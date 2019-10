Woodbury Central School Board Bills (October 2019)

Woodbury Central Community School

Board Bills

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — OCTOBER 2019

OPERATING FUND

ACCESS SYSTEMS

1 TB HARD DRIVE 73.02

DIGITAL RECORDS

SCANNING 1,901.82

Vendor Total: 1,974.84

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS ADMIN FEE 93.60

American Septic & Portable Service Inc. GARBAGE 313.24

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES INSP./ANNUAL MAINT. 303.75

Bradfields Inc. USB CABLES 120.00

Clark’s Hardware

MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 30.04

REPAIR STOVE 144.75

REPAIR JANITORS WASHING MACHINE 108.19

Vendor Total: 282.98

Cornhusker International

15 – PART 94.18

15 – TRANSMISSION REPAIRS 240.38

15 – STEER AXLE

SHOCKS 260.70

15 SHOCKS 799.56

Vendor Total: 1,394.82

DeMoulin Brothers & Company BAND SUPPLIES 92.95

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTIONS 520.00

Document Depot & Destruction, Inc. SHREDDING 45.00

E-RATE COMPLETE, LLC E-RATE FILING FEE 500.00

FOLLET SCHOOL SOLUTIONS LIBRARY SOFTWARE 732.60

Hoefling Pumpkin Patch FIELD TRIP 235.00

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS plaque & pass 48.50

Iowa High School Music Association MARCHING BAND REG. 180.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY PSEO – SARA CRICHTON 250.00

IOWA TESTING PROGRAM

STATEWIDE ASSESSMENTS 908.40

STATEWIDE ASSESSMENTS 898.60

STATEWIDE ASSESSMENTS 1,009.80

Vendor Total: 2,816.80

JOSTENS AWARDS 105.95

McGraw-Hill Company TEXTBOOK – TEACH ED. 198.00

Mehrer, Morgan PHYSICAL REIMB 25.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 164.91

ELECTRICITY 13,598.56

NATURAL GAS 11.75

ELECTRICITY 852.06

NATURAL GAS 11.75

ELECTRICITY 26.82

ELECTRICITY 66.96

ELECTRICITY 46.26

Vendor Total: 14,779.07

MID-BELL MUSIC

BAND SUPPLIES 74.63

BAND SUPPLIES 74.07

TROMBONE REPAIR 309.26

BAND SUPPLIES 28.78

BAND SUPPLIES 74.00

REEDS 21.84

BAND SUPPLIES 157.58

Vendor Total: 740.16

MidAmerica Books ELEM. FICTION BOOKS 795.90

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER & SEWER 1,443.45

Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC

REPAIRS 929.28

REPAIRS 223.13

REPAIRS 170.00

Vendor Total: 1,322.41

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC SCHOOL PUBLISHING MAYNES – INST. SUPPLIES 78.37

Neustrom, Kelly DOT PHYSICAL 105.00

Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Association MEMBERSHIP 25.00

NWAEA

SUPPLIES 283.10

FOSS SCIENCE KITS 382.00

FAST BRIDGE

SUBSCRIPTION 285.60

READING RECOVERY 900.00

Vendor Total: 1,850.70

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 26.28

RECORD, THE

PUBLISHING 349.00

PUBLISHING 253.28

Vendor Total: 602.28

Rolling Oil FUEL 4,493.84

SCHOLASTIC INC. MS READING 296.67

SCHOOL BUS SALES

13 – stop arm LED kit 106.30

15-2/09 DOOR SWITCH 26.16

Vendor Total: 132.46

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY

INST. SUPPLIES 25.92

CHAIRS – SHOP 1,056.00

Vendor Total: 1,081.92

Shane’s Glass & More

REPAIR GLASS WINDOW 384.00

SPRING FOR AUTO DOOR OPENER 195.00

Vendor Total: 579.00

Shape SD PROF. DEV 135.00

Speedy Rooter PLUGGED DRAINS 336.00

Stateline Electric & Automation

bus outlet repairs 712.20

OUTLETS IN SHOP + SPARE LAMPS 136.50

UNHOOK LIGHTS BEHIND W/R 75.00

Vendor Total: 923.70

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA

03 – STOP ARM 39.37

FLASHER 99.00

Vendor Total: 138.37

Thompson Innovation REPAIR WR FOB ENTRANCE 200.00

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES 571.63

Fund Total: 40,890.24

Before & After School Program

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. EXT. DAY PROG. 207.32

Fund Total: 207.32

Checking Account Total: 41,097.56

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 969.00

Fund Total 969.00

Checking Account Total 969.00

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR Insurance Inc. ADD NEW VAN 572.00

