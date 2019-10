Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — October 14, 2019

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, October 14, 2019

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

• Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, Clausen, Kennedy, and Mead

• Absent: None

• Others: 4 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order at declared a quorum at 7:04 PM.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – none

B. Correspondence – email from a patron praising Gaige Gill and the new RamCast

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $146,193.86; Management $14,670.21; PPEL $14,752.10; Activity $25,449.43; Hot Lunch $21,923.47; Infrastructure $38,726.17; Extra & Hourly Pay $50,795.33.

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Flanigan moved and Clausen seconded to approve the resignations of Nancy Hayworth, Courtney Pithan, and Melanie Feddersen as paraprofessionals, and to approve the contract of Jen Kerns as Superintendent’s Secretary. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Approve SIAC Committee for 2019-2020 School Year

Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the SIAC for the 19-20 school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Approve the Remaining Fundraisers for 2019-2020 School Year

Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the remaining fundraisers for 19-20 with the exception of one that will be discussed with the sponsor and altered to the approval of the board. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Title I Application

Mead moved and Clausen seconded to approve the title I application. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. SBRC for Special Education Deficit

Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the SBRC special education deficit of $208.95. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. SBRC English Second Language Application

The board agreed to table until November when the application is available

G. IASB Delegate Convention Priorities

Mead moved and Clausen seconded to approve 5 IASB convention priorities and to name Matt Mead as our representative. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. School Board Convention – November 20 and 21

B. School Permits for Activities

C. Board Policy Reviews

D. Signage for High School Gymnasium

VI. Reports

A. Administrative Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

VIII. Announcement

A. Next MVAO School Board Meeting: Monday, November 11th, 2019 in Mapleton Board Room

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:06 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC. SUPPLIES 81.75

BABL, MARCELA REIMBURSE-MENT 106.40

BLUE SPACE CREATIVE WEBSITE 187.50

BMI EDUCATIONAL SERVICES SUPPLIES 152.72

BUCK, HARRY REIMBURSE-MENT 735.00

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 35.32

C&B OPERATONS, LLC MOWER/SNOWBLOWER 508.30

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL CHARGES 211.11

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 2,085.54

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 9,013.23

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 17,573.23

CONTINENTAL PRESS INC. TEXTBOOKS 1,340.30

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR.. 342.26

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 489.84

DICK BLICK SUPPLIES 247.69

FLAMMANG, LAWRENCE BUS PHYSICAL 100.00

FLINN SCIENTIFIC INC. SUPPLIES 108.40

GOETTSCH, JULIANA REIMBURSEMENT 13.91

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 225.83

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 990.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 1,206.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTION-AL SUPPLIES 7,230.74

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE BUS REPAIR 1,419.59

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 142.46

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC. REGISTRATION 177.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOC. REGISTRATION 50.00

IOWA TESTING PROGRAMS TESTING 2,187.30

IOWA WORLD LANGUAGE ASSOCIATION SPANISH CONFERENCE 120.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 1,319.43

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 159.99

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 206.92

KIRCHGATTER, SCOTT REIMBURSEMENT 18.86

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 14.71

LAKESHORE SUPPLIES 413.00

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 17.16

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSEMENT 99.30

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC TRANSPORTATION 1,023.79

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 151.35

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 381.44

MASA SUPPLIES 191.49

MASTERS, DENISE HOME SCHOOL SUPPLIES 60.00

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 106.93

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 307.32

MENARDS SUPPLIES 82.48

MONONA CO. IRON SUPPLIES 2,222.53

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE TRAVEL 138.00

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 516.04

NASP SUPPLIES 489.00

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 4,425.13

NIELSEN ELECTRIC SUPPLIES 66.42

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 2,860.49

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 155.56

PETERSEN, MOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 72.35

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 81.05

PQL SUPPLIES 1,500.00

PRAIRIE LAKES AEA 8 REGISTRATION 320.00

PROJECT LEAD THE WAY PLTW SUPPLY 340.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 2,028.63

RAINBOW RESOURCES HOME SCHOOL SUPPLIES 1,913.55

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 156.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 334.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 383.00

SCANTRON CORP. TEST MATERIALS 241.04

SCHOLASTIC INC. SUPPLIES 121.00

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 675.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 272.10

