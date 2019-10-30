Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — October 22, 2019
Kingsley-Pierson Community School
UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING
OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
October 22, 2019
CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY
1. CALL TO ORDER
• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:15 p.m.
2. ROLL CALL
• Present: Members Haggin, Herbold, Pratt and Collins.
3. AGENDA
• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.
4. NEW BUSINESS
• Contract Recommendations: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve Torey Hill as the Assistant HS girls’ basketball coach. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin to approve Don Hirschman as the Assistant HS boys’ basketball coach. Haggin, Pratt, Collins and Bubke voted aye, motion carried. Herbold abstained. Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin to approve Erica Wordekemper as the head JH girls’ basketball coach. All voted aye, motion carried.
• Resignation: Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin to approve the resignation of Torey Hill as the head JH girls’ basketball coach. All voted aye, motion carried.
5. OTHER BUSINESS
• None
6. ADJOURNMENT
• At 6:20 p.m., motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to adjourn. All voted aye, motion carried.
Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary
Matt Bubke, Board President
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 31, 2019