Plymouth County Board of Supervisors — October 8 Minutes & Claims

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 8, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on October 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present, except Mark Loutsch who attended a regional Mental Health meeting. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the October 8, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes from the September 24th board meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll issued 9/30/19 and 10/4/19 and claims paid on 10/1//19. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2019 Weed Commission report, completed by Dennis Binneboese before his retirement, to be submitted to IA Dept. of Agriculture. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the library services agreement and funding allocation for FY 2019-20 for the libraries in Plymouth County. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve

Resolution 100819-1

for a petition on a road vacation and set a public hearing date

for the public hearing on 10/29/19 at 11:00 a.m.

Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye, Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve

Resolution 100819-2

for a petition on a road vacation and set a public hearing date

for the public hearing on 10/29/19 at 11:00 a.m.

Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye, Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve

Resolution 100819-3

for a petition on a road vacation and set a public hearing date

for the public hearing on 10/29/19 at 11:00 a.m.

Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye, Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Cathy VanMannen of the Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence was present to review information and statistics. Chairman Don Kass read and signed a proclamation for domestic violence awareness.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Recorder’s office quarterly report for 7/1/19 to 9/30/19 as presented by Plymouth County Recorder Jolynn Goodchild. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to appoint Sherwin Lassen as the new Weed Commissioner for Plymouth County as of 10/1/19. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve entering into a closed session per IA Code 21.5 (j) for the discussion of real estate acquisitions at 10:45 a.m. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to end the closed session at 11:38 a.m. and return to the regular meeting. Motion Carried.

No additional action was taken.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:39 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 10-1-2019

A & M Laundry floor mats 58.00

Advanced Systems copies 25.70

Noel Ahmann mileage 191.79

Akron Hometowner publications 288.42

Allied Oil & Tire oil 886.00

Anthony Rentals rent assistance 300.00

Bainbridge Construction PORTLAND CEMENT 8401.00

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone/postage 94.28

Bentson Pest Control services 100.00

Bomgaars supplies 209.69

Burlington Northern RR FLASHING LIGHTS 2663.62

Burnight Glass window repairs 6950.00

Campbell’s Electric service call & repair 471.12

Carroll Construction BUILDINGS 465.24

Century Laundry Dist. dryer parts 246.23

Century Link 911 call transfers 544.14

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 309.10

Cherokee Co Sheriff services 43.92

Christensen Bros. construction projects 97,536.64

Cornhusker International PARTS 4203.16

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 260.70

Conner Delfs cell phone allowance 90.00

Denise Derby transcript 8.00

Scott Dorhout cell phone allowance 90.00

Fastenal supplies 116.33

Stacey Feldman health ins. reimb. 75.34

Fisher Scientific testing equipment 1003.45

Floyd Valley Healthcare inmate medical 313.00

Frontier phone services 1643.28

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 488.00

Kyle Gengler sign labor 125.00

Get Branded 360 clothing 147.80

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone allowance 60.00

Hallett Materials GRANULAR 74,292.68

Hancock Concrete Products ROAD WAY CULVERTS 58,536.53

Kirk Hatting cell phone allowance 90.00

Jamie Hauser mileage 128.76

Brian Heidesch cell phone allowance 90.00

Pat Heissel cell phone allowance 90.00

Holiday Inn lodging 732.48

Kara Holland copies of transcripts 8.50

Peter Holtgrew health ins. reimb. 134.30

Jill Holzman cell phone allowance 90.00

Hometown Animal Hospital K-9 services 211.53

Stephanie Hoppe cell phone allowance 90.00

Nathan Hoss cell phone allowance 90.00

IMWCA work comp premium 7214.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 66.39

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 63.00

Iowa APCO conference registration 345.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy evaluation 882.00

Iowa NENA conference registration 345.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 478.46

Jensen Motors service 48.64

Tamara Jorgensen cell phone allowance 90.00

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 27.62

JoAnn Kovarna well closing 500.00

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

JoAnn Langel rent assistance 585.00

City of Le Mars EMA water/sewer 68.85

Aaron Leusink cell phone allowance 319.00

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 287,960.44

Kingsley Lumber Pros LUMBER 50.80

MidAmerican Energy utilities 410.58

Midwest Wheel PARTS 1095.64

Sharon Nieman cell phone/supplies 137.00

Northern IA Const. Products CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 12,683.76

O’Brien County Sheriff service fees 40.00

O.C. Sanitation rent 100.00

Shawn Olson lighting 179.56

One Office Solutions supplies 477.15

PATC law handbook update 110.00

Pella Gateway BUILDINGS 1981.61

Kyle Petersen cell phone allowance 90.00

Ply. Co. Sheriff fees 1293.68

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb. 1716.27

Premier Communications telephone 271.86

Presto-X-Co pest control 58.00

Primebank water 35.00

Quick Supply EROSION CONTROL 1250.00

Raveling Inc. construction project 5005.00

Northwest REC power-radio 1843.17

Regency Villa Apts. rental assistance 520.00

Richards Construction construction project 135,744.88

Rockmount Research & Alloys WELDING SUPPLIES 884.26

Stacy Rolfes health ins. reimb. 112.62

Dan Ruhland sign labor 125.00

Select Fire & Safety SAFETY 827.00

Sherwin Williams supplies 70.40

Rick Singer cell phone allowance 90.00

Sioux Co Sheriff service fee 59.00

Siouxland Dist. Health inspection 411.00

Southern Sioux Co. RWS Hillview water 296.95

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 130.90

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 583.15

Stew Hansen Dodge 2019 Dodge 1500 20,000.00

Matt Struve cell phone allowance 90.00

Ten Point Construction PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE 91,565.09

The Home Depot Pro supplies 586.65

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 407.18

Treasurer State of Iowa indigent defense fund 1026.00

Heidi Tritz mileage 153.63

Twin Creek Animal Hospital K-9 services 677.72

Brett Udell Trucking GRANULAR 185,846.97

USIC Locating Services locate services 219.00

Van’s Sanitation SUNDRY 63.50

Vanguard Appraisals software/website 4468.75

Verizon Wireless cell phone service 965.00

VISA misc. sheriff’s expenses 1983.55

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 1012.58

Wal-Mart supplies 459.59

Wex Bank fuel 5471.46

Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. legal fees 1575.50

Jacob Wingert dog food, cell phone allow. 151.19

Woodbury Co. Sheriff services 60.00

Ziegler Inc PARTS 5367.45

12th Street Touchless auto wash card 100.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 31, 2019