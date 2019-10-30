Plymouth County Board of Supervisors — October 15 Minutes & Claims

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
October 15, 2019    
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on October 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the October 15, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes from the October 8, 2019 board meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve payroll issued 10/15/19 & claims paid on 10/15//19.  Motion Carried.

Duane Walhof, Plymouth County Emergency Management Director, was present to provide an update regarding the Hazard Mitigation Plan and provide public notice for public comment period.

Shari Kastein, Executive Director of Family Crisis Centers, was present regarding the services provided at Family Crisis Centers.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Droegmillers Split, a minor subdivision in Section 12 of Plymouth Township. Motion Carried.

Nick Beeck, Plymouth County Conservation Director, was present to update the Board on the Conservation department and an update on the future grant funding.  He also introduced Dan Dirks as a new Park Ranger who started in September 2019.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to WesTel Systems in Section 16/21 on Marion Township on 190th St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve
Resolution #101519
for the Powder Players, Inc. Trail system.  
Loutsch – nay; Horton – aye; Kass – aye; Meis – aye; Anderson – nay.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:56 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

