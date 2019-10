River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — October 14, 2019

River Valley Board of Education

October 14, 2019

The River Valley Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 6:01 p.m. in the High School Media Center in Correctionville, IA. Members present were: Gaylen Goettsch, Scott Knaack, Kristi Krager, and Nicole Deeds. Absent: Deb Stevenson

An open forum was held regarding the potential sharing of sports with another district. Visitors expressed concerns in regards to last years sharing of track with Ridge View and they felt the River Valley identity was not recognized. Visitors also said the girls did have some good experiences while sharing track. Visitors expressed concerns of declining numbers in many sports if we share with another district and communicated we could enhance our current programs by encouraging participants to participate in multiple activities. Visitors communicated if the board decides to share a sport or sports, that a group name and uniforms be established to recognize the River Valley participants as well.

Motion by Deeds, second by Goettsch to approve consent agenda consisting of the minutes of the September 2019 regular meeting and board retreat, Business manager’s financial statements and audit of claims. Carried 4-0.

In old business, Motion was made by Deeds, second by Krager to Approve Maximum Deposit Amounts with Banks

Banks Amount

United Bank of Iowa 2,500,000.00

First National Bank 2,500,000.00

Heritage Bank 2,500,000.00

Carried 4-0.

Also in old business, there was a motion by Goettsch, with a second by Deeds, to approve the clarification of the flexibility account. Carried 4-0.

Roll call was taken before board action items. Members present were Gaylen Goettsch, Scott Knaack, Kristi Krager, and Nicole Deeds. Absent was Deb Stevenson

Motion by Goettsch, second by Deeds to table sharing girls track with Galva-Holstein and Schaller-Crestland until participation numbers are collected from students. Carried 4-0.

Reports were given by Principals Bisenius and Holtz.

Motion by Deeds, second by Goettsch to table sharing boys track with Galva-Holstein and Schaller-Crestland until participation numbers are collected from students. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to accept the resignation of April Joy. Carried 4-0

Motion by Deeds, second by Krager to approve contract for Lauren Jepsen as Elementary teacher aide at $8.50/hour. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Krager to approve Wade Volkert as JH Girls Basketball Coach at $1,089. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Deeds to share wrestling with Galva-Holstein and Schaller-Crestland. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Krager to share Girls Golf with Galva-Holstein and Schaller-Crestland. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve the memo of understanding with Siouxland Mental Health. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Goettsch to approve allowable growth and supplemental aid for special education deficit ($113,789.97) for 2018-2019. Carried 4-0

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve the purchase of a 65 Passenger Thomas bus for $101,099. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to not purchase a new handicap accessible bus at this time. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Deeds to approve the Food Record Maintenance for 2019-2020 to Doug Eades for $1500. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Deeds, to approve the district goals. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Goettsch to adjourn. Carried 4-0.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

OCTOBER 2019 BOARD BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC.

OVERAGE CHARGE 423.61

STAPLES IN.702588 81.75

OVERAGE CHARGE 51.17

Vendor Total: 556.53

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE EXPENSE 358.90

ANGIE REINKING SHAPE SD CONVENTION 175.00

BAKER, ROXANN

CPR ONLINE 40.00

1ST AID ONLINE 40.00

1ST AID & CPR CARD 40.00

Vendor Total: 120.00

BECKER’S SCHOOL SUPPLIES PRESCHOOL

SUPPLIES 482.39

COLLEEN HECHT, TREASURER NWIBA HONOR BAND AUDITIONS 5.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR SHOP SUPPLIES 23.72

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 17.26

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – WASHTA 93.95

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – C’VILLE 10.25

Vendor Total: 145.18

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 185.27

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 49.76

Vendor Total: 235.03

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF

WATER SEWER LOCKER ROOM 32.99

WATER SEWER SHOP BUILDING 93.39

WATER SEWER HIGH SCHOOL 103.87

WATER SEWER CONCESSION 64.79

Vendor Total: 295.04

COUNCIL BLUFFS COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SP. ED. TUITION 620.65

