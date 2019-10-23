Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — October 15, 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

October 15, 2019

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Herbold, Pratt and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Haggin, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve the minutes of the September meeting. All in favor, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Addressed questions regarding chrome books purchased which will be reimbursed through the Computer Science grant. On the MidAmerican Energy’s bill, the kw usage was higher than previous years at this time and the usage will be looked into. Thompson Innovation’s invoice was discussed regarding cameras at the Pierson building. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $104,893.14 from the general fund, $22,050.18 from the schoolhouse funds, $26,212.87 from lunch fund, $2,153.02 Pierson activity fund and $20,537.07 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Three board member seats are open for the November 5th school board election. Matt Bubke, Angela Haggin, Phillip Herbold and Pat Henrich have submitted nomination papers for the election. Auditors arrive November 12th. The Child Nutrition Program will be reviewed November 18th-19th. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

• FALL FAST teacher testing completed for K-6th reading & K-4th Math. Fire Prevention week October 14-18. Fire truck visit on October 18. There is a new app for Box tops. HS musical “Wizard of Oz” will be shown to the elementary students 11/7. MS volleyball last game 10/17 and football on 10/24. A huge thank you to the parents who helped line judge and chain gang. Red Ribbon week 10/21-10/25. Thanks to the KP Boosters! MS basketball starts 10/31. NW Iowa Honor Choir in Storm Lake on 11/5. Parent-Teacher conferences on 11/5 and 11/7. Mr. Wiese will be attending Evaluator training on 11/7-11/8. MS Veteran’s Day assembly on 11/11 supported by Midstates Bank. Doosky’s Tip Night #3 will be 11/12.

Supt. Bailey

• Many state reports are due in October including Fall Staff Beds, Operational Sharing, Certified Enrollment and SRI reports. Busy month for football, volleyball and home coming activities. Great week of homecoming! Superclass night was exciting and skits were excellent! Thank you to Trent Lammers and Erin Chute for producing the Fall Activities Green Screen Pictures. They are posted on the KP website and Twitter. The Fall Musical will be 11/8-11/9 and there will be three shows. Mr. Bailey enjoyed working with the JH football kids, and they have had a great season, so far. Check out a new app Varsity Bound which shows the scores and standings for all varsity sports activities.

8. OLD BUSINESS

• None

9. NEW BUSINESS

• SBRC Request for Allowable Growth – Special Education Deficit: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve the supplemental authority for a special education deficit in the amount of $3,232.60. All voted aye, motion.

• Contract Recommendations. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve Lacie Sullivan as a one-on-one special education tutor. All voted aye, motion. Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve Scott Phelps at the JH boys’ basketball coach. All voted aye, motion.

• First Reading 500 Series Board Policy: Students: Motion by Herbold , seconded by Pratt to approve the first reading of the 500 series. All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2020/2021 Football Intentions: Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve 8-man football for the next two years of competition. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Snow Removal Bids: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve Bohle Construction’s 2019-2020 snow removal bid for the Kingsley building. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve Jon Peschau and Tate Benson’s 2019-2020 snow removal bid for the Pierson building. All voted aye, motion carried.

• NASA Trip: Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to send 3 students and 1 chaperone on the NASA Trip in March 2020. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Fundraiser Yearly request: Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the fundraiser request from KP Dance Team to sell t-shirts during volleyball and basketball seasons to offset yearly expenses. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. OTHER BUSINESS:

11. ADJOURNMENT

• At 7:08 a.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to adjourn. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 24, 2019