Fund Total 572.00

Checking Account Total 572.00

SALES TAX FUND

Apple Inc.

10 – IPADS 2,940.00

20 – IPADS 5,380.00

Vendor Total: 8,320.00

Bret Peterson Plumbing & Construction LLC ELEM REMODEL 4,191.13

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates

SERVICES 0.00

SERVICES 3,560.40

Vendor Total: 3,560.40

CDW Government, Inc.

CHROMEBOOKS (20) 5,557.80

CHROMEBOOK LICENSES 500.00

Vendor Total: 6,057.80

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. theater project 1,176.74

Thompson Innovation NEW READER/DOOR MAG LOCKS 2,909.97

Fund Total: 26,216.04

Checking Account Total: 26,216.04

ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, JOSHUA JH FB OFFICIAL 80.00

ADVENTURELAND CHOIR TICKETS 500.00

BADAR, TRACEY FB OFFICIAL 110.00

BMI 19-20 MUSIC LICENSE 152.72

CHESTERMAN CO.

CONCESS 82.80

CONCESS 85.60

CONCESS 60.90

CONCESS 281.90

CONCESS 290.85

CONCESS 88.40

CONCESS 154.90

CONCESS 124.20

Vendor Total: 1,169.55

Decker Sports MS FB PANTS 60.00

Drew, Jana VB OFFICIAL 120.00

Galva Holstein High School JVR ENTRY FEE 70.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS VB CART 126.85

Hinton Community School District

MS SHOW CHOIR 250.00

HS SHOW CHOIR 250.00

Vendor Total: 500.00

HUMBOLDT HIGH SCHOOL XC ENTRY FEES 136.00

Iowa Boys Coaches Association MEMBERSHIP 125.00

Iowa High School Speech Ass’n COACHES CONVENTION 135.00

LeMars Community High School VB ENTRY FEE 75.00

LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC PHYSICAL F/RSTUDENT 30.00

Maple Valley Anthon Oto School

9/10TH GR ENTRY FEE 90.00

XC ENTRY FEE 160.00

Vendor Total: 250.00

MMC/RU HIGH SCHOOL JV VB ENTRY FEE 60.00

MOC-FV QUIZ BOWL ENTRY 40.00

OLSON, LUKE FB OFFICIAL 110.00

PICK, STEVE VB OFFICIAL 105.00

PUTTMANN, SHANNON FB OFFICIAL 110.00

RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL VB ENTRY FEE 100.00

ROCHA, ANGEL

STUNT COORDINATOR 100.00

STUNT COORDINATOR 100.00

STUNT COORDINATOR 100.00

Vendor Total: 300.00

Sunnybrook HOMECOMING FLOWERS 202.48

VERMILLION MUSIC BOOSTERS

MS SHOW CHOIR 250.00

HS SHOW CHOIR 250.00

Vendor Total: 500.00

West Sioux High School VB ENTRY FEE 75.00

Western Valley Conference WVC VB GATES 475.00

World’s Finest Chocolate CANDY BARS 3,095.00

Fund Total: 8,812.60

Checking Account Total: 8,812.60

NUTRITION FUND

CULLIGAN

SALT 27.60

SALT 27.60

SALT 24.50

SALT 24.50

SALT 19.50

SALT 24.50

SALT 19.50

Vendor Total: 167.70

DEAN FOODS

FOOD 246.43

FOOD 118.23

FOOD 265.74

FOOD 275.96

FOOD 206.55

FOOD 265.74

FOOD 246.37

Vendor Total: 1,625.02

EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.