CPI TELECOM PHONE SYSTEM MAINTENANCE 62.50

Culligan Water Conditioning

PUMP RENTAL WASHTA 45.00

PUMP RENTAL C’VILLE 43.00

Vendor Total: 88.00

DOLLAR GENERAL

OFFICE SUPPLIES 47.50

Wall Clock for Classroom 4.00

Vendor Total: 51.50

ECOLAB PEST CONTROL 82.27

EVANS, TISH

IASBO REG. 90.00

Postage for Certified Letter..7.00

Vendor Total: 97.00

FOLLET SCHOOL SOLUTIONS

BOOKS FOR ELEM. MEDIA CENTER 850.08

BOOKS FOR JR./SR. HIGH LIBRARY 777.93

Vendor Total: 1,628.01

FRONTIER

TELEPHONE EXPENSE 623.55

PHONE EXPENSE – BUS BARN (245.81)

Vendor Total: 377.74

GINGER KLEESPIES WITCC FIRST AID CPR 40.00

HARRIS, JANE ART SUPPLIES 5.03

HEARTLAND PAPER COMPANY

ICE MELT – C’VILLE 236.25

ICE MELT – WASHTA 463.05

Vendor Total: 699.30

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. REPLACE MOTOR – 27543 1,355.00

REPAIRS – ELEM. 172.70

REPAIRS AND AUGUST PM – C’VILLE 1,482.50

REPAIRS AND AUGUST PM – WASHTA 743.75

REPAIRS TO VALVE – C’VILLE 375.34

Vendor Total: 4,129.29

IOWA TESTING PROGRAMS STUDENT ASSESSMENT 1,224.50

JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH

SQUEEGEE BLADES 81.00

VACUUM CLEANER 458.89

LIQUID SOAP 181.68

Vendor Total: 721.57

JJSSLLC CLEANED GREASE TRAPS 480.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC.

PROPANE FOR BUS 304.98

TAX @ .3% 89.70

TAX @ .183% 54.72

Vendor Total: 449.40

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. TRANSPORTATION

SUPPLIES 561.82

BUILDING AND GROUNDS SUPPLIES 89.47

Vendor Total: 651.29

K-PURCHASE SCIENCE SUPPLIES 175.34

KAY L. CHAPMAN, CPA AUDITOR FIELD WORK 4,489.75

MELISSA HOLTZ PTC FAST ONLINE CONF. 50.00

MICHAEL COX REFUND FOR LOST BOOK 7.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY

ELEC. C’VILLE 14,918.42

ELEC. C’VILLE SIGN 18.20

Elec. Bus Barn Washta 44.06

ELEC. – WASHTA 1,926.00

Elec. Bus Barn Cushing 10.42

ELEC. C’VILLE 246.26

Elec. Football Field 159.57

Vendor Total: 17,322.93

MODERN HEATING & COOLING

REPAIRS, PLUGGED DRAINS – WASHTA 40613 219.80

REPAIR AIR CONDITIONER – WASHTA-40562 156.56

Vendor Total: 376.36

MUSEUM OF SCIENCE ELEM. SCIENCE SUPPLIES 327.00

NASCO SCIENCE SUPPLIES 135.96

NEW COOP GASOLINE 602.36

NORTHWEST AEA

READING RECOVERY PROGRAM 19-20 450.00

MANDT TRAINING 200.00

Vendor Total: 650.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK BACKGROUND CHECKS 202.50

ORKIN EXTERMINATING COMPANY PEST CONTROL – C’VILLE 92.16

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY FUEL 2,292.53

PINNACLE PERFORMANCE LLC

REPAIRS, LITTLE BUS 795.34

REPAIRS LITTLE BUS 1,500.72

Vendor Total: 2,296.06

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL INK FOR POSTAGE MACHINE 161.48

POWERLIFT WEIGHT ROOM EQUIPMENT 55,278.06

PRAXAIR IND. TECH SUPPLIES 499.26

QUAVER MUSIC 6-8 MUSIC CURRICULUM 840.00

RACHEL DOEDEN MILEAGE 124.80

RAYS MID-BELL MUSIC CO.

INSTRUMENT REPAIRS 62.41

INSTRUMENT REPAIRS 17.10

INSTRUMENT REPAIRS 399.54

Vendor Total: 479.05

RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC.

