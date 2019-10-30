Plymouth County Board of Supervisors — October 8 Minutes & Claims

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
October 8, 2019    
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on October 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present, except Mark Loutsch who attended a regional Mental Health meeting.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the October 8, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes from the September 24th board meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll issued 9/30/19 and 10/4/19 and claims paid on 10/1//19.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2019 Weed Commission report, completed by Dennis Binneboese before his retirement, to be submitted to IA Dept. of Agriculture. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the library services agreement and funding allocation for FY 2019-20 for the libraries in Plymouth County.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve
Resolution 100819-1
for a petition on a road vacation and set a public hearing date
for the public hearing on 10/29/19 at 11:00 a.m.
Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye, Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve
Resolution 100819-2
for a petition on a road vacation and set a public hearing date
for the public hearing on 10/29/19 at 11:00 a.m.
Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye, Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve
Resolution 100819-3
for a petition on a road vacation and set a public hearing date
for the public hearing on 10/29/19 at 11:00 a.m.
Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye, Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Cathy VanMannen of the Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence was present to review information and statistics. Chairman Don Kass read and signed a proclamation for domestic violence awareness.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Recorder’s office quarterly report for 7/1/19 to 9/30/19 as presented by Plymouth County Recorder Jolynn Goodchild.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to appoint Sherwin Lassen as the new Weed Commissioner for Plymouth County as of 10/1/19.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve entering into a closed session per IA Code 21.5 (j) for the discussion of real estate acquisitions at 10:45 a.m.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to end the closed session at 11:38 a.m. and return to the regular meeting. Motion Carried.

No additional action was taken.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:39 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 10-1-2019
A & M Laundry  floor mats    58.00
Advanced Systems  copies    25.70
Noel Ahmann  mileage    191.79
Akron Hometowner  publications    288.42
Allied Oil & Tire  oil    886.00
Anthony Rentals  rent assistance    300.00
Bainbridge Construction  PORTLAND CEMENT    8401.00
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone/postage    94.28
Bentson Pest Control  services    100.00
Bomgaars  supplies    209.69
Burlington Northern RR  FLASHING LIGHTS    2663.62
Burnight Glass  window repairs    6950.00
Campbell’s Electric  service call & repair    471.12
Carroll Construction  BUILDINGS    465.24
Century Laundry Dist.  dryer parts    246.23
Century Link  911 call transfers    544.14
Chapman Overhead Door  BUILDINGS    309.10
Cherokee Co Sheriff  services    43.92
Christensen Bros.  construction projects    97,536.64
Cornhusker International  PARTS    4203.16
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    260.70
Conner Delfs  cell phone allowance    90.00
Denise Derby  transcript    8.00
Scott Dorhout  cell phone allowance    90.00
Fastenal  supplies    116.33
Stacey Feldman  health ins. reimb.    75.34
Fisher Scientific  testing equipment    1003.45
Floyd Valley Healthcare  inmate medical    313.00
Frontier  phone services    1643.28
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    488.00
Kyle Gengler  sign labor    125.00
Get Branded 360 clothing    147.80
Jolynn Goodchild  cell phone allowance    60.00
Hallett Materials  GRANULAR    74,292.68
Hancock Concrete Products  ROAD WAY CULVERTS    58,536.53
Kirk Hatting  cell phone allowance    90.00
Jamie Hauser  mileage    128.76
Brian Heidesch  cell phone allowance    90.00
Pat Heissel  cell phone allowance    90.00
Holiday Inn  lodging    732.48
Kara Holland  copies of transcripts    8.50
Peter Holtgrew  health ins. reimb.    134.30
Jill Holzman  cell phone allowance    90.00
Hometown Animal Hospital  K-9 services    211.53
Stephanie Hoppe  cell phone allowance    90.00
Nathan Hoss  cell phone allowance    90.00
IMWCA  work comp premium    7214.00
Indoff  SUPPLIES    66.39
Interstate Battery System  BATTERIES    63.00
Iowa APCO  conference registration    345.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy  evaluation    882.00
Iowa NENA  conference registration    345.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    478.46
Jensen Motors  service    48.64
Tamara Jorgensen  cell phone allowance    90.00
City of Kingsley  SUNDRY    27.62
JoAnn Kovarna  well closing    500.00
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
JoAnn Langel  rent assistance    585.00
City of Le Mars  EMA water/sewer    68.85
Aaron Leusink  cell phone allowance    319.00
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    287,960.44
Kingsley Lumber Pros  LUMBER    50.80
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    410.58
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    1095.64
Sharon Nieman  cell phone/supplies    137.00
Northern IA Const. Products  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    12,683.76
O’Brien County Sheriff  service fees    40.00
O.C. Sanitation  rent    100.00
Shawn Olson  lighting    179.56
One Office Solutions  supplies    477.15
PATC  law handbook update    110.00
Pella Gateway  BUILDINGS    1981.61
Kyle Petersen  cell phone allowance    90.00
Ply. Co. Sheriff  fees    1293.68
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    1716.27
Premier Communications  telephone    271.86
Presto-X-Co  pest control    58.00
Primebank  water    35.00
Quick Supply  EROSION CONTROL    1250.00
Raveling Inc.  construction project    5005.00
Northwest REC  power-radio    1843.17
Regency Villa Apts.  rental assistance    520.00
Richards Construction  construction project    135,744.88
Rockmount Research & Alloys  WELDING SUPPLIES    884.26
Stacy Rolfes  health ins. reimb.    112.62
Dan Ruhland  sign labor    125.00
Select Fire & Safety  SAFETY    827.00
Sherwin Williams  supplies    70.40
Rick Singer  cell phone allowance    90.00
Sioux Co Sheriff  service fee    59.00
Siouxland Dist. Health  inspection    411.00
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  Hillview water    296.95
Stan Houston Equipment  PARTS    130.90
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    74.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    583.15
Stew Hansen Dodge  2019 Dodge 1500    20,000.00
Matt Struve  cell phone allowance    90.00
Ten Point Construction  PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE    91,565.09
The Home Depot Pro  supplies    586.65
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    407.18
Treasurer State of Iowa  indigent defense fund    1026.00
Heidi Tritz  mileage    153.63
Twin Creek Animal Hospital  K-9 services    677.72
Brett Udell Trucking  GRANULAR    185,846.97
USIC Locating Services  locate services    219.00
Van’s Sanitation  SUNDRY    63.50
Vanguard Appraisals  software/website    4468.75
Verizon Wireless  cell phone service    965.00
VISA  misc. sheriff’s expenses    1983.55
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    1012.58
Wal-Mart  supplies    459.59
Wex Bank  fuel    5471.46
Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C.  legal fees    1575.50
Jacob Wingert  dog food, cell phone allow.    151.19
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  services    60.00
Ziegler Inc  PARTS    5367.45
12th Street Touchless  auto wash card    100.00