FOOD 149.61

FOOD 149.61

CREDIT (47.97)

FOOD 28.42

FOOD 194.37

FOOD 70.98

Vendor Total: 545.02

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

CREDIT (1.34)

CREDIT (5.98)

FOOD 180.30

FOOD 289.35

FOOD 79.45

FOOD 16.49

FOOD 88.47

FOOD 209.44

FOOD 94.48

FOOD 380.37

Vendor Total: 1,331.03

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

CREDIT (93.90)

CREDIT (214.24)

FOOD 2,170.97

GENERAL SUPPLIES 93.10

FOOD 127.70

GENERAL SUPPLIES 41.50

FOOD 2,420.20

GENERAL SUPPLIES 317.48

CREDIT (204.32)

WAREWASH 287.91

GENERAL SUPPLIES 193.30

FOOD 2,822.99

CREDIT (55.49)

FOOD 1,732.63

GENERAL SUPPLIES 36.26

FOOD 47.40

Vendor Total: 9,723.49

US FOODS-SIOUX FALLS FOOD 893.77

Fund Total: 14,286.03

Checking Account Total: 14,286.03

BMO PAYMENT — SEPT. 2019

Amount: 29,412.95

Description: GAS, INSTR SUPPLIES, MAINT SUPPLIES

PBIS CARDS 102.95

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 55.08

BIRTHDAY PRIZES 35.73

PROF. DEV./STEM 275.00

PBIS 100.32

PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES 77.18

HS SUPPLIES 551.35

MS SUPPLIES 1,299.10

CONF. MEAL/TRAVEL 171.63

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 783.62

GENERAL SUPPLIES 420.41

MS SUPPLIES 138.95

PE BALLS 166.36

GENERAL SUPPLIES 1,013.89

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 132.81

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 132.81

GENERAL SUPPLIES 170.75

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 10.00

POSTAGE 30.72

GENERAL SUPPLIES 8.79

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 58.93

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 793.57

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 212.93

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 1,820.85

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 750.42

GENERAL SUPPLIES 54.74

GASOLINE 30.73

INSERVICE MEAL SUPPLIES 8.62

POSTAGE 276.00

MS SUPPLIES 129.73

BACKGROUND CHECK/FINGER PRINT 56.00

CONFERENCE AD ROOM 151.42

AD MEMBERSHIP 260.75

FUNERAL FLOWERS 50.00

BANNER 62.00

HONOR CHOIR MUSIC 256.23

ELEM. CHRISTMAS MUSIC 40.85

PAINT 8.05

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 13.70

GROUNDS MAINTENANCE 118.15

MOWER FUEL 189.64

GASOLINE 177.11

CRICK – PERSONAL EXP. 46.03

GASOLINE 53.79

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 378.01

POSTAGE 6.45

OFFICE SUPPLIES 8.78

HOME SCHOOL INST. SUPPLIES 373.08

FLOWERS-EMPLOYEE HOSPITAL 40.00

IASBO CONF FEE 178.00

MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES..66.41

TAG – INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 325.00

EXT. DAY SUPPLIES 55.88

BACK TO SCHOOL COOKOUT & INSERVICE 510.40

GASOLINE 34.24

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 138.74

EXT. DAY SUPPLIES 46.40

PBIS SHIRTS-RESALE 1,026.50

GASOLINE 79.43

MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 968.92

CLEANING SUPPLIES 2,228.91

BUILDING SUPPLIES 419.84

GARBAGE 2,021.07

PEST CONTROL 54.00

GASOLINE 65.83