ANNUAL RENAISSANCE RENEWAL 3,126.00

ANNUAL RENAISSANCE RENEWAL 2,928.00

Vendor Total: 6,054.00

RICK’S COMPUTERS DC POWER SUPPLY CORD 20.00

SAI BRAIN ALIGNED LEARNING 10-8-19-INV 20000 110.00

SANITARY SERVICES

EXTRA PICKUP WASHTA 168.80

GARBAGE PICKUP C’VILLE 269.40

GARBAGE PICKUP WASHTA 241.50

Vendor Total: 679.70

SARA VAN HOUTEN

CPR ONLINE TRAINING 20.00

FIRST AID ONLINE TRAINING 20.00

Vendor Total: 40.00

SCHOLASTIC INC.

ELEM SUPPLIES 63.25

ELEM SUPPLIES – M6788918 149.42

Vendor Total: 212.67

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO. TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 53.34

SCHOOL HEALTH CORPORATION NURSE SUPPLIES 39.65

SCHOOL SPECIALTY

OFFICE SUPPLIES 188.51

OFFICE SUPPLIES 71.04

ELEM SUPPLIES 51.53

Vendor Total: 311.08

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE

MOUNT TIRE ON LAWN MOWER 84.77

BRAKES, SUBURBAN 413.73

TIRES, TRUCK & BUS 1,151.70

TIRES FOR MAROON SUBURBAN 325.80

Vendor Total: 1,976.00

TRANE U.S. INC. DBA TRANE CHILLER REPAIRS 86.76

ULINE WALL CLOCK 79.65

VAUGHN, RACHAEL

HEARTSAVER FIRST AID ONLINE 20.00

PEDIATRIC FIRST AID 20.00

Vendor Total: 40.00

VISA

PUBLICATION EXPENSE 7.25

ELEM MEDIA EXPENSE 90.27

Vendor Total: 97.52

WASHTA, CITY OF

WATER, SEWER – WASHTA 358.07

WATER, SEWER – BUS BARN 45.00

Vendor Total: 403.07

Fund Total: 110,387.16

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY

HOFFMAN AGENCY POLICY CHANGE – BATTING CAGE, SCOREBOARDS 61.00

Fund Total: 61.00

Checking Account Total: 110,448.16

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

AMANDA VERZANI

HOMECOMING SUPPLIES 85.52

SUPPLIES FOR HOMECOMING 108.27

Vendor Total: 193.79

ANDERSON’S

HOMECOMING SUPPLIES 86.13

HOMECOMING SUPPLIES 281.36

Vendor Total: 367.49

ANDYMARK.COM ROBOTICS SUPPLIES 29.30

BRAD HEMPSTEAD YEARBOOK WORKSHOP 125.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY CONCESSION SUPPLIES 947.50

DON’S PRO SHOP TROPHY FOR RV VB TOURNEY 20.00

GRAHAMS GRAPHICS ROBOTICS T-SHIRTS 203.30

HARRIS, JANE MIDDLE SCHOOL HOMECOMING SUPPLIES 30.46

HILAND DAIRY CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES 166.70

IMPACT APPLICATIONS 1 YEAR SUBSC. IMPACK SOFTWARE 435.00

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF TRACK COACHES IATC YEARLY MEMBERSHIP 50.00

IOWA BASKETBALL COACHES ASSOC. IBCA MEMBERSHIP DUES 120.00

ISDTA ANNUAL FEE – STATE DANCE 436.00

JUDD KOPPERUD GIRLS BB SCRIMMAGE TOURNEY 50.00

NIMCO, INC. MS STUDENT COUNCIL SUPPLIES 95.17

OTC BRANDS INC. CHEER-LEADER SUPPLIES FOR HOMECOMING 138.82

PITSCO EDUCATION

ROBOTICS SUPPLIES – FTC REG. FEE 275.00

ROBOTICS SUPPLIES 46.85

Vendor Total: 321.85

ROGERS ATHLETIC TACKLE WHEELS 932.00

SAM’S CLUB CONCESSION SUPPLIES 1,103.47

SUNNYBROOK FLOWERS FOR HOMECOMING 232.99

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING FTC-IOWA REGISTRATION 235.00

