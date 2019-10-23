Probate — Merlin H. Kollbaum

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MERLIN H. KOLLBAUM, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR055649

Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Merlin H. Kollbaum, Deceased, who died on or about October 14, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on October 18, 2019, the Last Will and Testament of Merlin H. Kollbaum, deceased, bearing date of the 27th Day of April, 2006, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Kevin Kollbaum and Kenneth Kollbaum were appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: October 18, 2019

/s/ Kevin Kollbaum

Kevin Kollbaum

Executor of the Estate

2741 Old Hwy. 141

Hornick, IA 51026

/s/ Kenneth Kollbaum

Kenneth Kollbaum

Executor of the Estate

3485 245th Street

Anthon, IA 51004

/s/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson

Attorney for Executors

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP

4 East 2nd Street

P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication

October 31, 2019

Probate Code Section 304

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 24, 2019

and Thursday, October 31, 2019