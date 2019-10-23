Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — September 9, 2019
Lawton-Bronson Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Lawton-Bronson Community School District
Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa
Monday, September 9, 2019
7:00 p.m.
The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.
A. Call to Order
Meeting called to order at 7:00
B. Roll Call
All present
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Welcome Visitors and Guests
E. Public Forum
F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.
Reinke moved to approve agenda. Holtz seconded. All in favor.
Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law
G. Communications
1. Board member updates
H. Reports
1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report
Alyssa Kock, Sara White and Jill Myers are all new to the district or in new positions in the elementary school.
Homecoming is next week.
Statewide assessment test results will not be available until late October early November.
Craig walled off the teacher’s lounge to create an additional classroom.
Opening staff meeting went very well. Chris Ver Steeg was the guest speaker.
Shook spoke about potential of expanding elementary building.
2. Monthly Financial report
Anderson presented financial reports
3. Secondary Principal Report
Rich Kallsen is in final year of administrative degree and doing a full year internship with principal Jessen
Madison Folkers, Steven Anthony and Kelly Foster are new teachers in the high school.
L-B got a letter recognizing there were no players or coaches ejected from sporting events
Coronation is this Sunday at 7. Labor auction is at 6. Parade is on Friday at 1.
4. Board Bill Auditor’s Report
Reinke asked about payment of an invoice from Hudl.
I. Consent Agenda
1. Approve minutes of previous meeting
2. Approve bills payable
3. Approve budget summaries
Holtz moved to approve the consent agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor.
J. New Business
1. Approve amendment of board policy
Reinke moved to approve the amendment of the board policy to the regular meeting being the second Monday of each month. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
K. Personnel
1. Approve special education drivers
Amick moved to approve Bruce and Patti Jackson as special education drivers. Woolridge seconded. Holtz, Reinke, Woolridge and Amick aye, Scott nay.
2. Approve resignation of cook
Woolridge moved to approve resignation of Nichole Morgan. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
3. Approve hiring of cook
Holtz moved to approve Brittany Dykhuizen as cook in the high school. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
4. Approve assistant football coach
Woolridge moved to approve Justin Doran. Holtz seconded. Holtz, Scott, Woolridge and Amick aye. Reinke nay.
5. Approve head junior high girls basketball coach
Holtz moved to approve Jeff Firsching. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
6. Approve assistant junior high girls basketball coach
Reinke moved to approve Lisa Ehlers. Holtz seconded. All in favor.
7. Approve head high school girls basketball coach
Holtz moved to approve Joe Loutsch. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
8. Approve assistant high school girls basketball coach
Woolridge moved to approve Alyssa Kock. Amick seconded. All in favor.
9. Approve head junior high boys basketball coach
Reinke moved to approve Chad Clay. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
10. Approve assistant junior high boys basketball coach
Woolridge moved to approve Austin Busch. Holtz seconded. All in favor.
11. Approve head high school boys basketball coach
Amick moved to approve Adam Benson. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
12. Approve assistant high school boys basketball coach
Holtz moved to approve Ken Rohmiller. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
13. Approve head wrestling coach
Amick moved to approve Matt Thoma. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
14. Approve assistant wrestling coach
Woolridge moved to approve Blake Sappingfield. Amick seconded. Holtz, Scott, Woolridge and Amick aye. Reinke nay.
15. Approve head archery coach
Holtz moved to approve Jason Carlson. Amick seconded. All in favor.
Holtz moved to adjourn. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
L. Adjourn
Meeting adjourned at 7:52
Rick Scott, Board President
Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 24, 2019