WITT, MARGARET YEARBOOK SUPPLIES-SD CARDS 55.58

Fund Total: 6,289.42

Checking Account Total: 6,289.42

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV TAX

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS

ELECTRIC STRIKE READER WEIGHT ROOM 2,285.26

CAMERA FOR SW CORNER OF NEW GYM 3,248.64

Vendor Total: 5,533.90

Fund Total: 5,533.90

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. COPIER LEASE 1,938.03

DENNIS KRAGER LANDSCAPING CVILLE & WASHTA 4,969.00

DOORS INC. DOOR REPAIR 1,992.00

MARCUS LUMBER COMPANY CARPET BOARD ROOM 2,501.00

PREMIER FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT CHAIRS AND DESKS 21,206.00

RICKS COMPUTERS SERVICE LABOR Q1 19-20 6,000.00

SIOUX CITY FENCE C’VILLE AND WASHTA FENCE 19,371.00

STRATFORD GRAVEL, INC. LIMESTONE FOR GROUNDS 393.59

Fund Total: 58,370.62

Checking Account Total: 63,904.52

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

DOLLAR GENERAL KITCHEN SUPPLIES 48.65

HILAND DAIRY

Lunch Supplies Elem 157.12

LUNCH SUPPLIES 19.51

LUNCH SUPPLIES 27.20

LUNCH SUPPLIES 83.72

Lunch Supplies Elem. 150.90

Lunch Supplies Elem. 125.27

LUNCH SUPPLIES 139.52

Lunch Supplies Elem 122.22

LUNCH SUPPLIES 44.24

Lunch Supplies Elem (52.31)

Lunch Supplies Elem 238.07

LUNCH SUPPLIES 195.14

Lunch Supplies Elem 108.03

LUNCH SUPPLIES 96.38

LUNCH SUPPLIES 171.86

Lunch Supplies Elem 195.04

LUNCH SUPPLIES 55.80

LUNCH SUPPLIES 90.00

Lunch Supplies Elem 103.07

LUNCH SUPPLIES 209.49

Lunch Supplies Elem 228.84

LUNCH SUPPLIES 120.95

LUNCH SUPPLIES ELEM..98.19

Vendor Total: 2,728.25

MEGEN RAY REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 77.30

MONICA WESNER REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 40.00

SAM’S CLUB KITCHEN SUPPLIES 182.14

Fund Total: 3,076.34

Checking Account Total: 3,076.34

VENDORS PAID PRIOR TO OCTOBER BOARD MEETING

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

CANDI, GRAFF INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 80.00

CHEROKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SP ED 2ND SEM 19 14,152.57

DELUXE DRIVING ACADEMY LLC DRIVER’S ED 9-2019 5,250.00

EVANS, TISH

SBO FALL 19 CONFERENCE 247.70

SBO FALL 19 GAS FOR CONFERENCE 31.77

Vendor Total: 279.47

NORTHWEST AEA ELEM. SCIENCE SUPPLIES 112.00

PRAXAIR INDUSTRIAL TECH SUPPLIES 114.10

RICK’S COMPUTERS

HEADPHONES 2,475.00

COMPUTER AND INTERNET SUPPLIES 407.50

WESTERN DIGITAL 250GB SSD 338.94

APPLE 12W USB POWER ADAPTER 34.00

ACER VQ4860G 1,048.00

Vendor Total: 4,303.44

RUBICON INTERNATIONAL ATLAS SUPPORT 7/19 TO 6/20 500.00

SHAPE SD BFORRER REGISTRATION 135.00

SPECIAL MARKETS INSURANCE CONSULTANTS INC. BLANKET SCHOOL ACCIDENT INSUR-ANCE 5,565.00

TEACHBOOST TEACHBOOST TOOL 3,060.00

U.S. POST OFFICE POSTAGE FOR NEWSLETTER 175.93

VALLEY DRIVE INN BOARD RETREAT 2019 65.27

WALMART COMMUNITY CAR SEATS 273.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL KIYRA KYLE 6,987.27