TECH SUPPLIES 53.97

GASOLINE 88.27

TRAVEL 321.86

TELEPHONE 598.95

DONUTS FOR INSERVICE 31.96

INK/NETFLIX/PHONES/LIGHT KEYS 1,266.86

TECH SUPPLIES 1,394.02

DOCUMENT CAMERAS 297.00

AIRTAME 771.98

LAPTOPS 3,660.94

PROJECTOR 603.56

Amount: 499.00

Description: SOFTWARE

SOFTWARE LICENSES 499.00

Amount: 12,649.64

Description: ACTIVITY EXPENSE

PREDICAMENT 120.00

PLAQUES 20.00

FB PANTS 1,819.24

BB PANTS 486.27

GBB CAMP SHIRTS 299.50

BOYS BB UNIFORMS 3,366.64

FB PLAQUES 25.00

XC WARMUPS 1,560.00

SPIRIT PRIZES 63.28

FUNERAL FLOWERS 68.89

BAT 29.99

FUNERAL FLOWERS 49.99

XGRAIN BB SUPPLIES 82.00

CONCESS. 14.75

SHOW CHOIR MUSIC 197.46

ROYALTIES/RENTAL – MUSICAL 2,545.00

CONCESS SUPPLIES 747.54

CONCESS SUPPLIES NHS 778.24

CONCESS CREDIT SALES TAX (39.18)

CHOREOGRAPHER ROOM 244.16

VB STATS PROGRAM 21.39

FB CAMERA LENS/BATTERY/CARD 149.48

Amount: 376.34

Description: MINI FRIDGE

MINI FRIDGE 299.99

SMALL WARES 45.00

BREAD 31.35

Amount: 1,822.91

Description: COMPUTER/LAPTOPS FOR TEACHERS

MR. BENSON – LAPTOP 545.98

MRS. SCHRAMM – LAPTOP 676.94

DESKTOP COMPUTER 599.99

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 44,760.84

Prepaid Newspaper Bills

ACTIVITY FUND

NILES, RICHARD FB OFFICIAL $110.00

Basalyga, Russ VB OFFICIAL $105.00

BEALS, RON FB OFFICIAL $110.00

BECKER, JOHN VB OFFICIAL $105.00

Buckstead, Jerry FB OFFICIAL $110.00

Duzik, John VB OFFICIAL $105.00

Malsam, Jenni VB OFFICIAL $105.00

MONELL, JILL VB OFFICIAL $105.00

Slaughter, Brandon FB OFFICIAL $110.00

SLAUGHTER, JASON FB OFFICIAL $110.00

BECKER, DENNIS VB OFFICIAL $105.00

BECKER, JOHN VB OFFICIAL $105.00

BAILEY, AMY JH VB OFFICIAL $80.00

BAKER, DAVID FB OFFICIAL $110.00

BEHR, KOREY FB OFFICIAL $110.00

Cowley, Jason XC TIMER/SCORER/STARTER $294.25

DUNKEL, RYAN FB OFFICIAL $110.00

TRIERWEILER, JACOB FB OFFICIAL $110.00

Basalyga, Russ VB OFFICIAL $105.00

CHRISTIANS, AARON FB OFFICIAL $85.00

CROW, RICH FB OFFICIAL $170.00

EVAN, KEVIN FB OFFICIALS $110.00

Harris, Mark JV FB OFFICIAL $85.00

Hytrek, Nick FB OFFICIAL $170.00

JENNESS, LLOYD JH FB OFFICIAL $80.00

KREBER, JASON FB OFFICIAL $170.00

LUBBERS, CALEB JH FB OFFICIAL $80.00

MONELL, JILL VB OFFICIAL $105.00

Pedersen, Les FB OFFICIALS $110.00

PUTTMANN, TODD FB OFFICIALS $110.00

Roberts, Jeff FB OFFICIALS $110.00

Wagner, Jim FB OFFICIALS $110.00

WILLER, CHAD JH FB OFFICIAL $80.00

Fund Total: 3,569.25

Checking Account Total: 3,569.25

Prepaid — Approved October 2019

OPERATING FUND

VERIZON WIRELESS cell phones $530.75

Family Health Care DRIVER PHYSICAL $105.00

Morningside College PSEO CLASSES $500.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE BUS DRIVER TESTING $300.00

Center Point Energy NATURAL GAS $409.13

Abell, Tonia physical reimbursement $42.00

University of Iowa Nurse conference $120.00

Fund Total: 2,006.88

Checking Account Total: 2,006.88

SALES TAX FUND

Sid Dillon Motors 12 PASSENGER VAN $25,983.00

Fund Total: 25,983.00

Checking Account Total: 25,983.00

