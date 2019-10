Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — October 2019

Lawton-Bronson Community School

October 2019 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

A BEKA BOOK, INC. Homeschool assistance 746.20

AC&R SPECIALISTS Repair sprinkler head 642.64

ACE ENGINES AND PART DIST. parts for Grasshopper 602.78

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 29.00

ANDERSON, RYAN REIMBURSE MILEAGE 251.72

BEN FISH TIRE CO. INC. tires 1,501.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY gym lift rental 688.43

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. SOFTENER SALT 428.16

CAROLINA BIOLOGICAL SUPPLY COMPANY DNA lab 71.49

CASSENS, PAMELA POSTER FRAMES 188.21

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 3,656.84

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. COPIER SERVICE CALL 190.67

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 425.08

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 379.41

CONSTRUCTIVE PLAYTHINGS QRS Grant Money 393.76

CULLIGAN WATER SOFTENER REPAIR 50.00

DAKOTA TRAFFIC SERVICES parking lot paint 333.00

DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUCTION INC. SHREDDING 45.00

DUNHAM HARDWOODS itech supplies 852.32

ERICKSON, DALE REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

FIRSCHING, JEFFREY MILEAGE 249.40

FLEET US LLC field paint 1,140.20

HAKA LLC GAS 1,544.31

HARMEIER, KRISTI MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 30.00

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. PAD 15IN POLISH 83.60

HOBART SALES & SERVICE repair dishwasher 480.45

HOGLUND BUS CO., INC. bus window 227.33

HOME DEPOT PRO, THE custodial supplies 2,396.22

HUMMEL, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 29.20

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER brakes and drums 376.12

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF AG EDUCATORS conference 425.00

IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 3,288.20

IOWA SCHOOL BUILDINGS & GROUND annual membership 175.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. sheet music 323.34

JENSEN, CLAIR Bass stand 411.95

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

LAKESHORE LEARNING SENTENCE STRIPS 13.98

MATHESON TRI-GAS DBA LINWELD itech welding 544.66

McGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION HOLDINGS, LLC online books 765.39

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC. DOT alcohol testing kits 42.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. Replacement drum head 218.98

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 14,146.31

MIDWEST MOBILE GLASS window 175.00

MIDWEST TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS itech supplies 692.63

MILLER, PEGGY REIMBURSE HEP B VACCINE 15.15

MOEMS Math Olympiad Registration 238.00

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 791.83

MTC MECHANICAL, INC.

HVAC repair, glycol replacement 7,003.00

Repair condensation pump

Dampener work

Work on compressor

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE 220.40

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NIMCO, INC. stickers 78.50

NORTHWEST AEA 12 registration fee for class 3,387.36

FASTBRIDGE SUBSCRIPTIONS

Northwestern play 40.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS oil and filters 1,824.20

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 325.50

PARVU, ANDREA MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 249.80

PEARSON EDUCATION Additional JH textbooks 703.54

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 86.97

PERMA BOUND 2019-2020 Award Winning Books 229.18

POSITIVE PROMOTIONS DRUG FREE RIBBONS 54.75

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 132.93

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT CO. parts for Gravely 684.45

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENT 182.33

SCHOLASTIC CLASSROOM MAGAZINES

magazines 474.37

Readers

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA SAI MEMBERSHIP 785.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. classroom & office supplies 1,091.29

