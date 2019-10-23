Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — October 14, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting – October 14, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the school library on Oct. 14, 2019 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors: Chris Countryman, Jim Fisher, Bonnie Clark, Jeannie Krueger, Shyla Bremer, Faith Lambert, Jeff Crick.

Members Present: Frafjord, Koele, Nelson, Thomsen, Reblitz. Absent: Kluender, Lamp.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to waive the reading of the minutes from Sept. 17, 2019 and the amended minutes from May 13, 2019 and approved them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to approve payments from the General Fund for $41,097.56, the PPEL Fund for $969.00 , the Management Fund for $572.00 , the Sales Tax Fund for $26,216.04, the Activity Fund for $8,812.60 and the Nutrition Fund for $14,286.03 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $31,419.83, the PPEL Fund for $499.00, the Sales Tax Fund for $27,805.91, the Activity Fund for $16,218.89, and the Lunch Fund for $376.34. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports:

• Mr. Glackin – report

Building, Grounds, & Transportation

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to approve the exhibits for the SBRC meeting as presented. Motion carried all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to authorize the Superintendent to request Modified Supplemental Assistance from the SBRC for asbestos removal in the amount of $29,414 and to approve transfer of the expense to the general fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Board consensus that they are interested in meeting in closed session regarding the Leisinger property adjacent the school’s large parking lot.

Personnel:

• Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve a stipend to the show choir choreographer, Madelynn Scherwin, for $600. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Koele, second by Reblitz to pay Jeff Crick $20/hour for 327 hours worked this past summer. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-curricular

• Archery paid sponsor – tabled until next month.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve Chuck Campbell and Sam Thomas as volunteer sponsors for the Archery Club. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to approve the online Yankee Candle fundraiser for the Middle School. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Review of Legislative priorities.

• Discussion on IASB Convention and the Delegate Assembly coming up.

• Presentation of the Annual Transportation Report, Special Education Supplement and Certified Annual Report by Business Manager/Board Secretary, Christen Howrey.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to retire the financial books for fiscal year 2019 and approve the CAR as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Director Thomsen introduced the following Resolution and moved it’s adoption. Director Reblitz seconded the motion to adopt. The roll was called, and the vote was: AYES: Frafjord, Nelson, Reblitz, Thomsen, Koele. NAY: none.

The President declared the Resolution adopted as follows:

RESOLUTION ORDERING ELECTION ON THE QUESTION OF LEVYING AND IMPOSING A VOTER APPROVED PHYSICAL PLANT AND EQUIPMENT PROPERTY TAX AND INCOME SURTAX.

WHEREAS, this Board has determined that an election should be called on the question of levying and imposing a voter approved physical plant and equipment property tax and income surtax.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT , IN THE COUNTY OF WOODBURY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That an election is called of the qualified electors of the Woodbury Central Community School District, in the County of Woodbury, State of Iowa, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The following Proposition is approved, and the Secretary is authorized and directed to submit and file the Proposition for the Ballot with the Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections at least 46 days prior to the election.

PROPOSITION

Shall the Board of Directors of the Woodbury Central Community School District, in the County of Woodbury, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E ; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment tax of not exceeding One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the board, to levy a physical plant and equipment property tax upon all the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, and to impose a physical plant and equipment income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the school district on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2020, or each year thereafter?

[END OF BALLOT LANGUAGE]

Section 2. That the notice of the election and ballot form used at the election shall be prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Iowa Code and Iowa Administrative Rules.

Section 3. This election will be conducted by the County Auditor of Woodbury County, as Commissioner of Elections.

Section 4. That the Election Board for the Voting Precinct or precincts be appointed by the County Commissioner of Elections not less than 15 days before the election.

Section 5. The Commissioner of Elections is requested and directed to make publication of the Notice of Election at least once, not less than four days nor more than twenty days prior to the election, in a newspaper that meets the requirements of Iowa Code Section 49.53(2).

Section 6. That the County Commissioner of Elections shall prepare all ballots and election registers and other supplies as necessary for the proper and legal conduct of this election and the Secretary of the Board is authorized and directed to cooperate with the Commissioner of Elections in the preparation of the necessary proceedings.

Section 7. That the Secretary is directed to file a certified copy of this Resolution in the Office of the County Commissioner of Elections to constitute the “written notice” to the County Commissioner of Elections of the election date, required to be given by the governing body under the provisions of Iowa Code Chapter 47.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 14th day of October, 2019.

• Visitor/community comments: Jim Fisher – city vision. Chris Countryman – non-profit organizations in Moville willing to help school.

• For the Good of the Cause – Glackin thanked Lindi Bolender and Chris Howrey for their efforts, expertise and professionalism in regards to the annual audit that went well.

Adjourn: Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 9:05 p.m.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, President

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 24, 2019