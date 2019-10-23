Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — September 9, 2019

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, September 9, 2019

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Roll Call

All present

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve agenda. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

H. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

Alyssa Kock, Sara White and Jill Myers are all new to the district or in new positions in the elementary school.

Homecoming is next week.

Statewide assessment test results will not be available until late October early November.

Craig walled off the teacher’s lounge to create an additional classroom.

Opening staff meeting went very well. Chris Ver Steeg was the guest speaker.

Shook spoke about potential of expanding elementary building.

2. Monthly Financial report

Anderson presented financial reports

3. Secondary Principal Report

Rich Kallsen is in final year of administrative degree and doing a full year internship with principal Jessen

Madison Folkers, Steven Anthony and Kelly Foster are new teachers in the high school.

L-B got a letter recognizing there were no players or coaches ejected from sporting events

Coronation is this Sunday at 7. Labor auction is at 6. Parade is on Friday at 1.

4. Board Bill Auditor’s Report

Reinke asked about payment of an invoice from Hudl.

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Holtz moved to approve the consent agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor.

J. New Business

1. Approve amendment of board policy

Reinke moved to approve the amendment of the board policy to the regular meeting being the second Monday of each month. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

K. Personnel

1. Approve special education drivers

Amick moved to approve Bruce and Patti Jackson as special education drivers. Woolridge seconded. Holtz, Reinke, Woolridge and Amick aye, Scott nay.

2. Approve resignation of cook

Woolridge moved to approve resignation of Nichole Morgan. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve hiring of cook

Holtz moved to approve Brittany Dykhuizen as cook in the high school. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve assistant football coach

Woolridge moved to approve Justin Doran. Holtz seconded. Holtz, Scott, Woolridge and Amick aye. Reinke nay.

5. Approve head junior high girls basketball coach

Holtz moved to approve Jeff Firsching. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve assistant junior high girls basketball coach

Reinke moved to approve Lisa Ehlers. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve head high school girls basketball coach

Holtz moved to approve Joe Loutsch. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve assistant high school girls basketball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Alyssa Kock. Amick seconded. All in favor.

9. Approve head junior high boys basketball coach

Reinke moved to approve Chad Clay. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

10. Approve assistant junior high boys basketball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Austin Busch. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

11. Approve head high school boys basketball coach

Amick moved to approve Adam Benson. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

12. Approve assistant high school boys basketball coach

Holtz moved to approve Ken Rohmiller. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

13. Approve head wrestling coach

Amick moved to approve Matt Thoma. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

14. Approve assistant wrestling coach

Woolridge moved to approve Blake Sappingfield. Amick seconded. Holtz, Scott, Woolridge and Amick aye. Reinke nay.

15. Approve head archery coach

Holtz moved to approve Jason Carlson. Amick seconded. All in favor.

Holtz moved to adjourn. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

L. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 7:52

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 24, 2019