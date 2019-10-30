Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — October 22, 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

October 22, 2019

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:15 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Herbold, Pratt and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. NEW BUSINESS

• Contract Recommendations: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve Torey Hill as the Assistant HS girls’ basketball coach. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin to approve Don Hirschman as the Assistant HS boys’ basketball coach. Haggin, Pratt, Collins and Bubke voted aye, motion carried. Herbold abstained. Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin to approve Erica Wordekemper as the head JH girls’ basketball coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Resignation: Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin to approve the resignation of Torey Hill as the head JH girls’ basketball coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. OTHER BUSINESS

• None

6. ADJOURNMENT

• At 6:20 p.m., motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to adjourn. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 31, 2019