Plymouth County Board of Supervisors — October 15 Minutes & Claims

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 15, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on October 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the October 15, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes from the October 8, 2019 board meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve payroll issued 10/15/19 & claims paid on 10/15//19. Motion Carried.

Duane Walhof, Plymouth County Emergency Management Director, was present to provide an update regarding the Hazard Mitigation Plan and provide public notice for public comment period.

Shari Kastein, Executive Director of Family Crisis Centers, was present regarding the services provided at Family Crisis Centers.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Droegmillers Split, a minor subdivision in Section 12 of Plymouth Township. Motion Carried.

Nick Beeck, Plymouth County Conservation Director, was present to update the Board on the Conservation department and an update on the future grant funding. He also introduced Dan Dirks as a new Park Ranger who started in September 2019.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to WesTel Systems in Section 16/21 on Marion Township on 190th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve

Resolution #101519

for the Powder Players, Inc. Trail system.

Loutsch – nay; Horton – aye; Kass – aye; Meis – aye; Anderson – nay. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:56 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid 10-15-19

A & M Laundry sundry 87.00

Advance Drainage Systems EROSION CONTROL 2364.30

Advanced Systems toner 64.31

AgriVision Equipment oil/parts 80.94

City of Akron SUNDRY 68.69

Akron Public Library 19-20 funding allocation 18,867.00

Kelsey Bauerly court appt. attorney 180.00

Nick Beeck meeting expenses 268.79

Lonnie Bohlke misc. reimbursements 322.25

Bomgaars supplies/parts 756.48

Boulder Company PARTS 1081.80

Brock Auction Company auction expenses 704.95

Brown Supply EROSION CONTROL 497.25

Burnlight Glass window leak repair 500.00

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 31.95

Casey’s fuel 4762.08

Century Business Prod. MACHINES & FIXTURES 312.42

Century Link phone 47.18

Christensen Bros. construction project 6914.16

Derek Christoffel fuel/meals reimb. 82.62

Dan Clement PAVEMENT MARKINGS 5850.00

Crittenton Center JV shelter 1026.30

Culligan Water water 102.04

CWD kitchen supplies 2788.53

The Dailey Stop fuel 124.27

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 176.86

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 217.22

Dan Dirks admin docs & meal reimb. 26.76

Diana Dowhower sponges 6.72

Eakes Inc. courthouse supplies 609.46

Fareway kitchen supplies 360.16

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 844.34

Fastenal supplies 157.53

Stacey Feldman meeting expenses 708.64

Floyd Valley Hospital Comm health allocation 35,415.45

Forestry Suppliers deer repellent 163.10

Fort Dodge Asphalt ASPHALT CONCRETE 20,405.03

Frericks Repair TIRES & TUBES 6261.20

Frontier phone services 475.26

Le Mars Truck Stop fuel 6.29

Get Branded 360 uniforms 475.05

Jolynn Goodchild meeting expenses 420.82

Graham Tire repairs 699.00

Hardware Hank supplies 276.35

Jamie Hauser mileage/mtg. expenses 871.32

City of Hinton SUNDRY 141.87

Jenna Hodgson meeting expenses 398.84

Hoogeveen Enterprises wash card 50.00

Stephanie Hoppe jail school meal reimb. 29.39

IAAO membership dues – 2020 220.00

Imperial Fastener safety tabs 43.99

Indoff SUPPLIES 29.97

Inland Truck Parts PARTS 397.25

Iowa DNR EROSION CONTROL 95.00

Iowa DOT Jacob Neubrand 1860.00

Iowa Prison Industries signage 336.44

ISCTA conference dues 50.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 853.10

ISU Extension pesticide course 140.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 598.96

Jami L. Johnson deposition 156.30

J-W Tank Line fuel 1786.32

Don Kass mileage 150.80

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 9331.38

Kimball-Midwest PARTS 587.88

Kingsley Public Library 19-20 funding allocation 18,074.00

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

L. A. Carlson Contracting fish habitat project RBWA 35,658.52

Lampert Lumber election supplies 160.11

City of Le Mars water 579.85

Le Mars Agri Center softener salt 399.70

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 834.36

Le Mars Public Library 19-20 funding allocation 29,859.00

Aaron Leusink misc. reimbursement 256.20

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 37,972.25

Mail Services mv renewal notices 840.09

Marcus Lumber Company treated posts 372.00

Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home county burial 1250.00

Menards supplies 44.82

Merrill Public Library 19-20 funding allocation 11,178.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 6038.68

Midwest Lubricants oil 2071.50

Midwest Honda Suzuki mower parts 100.50

Mike’s Inc fuel 3794.36

Mr. Muffler service 102.82

Sharon Nieman meal 11.12

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 1387.89

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 255.00

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 345.00

Office Systems contract 505.56

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 428.65

One Office Solutions supplies 644.78

City of Oyens SUNDRY 44.00

Plains Area Mental Health inmate services 200.00

Ply. Co. Sheriff services 2183.62

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 32,777.24

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 2091.79

Premier Communications box rental 1885.84

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Quality Lube Center service 57.35

Raveling Inc. ROADWAY CULVERTS 7025.00

City of Remsen SUNDRY 132.15

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 174.55

Remsen Public Library 19-20 funding allocation 22,022.00

Jill Renken meeting expenses 653.20

Richards Construction construction project 20,495.64

RJ Thomas Mfg signage 96.00

Rock County Sheriff service 60.00

Rolling Oil oil 3913.71

Sam’s Club fees 86.19

Sapp Bros Petroleum fuel 287.88

Schorg’s Amoco Service fuel 725.68

SF Mobile-Vision software for car cameras 1190.00

Simpco Q4HMGP drawdown 17,208.00

Sioux City Ford OUTSIDE SERVICE 1412.48

Sioux Co Sheriff service 55.00

Sioux Rivers Regional MHDS 1st 1/2 taxes allocation..284,508.00

Siouxland Humane Society services 37.00

Shelly Sitzmann meeting reimbursement 178.32

Sherri Skou meal 16.00

Stan Houston Equipment OUTSIDE SERVICE 116.00

State Medical Examiners autopsy fee 2604.50

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 74.00

Ten Point Construction PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE 88,547.07

The Home Depot Pro supplies 169.28

The Masters Touch tax statements 1857.52

The Record minutes 164.64

Thomson West Group CLEAR investigations 1446.23

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 634.76

Total Motors repairs 2367.01

Town & Country Vet Clinic services 166.00

Transit Works EQUIPMENT 1260.00

Treasurer – State of Iowa cabin taxes 182.00

Brett Udell Trucking GRANULAR 15,656.01

Union County Electric tower 87.00

UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY 84.00

U.S. Cellular cell phone service 160.77

USIC Locating Services services 219.00

Utility Equipment EROSION CONTROL 1225.00

Valley Ind. Powder Coating paint rims 200.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 318.00

Vanguard Appraisals Archive Module 2019 file 3150.00

Verizon cell phone service 130.24

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 550.28

Duane Walhof misc. reimbursements 120.74

WesTel Remsen trunk line 566.91

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 20.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center Juvenile shelter care 1750.00

Zep Manufacturing SUNDRY 831.38

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 11,155.71

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 31, 2019