Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills (October 2019)

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

Kingsley-Pierson CSD — Newspaper Report

Aberson, Berwyn Official 130.00

Aberson, Joshua Official 130.00

Adamson, Paul Official 100.00

Advanced Systems Inc. Copier Service, Supplies 1,983.27

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 2,826.50

Alarcon Adame, Arturo Mileage 42.12

American Pop Corn Co. Fund Raising Supplies 270.25

Apple Computer Inc. Computers 6,725.00

Aspi Solutions Inc. Track Regist Website 500.00

Bailey, Amy Reimbursement 49.55

Bailey, Scott Reimbursement 288.21

Baker, Craig Official 105.00

Basalyga Jr., Russell Official 205.00

Beck Engineering, Inc. Services 2,950.00

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 2,101.81

Beltman, Mark Official 105.00

Berggren, Edward Official 105.00

Bottjen Implement Supplies 235.44

Bresnahan, Kathy Reimbursement 500.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Pymt. 5,164.77

Carol’s Kitchen Services 80.00

Cash-Wa Distributing Supplies 375.76

Certified Testing Services, Inc. Services 3,040.00

Champion Teamwear Supplies 2,744.90

CheerOutfitters.com Supplies 207.27

Cheerzone Supplies 490.04

Chesterman Fund Raising Supplies 312.80

Chet’s Supplies 55.10

Christians, Aaron Official 105.00

Chute, Erin Reimbursement 23.00

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 561.70

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 98.50

Clark’s Hardware LLC Misc Supplies 283.65

Classic Sportswear Banner 1,241.50

Conrad, Jennifer Reimbursement 25.00

Cowley, Jason Official 250.40

Dean Foods North Central Milk, Milk Products 185.26

Department Of Education Bus Inspections 640.00

Des Moines Register Media Advertising 52.10

Dirt Road Design T-Shirts 96.30

EdClub Inc. Supplies 114.70

Evenhuis, Leann Reimbursement 23.79

FEH Associates Inc. Architectural Study 4,370.06

First Cooperative Association-Corp. Fuel, Supplies 1,640.55

First Supplies 650.00

Fleet US LLC Supplies 788.00

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 784.39

Galva-Holstein Tuition 70.00

Goodwill Industries, Inc. Tuition 34.50

Goodwin, Nicole Reimbursement 166.92

Graham Tires Tires 254.40

Grau, Daniel Official 105.00

Greenway Lawn Care Services 379.75

Hackett, Kristine Reimbursement 10.49

Hagan Auto Body Vehicle Repairs/Service 382.42

Hamman, Sonya Reimbursement 6.63

Harris Lake Park CSD Entry Fee 100.00

Harris, Dave Official 105.00

Harris, Mark Official 105.00

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 1,011.18

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 596.42

Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. Supplies 841.73

Hough, Michael Official 105.00

Hytrek, Nick Official 105.00

IA High School Speech Assoc. Entry Fees 50.00

Iowa Association Of Track Coaches Membership 50.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 63.01

Iowa Girls Coaches Association Clinic Registration 50.00

Iowa School Finance Information Service Background Checks 96.00

Iowa Testing Programs Testing Materials 2,143.40

Itec Registration Registration 1,050.00

Jenness, Lloyd Official 130.00

Jones School Supply Supplies 154.35

JW Pepper & Son Inc. Music Supplies 365.29

K-Purchase, LLC Supplies 490.29

Kraft Kleaners LLC Services 276.50

Kreber, Chris Official 105.00

Kreber, Jason Official 105.00

Kreber, Kelly Official 105.00

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 1,313.14

Lawton-Bronson Schools Dues/Fees 60.00

Learning A-Z License 1,099.45

Loreth, Heather Reimbursement 6.63

Luenberger, Brian Official 105.00

Lumber Pros Lumber Supplies 87.93

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 25,837.11

Maple Valley Anthon Oto Entry Fees 90.00

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 162.95

Mauch, Maggie Reimbursement 34.32

McConnell, Jim Official 105.00

McKesson Medical-Surgical Government Solutions LLC Medical Supplies 822.20

McQueen’s Soft Water Corp. Services 147.20

Menards – Sioux City Supplies 53.71

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 16,947.08

Midstates Bank/Jody Reinking Postage 55.00

Midwest Alarm Services Services 2,582.60

Midwest Technology Instr. Supplies 270.44

Monell, Jill Official 205.00

Mounts, Kimberly Official 105.00

Moville Record Board Minutes 517.01

Mr. Tunes Mobile Music Services 400.00

Nasco Instr. Supplies 234.95

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 28.79

Northern Plains Fitness, Inc. Fitness Equipment 1,000.00

Northwest AEA Instr. Supplies 5,106.70

OABCIG Comm. School Entry Fee 70.00

Oriental Trading Prom Supplies 41.52

PartyFun Rentals, LLC Supplies 140.00

Pearson Education Textbooks 3,432.35

Powell, Suzanne Reimbursement 156.00

Presto-X Company Pest Control 116.00

Professional Office Services Supplies 413.08

Ray’s Midbell Music Band Repairs 538.86

Renaissance Learning Inc. Instr. Supply 1,888.00

Rick’s Computers Computer Services 7,313.82

Rick’s Septic Service Services 250.00

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 2,989.93

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 1,221.93

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 595.90

Scarecrow Farm Field Trip..245.00

Schaeuble, Shelly Reimbursement 45.12

Schipper, Travis Official 105.00

Scholastic Book Fairs-8 Book Fair Cost 1,784.44

Scholastic Instructional Supply 1,503.17

School Bus Sales Repair Parts/Service 0.00

Schroeder, Jackie Reimbursement 46.80

Schroeder, Kim Reimbursement 5.99

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 9,057.20

Seuntjens, Bill Official 3,071.00

Shane’s Glass & More Services 615.00

Sioux City Journal Advertising 1,202.95

Snakenberg, Seth Reimbursement 70.20

Soenen, Mike Official 105.00

South Central Calhoun Entry Fee 90.00

Sportsgraphics Gym Wall Pads 1,308.00

Staples Advantage Supplies 1,528.79

Tams-Witmark Music Library Inc. Musical Supplies 1,995.00

Thompson Innovation Services 2,570.49

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 134.90

TNT Brush Supplies 139.00

Tri-State Sew & Vac Inc. Equipment 429.99

Trinity 3 Technology Chromebooks–CS Grant 14,040.00

Trophies Plus Inc. Award Pins 235.12

United Rentals Prom Rentals 694.20

US-Games PE Supplies 45.15

VocabularySpellingCity.com Supplies 83.70

Walsworth Yearbook 2,509.50

Wiatel Cable/Internet 447.79

Wickstrom, Stanley Official 100.00

Wiese, Rob Reimbursement 347.21

William V MacGill & Co. Medical Supplies 1,376.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 24, 2019