Fund Total: 41,053.05

Checking Account Total: 41,053.05

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

ABERSON, BERWYN

10/14 JH FOOTBALL 80.00

JH FB OFFICIAL 9-23-19 80.00

JV FB 9/9/19 80.00

Vendor Total: 240.00

ABERSON, JOSH

10/14/19 JH FOOTBALL 80.00

JH FB OFFICIAL 9-23-19..80.00

JV FB 9/9/19 80.00

Vendor Total: 240.00

BAKER, KEITH 10/4/49 FB OFFICIAL 110.00

BARRINGER, DALE

10/5 VB OFFICIAL 230.00

10/8 VB OFFICIAL 100.00

10/5 VB OFFICIAL (230.00)

VB OFFICIAL 9/10/19 100.00

Vendor Total: 200.00

BLOCH, DANE 9/20 FB OFFICIAL 110.00

BRETT SANOW 9/20 FB OFFICIAL 110.00

BRIA MILLER 10/5 VB OFFICIAL 230.00

CALEB LUBBERS 10/7 JH FOOTBALL 60.00

DIRT ROAD DESIGN HOME-COMING T-SHIRTS 1,309.30

GODWIN, SARA REFUND DC TRIP 750.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC JH FOOTBALL 10/7 60.00

HEMMINGSON, MARK 9/20 FB OFFICIAL 110.00

JAN KOENIGS 9/17/19 VB OFFICIAL 100.00

JENNESS, LLOYD

10/14 JH FOOTBALL 80.00

JV FB 9/9/19 80.00

Vendor Total: 160.00

JOHNSON, BRETT 10/4/19 FB OFFICIAL 110.00

JOHNSON, DWAYNE 10/4 FB OFFICIAL 110.00

KIRWAN, GREG 10/4 FB OFFICIAL 110.00

KOHN, ANGIE

10/14/19 JH V-BALL 80.00

10/5/19 VB OFFICIAL 230.00

Vendor Total: 310.00

LEGACY TOURS

10/19-10/25/19 DC TRIP BALANCE 47,070.00

DC TRIP 2019 1,250.00

Vendor Total: 48,320.00

LESLIE GRAY WATER CART 94.74

LORI MCGUIRE

10/3/19 JH VB OFFICIAL 80.00

JH VB OFFICIAL 9-23-19 75.00

Vendor Total: 155.00

NASSP NAT’L ST. COUNCIL DUES 95.00

TAYLOR SHEEKS

9/20 FB OFFICIAL 110.00

9/20 FB OFFICIAL (110.00)

Vendor Total: 0.00

TROTH, GARY 10/5 VB OFFICIAL 230.00

VAN BEEK, ALAN 9/20 FB OFFICIAL 110.00

WIENER, ARNIE

10/8 VB OFFICIAL 100.00

9/17/19 VB OFFICIAL 100.00

VB OFFICIAL 9/10/19 100.00

Vendor Total: 300.00

WILLMOTT, SCOTT 10/4/19 FB OFFICIAL 110.00

WISNIESKI, STAN 10/5 VB OFFICIAL 230.00

WOLFE, BRENDA 10/1/19 VB OFFICIAL 100.00

ZAHNLEY, DOUG

0/7 JR HIGH FOOTBALL 60.00

JH FB OFFICIAL 9-23-19 80.00

Vendor Total: 140.00

ZALME, MARK 9/20 FB OFFICIAL 110.00

Fund Total: 54,424.04

Checking Account Total: 54,424.04

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV. TAX

HASELHOFF CONSTRUCTION CO. CONSTRUCTION COSTS 163,903.46

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS

REPLACE VOID CK 3404 – INSTALL DOOR ACCESS 2,445.98

INSTALL NEW EL STRICK FRONT DOOR 881.95

Vendor Total: 3,327.93

Fund Total: 167,231.39

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. COPIER LEASE 1,938.03

Fund Total: 1,938.03

Checking Account Total: 169,169.42

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

EVANS, TISH REGISTER H KOHN AND M EBERT SERVSAFE 300.00

Fund Total 300.00

Checking Account Total 300.00

OCTOBER 2019 MONTHLY STIPENDS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

SLATER, KEN

MILEAGE STIPEND 225.00

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

Vendor Total: 275.00

Fund Total 410.34

Checking Account Total 410.34

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 31, 2019