SHEETS, JACOB MILEAGE 123.08

SHOOK, CHAD MILEAGE 292.44

SOLBERG’S SERVICE AWARDS 481.11

STATE STEEL SUPPLY CO. galvanized sheets 387.16

STATELINE-ELECTRIC ADD SWITCH IN CLASS 418.36

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 227.46

TRI-STATE COMMUNICATIONS bus 44 radio installation..197.00

UHL, RANDY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

US BANK

TAG conference 10,123.67

nursing supplies

IASBO fall conference

Literacy Materials

Renewal phonics online 2019-20

Lab materials

VER STEEG, KRISTI MILEAGE 102.08

VONDRAK, JEAN REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL 740.89

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 995.88

Fund Total: 72,456.82

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

CHESTERMAN COMPANY WATER/JUICE 184.75

DEAN FOODS MILK 2,872.08

KECK FOOD DISTRIBUTION FOOD 1,918.56

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 13,252.62

US BANK FOOD 37.20

Fund Total: 18,265.21

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, JOSHUA OFFICIAL 75.00

ADAMSON, PAUL OFFICIAL 100.00

ALL-IOWA HONOR DRILL TEAM REGISTRATION 537.00

AREND, JAMIE OFFICIAL 100.00

AUSTIN, NATE OFFICIAL 100.00

BAILEY, AMY OFFICIAL 80.00

BASALYGA, RUSS OFFICIAL 100.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 981.10

CHUCK’S PIANO SERVICE TUNING 145.00

COWLEY, ANNE OFFICIAL 200.00

CUSTOM CREATIONS APPAREL ORDERS, EMBROIDERING 5,382.55

DREW, JANA OFFICIAL 160.00

EASTBAY INC. WARM-UPS 2,886.50

EVANS, LYNN OFFICIAL 100.00

EWELL EDUCATIONAL SERVICES SERVICES 175.00

GALAXIE PRODUCTIONS SERVICES 200.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC OFFICIAL 75.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS EQUIPMENT 6,004.30

HEMPSTEAD, BRAD CONFERENCE 375.00

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 65.00

HUISENGA, TROY OFFICIAL 100.00

I29 SPORTS BALLS, JERSEYS 662.00

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION REGISTRATION 16.00

IOWA GIRLS COACHES ASSOCIATION MEMBERSHIP DUES 75.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION REGISTRATION 115.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASS’N CONVENTION REGISTRATIONS 310.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. MUSIC 413.69

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL 145.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMM. SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 55.00

LEMARS COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 195.00

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA HOMECOMING PIZZA, CONCESSION CRAZY BREAD 617.60

LUBBERS, CALEB OFFICIAL 145.00

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE 120.00

MCGUIRE, LORI OFFICIAL 200.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. TUNER 20.89

MMC/RU SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE 60.00

MONELL, JILL OFFICIAL 100.00

OA/BC-IG SCHOOLS ENTRY FEE 70.00

PEDERSEN, LES OFFICIAL 100.00

RICHARDSON, MARTY OFFICIAL 100.00

ROBERTS, JEFF OFFICIAL 100.00

ROLLERAMA SKATING 560.00

SCHMIDT, JOHN OFFICIAL 100.00

TRI-CENTER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE 80.00

US BANK MEDALS, SUPPLIES, EQUIPMENT, MEALS, COSTUMES, MEMBERSHIP, CONCESSIONS, POMS, REGISTRATIONS 4,326.99

WAGNER, JIM OFFICIAL 100.00

WALL OF FAME, GRAFFIX INC. JERSEYS 1,668.71

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 75.00

WICKSTROM, STAN OFFICIAL 100.00

WILLER, CHAD OFFICIAL 220.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 260.00

WYNIA, BRADY OFFICIAL 100.00

Fund Total: 29,152.33

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

DATA MANAGEMENT TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 5,664.00

Fund Total: 5,664.00

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR INSURANCE, INC.

ADD BUS TO POLICY 4,325.00

WORK COMP LIABILITY

Fund Total: 4,325.00

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

US BANK background checks 156.00

Fund Total: 156.00

PRESCHOOL

DEAN FOODS milk 55.14

Fund Total: 55.14

FITNESS CENTER FUND

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 37.33

Fund Total: 37.33

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

IOWA TESTING PROGRAM IOWA ASSESSMENT 1,952.00

JOHNSON CONTROLS FIRE PROTECTION LP fire alarm repair 1,755.87

JPR DELIVERIES Gym floor refinsihing 4,275.00

Kubota skid loader lease 661.73

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. WORK ON COMPRESSOR 956.00

PLAYON SPORTS Pixellot Camera for Football Field 2,500.00

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES interactive board cart 3,051.93

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. FURNITURE 4,276.72

SMALL CONTRACTING Curbs and grinds at high school 4,040.00

Fund Total: 23,469.25

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 24, 2019