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK SAFETY DEPOSIT BOX..45.00

SIMMONS, KEVIN REIMBURSE-MENT 125.00

SMI CO. SUPPLIES 1,980.00

SMITH, SANDY REIMBURSEMENT 229.86

SPIRIT LAKE CSD ENTRY FEE 225.00

STUDYPAD INC. SUPPLIES 1,200.00

SUNNYBROOK SUPPLIES..58.00

TEACHING STRATEGIES, INC. SUPPLIES 559.08

TEACHING TEXTBOOKS SUPPLIES 197.89

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA BUS REPAIR PARTS 224.63

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 68,295.68

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 550.00

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA, THE REGISTRATION 199.00

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 177.43

WHITE WOLF WEB OFFSET PRINTERS SUPPLIES 185.68

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 100.62

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 367.38

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 4.00

ZANER-BLOSER SUPPLIES 523.13

Fund Total: 146,193.86

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 12,164.45

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 2,505.76

Fund Total: 14,670.21

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

AC&R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 1,436.10

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 10,917.00

JOURNEYED,COM, INC. SITE LICENSE 2,399.00

Fund Total: 14,752.10

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ADAMSON, PAUL OFFICIAL 170.00

ALFORD, BEN OFFICIAL 115.00

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP. SUPPLIES 118.63

AMSBERRY, THOMAS OFFICIAL 150.00

ANITA ENGRAVING & AWARDS SUPPLIES 229.85

ARP, COREY OFFICIAL 115.00

BARRINGER, DALE OFFICIAL 170.00

BREYFOGLE, SCOTT REIMBURSEMENT 650.31

BROWN, BRENT OFFICIAL 225.00

BUCKSTEAD, JERRY OFFICIAL 75.00

CRAWFORD COUNTY FAIR ASSOCIATION DONATION 100.00

DENISON-SCHLESWIG HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 160.00

DIGHTON, ALEX OFFICIAL 115.00

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 96.55

GOPHER SPORT SUPPLIES 150.93

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 7,022.10

HALBUR, HAYLEE OFFICIAL 75.00

HANDY, JAMES OFFICIAL 115.00

HANDY, KONNOR OFFICIAL 115.00

HENDERSON, AL OFFICIAL 185.00

HIGGINS, RYAN OFFICIAL 115.00

HOFF, JEREMY OFFICIAL 115.00

IMPACT APPLICATIONS, INC. SUPPLIES 435.00

INK SPOT SUPPLIES 312.00

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION SUPPLIES 1,285.00

ISDTA REGISTRATION FEE 206.00

JOHNSON PLASTICS PLUS SUPPLIES 684.68

JOHNSON, JACK OFFICIAL 125.00

KIZER, CHARLES OFFICIAL 115.00

KOENIGS, JOE OFFICIAL..340.00

KOENINGS, JAN OFFICIAL 340.00

KUEMPER CATHOLIC SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 0.00

LOGAN-MAGNOLIA HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 85.00

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSEMENT 576.87

MCGUIRE, LORI OFFICIAL 170.00

MILLER, BRIA OFFICIAL 280.00

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE REGISTRATION 60.00

MURRAY, ANDREW OFFICIAL 115.00

NAHNSEN, JOHN OFFICIAL 115.00

NORTH HIGH SCHOOL VB ENTRY FEE 115.00

O’BRIEN, JASON OFFICIAL 115.00

O’BRIEN, JON OFFICIAL 115.00

PATTE, AARON OFFICIAL 115.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 3,057.75

PETERSEN, STEPHANIE REIMBURSEMENT 135.92

PICK, STEVEN OFFICIAL 170.00

REINKE, DALE OFFICIAL 115.00

RICE, ROBERT OFFICIAL 75.00

RIDGE VIEW COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 105.00

ROUDABUSH, SYDNEY SERVICES 400.00

RSCHOOLTODAY SUPPLIES 450.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 2,410.87

SHARP, MAUREEN REIMBURSEMENT 120.41

SHAW, TRACY OFFICIAL 75.00

SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN ENTRY FEE 255.00

TOTAL BASEBALL DEVELOPMENT FALL LEAGUE 1,000.00

TROPHIES PLUS MEDALS 306.56

WESSLING, DOUG OFFICIAL 150.00

WHARTON, SHAWN OFFICIAL 115.00

WICKSTROM, STAN OFFICIAL 170.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 150.00

WORLDSTRIDES MS DC TRIP 100.00

Fund Total: 25,449.43

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 30.05

HILAND DAIRY MILK 1,929.99

KECK FOODS COMMODITIES 1,411.19

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 8,390.25

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 9,870.35

MCDERMOTT, TRACEY REIMBURSEMENT 18.65

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 272.99

Fund Total: 21,923.47

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC. COPIER 1,431.18

dba PPP DESIGN SUPPLIES 1,000.00

FLEWELLING SAND & GRAVEL ROCK 1,482.50

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,555.40

PEARSON EDUCATION SUPPLIES 1,939.63

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 1,752.21

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 12,972.50

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS FOB KEY SYSTEM 807.75

WOODWARD, RUSS SERVICES 15,785.00

Fund Total: 38,726.17

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 31, 2019