Teamwear  Supplies    2,744.90
CheerOutfitters.com  Supplies    207.27
Cheerzone  Supplies    490.04
Chesterman  Fund Raising Supplies    312.80
Chet’s  Supplies    55.10
Christians, Aaron  Official    105.00
Chute, Erin Reimbursement    23.00
City Of Kingsley  Water/Sewer    561.70
City Of Pierson  Water/Sewer    98.50
Clark’s Hardware LLC  Misc Supplies    283.65
Classic Sportswear  Banner    1,241.50
Conrad, Jennifer  Reimbursement    25.00
Cowley, Jason  Official    250.40
Dean Foods North Central  Milk, Milk Products    185.26
Department Of Education  Bus Inspections    640.00
Des Moines Register Media  Advertising    52.10
Dirt Road Design  T-Shirts    96.30
EdClub Inc.  Supplies    114.70
Evenhuis, Leann  Reimbursement    23.79
FEH Associates Inc.  Architectural Study    4,370.06
First Cooperative Association-Corp.  Fuel, Supplies    1,640.55
First Supplies    650.00
Fleet US LLC  Supplies    788.00
Frontier Communications  Telephone Service    784.39
Galva-Holstein  Tuition    70.00
Goodwill Industries, Inc.  Tuition    34.50
Goodwin, Nicole  Reimbursement    166.92
Graham Tires  Tires    254.40
Grau, Daniel  Official    105.00
Greenway Lawn Care  Services    379.75
Hackett, Kristine  Reimbursement    10.49
Hagan Auto Body  Vehicle Repairs/Service    382.42
Hamman, Sonya  Reimbursement    6.63
Harris Lake Park CSD  Entry Fee    100.00
Harris, Dave  Official    105.00
Harris, Mark  Official    105.00
Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc.  Supplies    1,011.18
Hillyard/Sioux Falls  Janitorial Supplies    596.42
Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.  Supplies    841.73
Hough, Michael  Official    105.00
Hytrek, Nick  Official    105.00
IA High School Speech Assoc.  Entry Fees    50.00
Iowa Association Of Track Coaches  Membership    50.00
Iowa Communications Network  Services    63.01
Iowa Girls Coaches Association  Clinic Registration    50.00
Iowa School Finance Information Service  Background Checks    96.00
Iowa Testing Programs  Testing Materials    2,143.40
Itec Registration  Registration    1,050.00
Jenness, Lloyd  Official    130.00
Jones School Supply  Supplies    154.35
JW Pepper & Son Inc.  Music Supplies    365.29
K-Purchase, LLC  Supplies    490.29
Kraft Kleaners LLC  Services    276.50
Kreber, Chris  Official    105.00
Kreber, Jason  Official    105.00
Kreber, Kelly  Official    105.00
Lammers Automotive  Vehicle Repairs    1,313.14
Lawton-Bronson Schools  Dues/Fees    60.00
Learning A-Z  License    1,099.45
Loreth, Heather  Reimbursement    6.63
Luenberger, Brian  Official    105.00
Lumber Pros  Lumber Supplies    87.93
Lunchtime Solutions Inc.  Food Service    25,837.11
Maple Valley Anthon Oto  Entry Fees    90.00
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.  Instr. Supplies    162.95
Mauch, Maggie  Reimbursement    34.32
McConnell, Jim  Official    105.00
McKesson Medical-Surgical Government Solutions LLC  Medical Supplies    822.20
McQueen’s Soft Water Corp.  Services    147.20
Menards – Sioux City  Supplies    53.71
Mid American Energy Company  Gas/Elec Service    16,947.08
Midstates Bank/Jody Reinking        Postage    55.00
Midwest Alarm Services  Services    2,582.60
Midwest Technology  Instr. Supplies    270.44
Monell, Jill  Official    205.00
Mounts, Kimberly  Official    105.00
Moville Record  Board Minutes    517.01
Mr. Tunes Mobile Music  Services    400.00
Nasco  Instr. Supplies    234.95
New Cooperative Inc.  Fuel, Maintenance Supply    28.79
Northern Plains Fitness, Inc.  Fitness Equipment    1,000.00
Northwest AEA  Instr. Supplies    5,106.70
OABCIG Comm. School  Entry Fee    70.00
Oriental Trading  Prom Supplies    41.52
PartyFun Rentals, LLC  Supplies    140.00
Pearson Education  Textbooks    3,432.35
Powell, Suzanne  Reimbursement    156.00
Presto-X Company  Pest Control    116.00
Professional Office Services  Supplies    413.08
Ray’s Midbell Music  Band Repairs    538.86
Renaissance Learning Inc.  Instr. Supply    1,888.00
Rick’s Computers  Computer Services    7,313.82
Rick’s Septic Service  Services    250.00
Rolling Oil Co.  Gasoline-Oil/Service    2,989.93
Sam’s Club/Gecf  Supplies    1,221.93
Sanitary Services  Garbage Service    595.90
Scarecrow Farm Field Trip..245.00
Schaeuble, Shelly  Reimbursement    45.12
Schipper, Travis  Official    105.00
Scholastic Book Fairs-8  Book Fair Cost    1,784.44
Scholastic  Instructional Supply    1,503.17
School Bus Sales  Repair Parts/Service    0.00
Schroeder, Jackie  Reimbursement    46.80
Schroeder, Kim  Reimbursement    5.99
Secure Benefits Systems  Flex Plan Fees    9,057.20
Seuntjens, Bill  Official    3,071.00
Shane’s Glass & More  Services    615.00
Sioux City Journal  Advertising    1,202.95
Snakenberg, Seth  Reimbursement    70.20
Soenen, Mike  Official     105.00
South Central Calhoun  Entry Fee    90.00
Sportsgraphics  Gym Wall Pads    1,308.00
Staples Advantage  Supplies    1,528.79
Tams-Witmark Music Library Inc.  Musical Supplies    1,995.00
Thompson Innovation  Services    2,570.49
Timberline Billing Service LLC  Medicaid Services    134.90
TNT Brush  Supplies    139.00
Tri-State Sew & Vac Inc.  Equipment    429.99
Trinity 3 Technology  Chromebooks–CS Grant    14,040.00
Trophies Plus Inc.  Award Pins    235.12
United Rentals  Prom Rentals    694.20
US-Games  PE Supplies    45.15
VocabularySpellingCity.com Supplies    83.70
Walsworth  Yearbook    2,509.50
Wiatel  Cable/Internet    447.79
Wickstrom, Stanley Official    100.00
Wiese, Rob  Reimbursement    347.21
William V MacGill & Co.  Medical Supplies    1,376.00

Published in The Record
Thursday, October 24, 2019

