Woodbury County Board of Supervisors — October 1, 2019 Minutes

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

OCTOBER 1, 2019

FORTIETH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Taylor, Pottebaum, and Radig. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for October 1, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the September 24, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $796,298.98. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Christ Jesus, parcel #894734251004.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,903

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Christ Jesus is the titleholder of real estate Parcel #894734251004 located in the City of Sioux City, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel #894734251004

CB Rustin & CO S 175.82 ft Ex S 30 ft W 55 ft and S 175.82 ft Ex S. 30 ft and Ex part to State of E 124.3 ft Blk 32

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has taxes owing for the 2019/2020, tax year and the parcel is owned by Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Christ Jesus and

WHEREAS, the organization, namely Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Christ Jesus is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 427.3 for the taxes owed for the 2019/2020 tax year and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 1st day of October 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the promotion of James Amick, District Foreman, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 10-02-19, $69,430.17/year, 37%=$18,811.77/yr. Promotion from Equipment Operator to District Foreman.; the reclassification of Susan Ahlquist, Clerk III Cashier, County Treasurer Dept., effective 10-18-19, $25.14/hour, 9%=$2.08/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 5/Step 4 to Grade 5/Step 5.; and the reclassification of Craig Steig, Maintenance Technician, Building Services Dept., effective 10-19-19, $23.33/hour, 10%=$2.21/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 4/Step 4 to Grade 4/Step 5. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Dept. CWA: $23.43/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the EAP renewal with Employee and Family Resources. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for the City of Sloan. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for the City of Cushing. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Barker Lemar Engineering. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve and receive for signatures a Resolution for Proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,904

PROCLAMATION FOR

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH

WHEREAS, domestic violence is a serious crime affecting individuals and families in all Siouxland communities; all races, ages, income levels, lifestyles and sexes; and in fact is probably affecting someone you know; and every 9 seconds, someone experiences the crime of domestic violence; and

WHEREAS, one in three women will be a victim of violence in her lifetime; domestic violence violates an individual’s human rights by destroying dignity, security, and self-worth due to the systematic use of physical, emotional, sexual, psychological, and economic control or abuse; CSADV works every day to help end these acts of violence and to help rebuild the lives of the survivors; and

WHEREAS, in Siouxland, the Council on Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence is available 24 hours a day and last year responded to nearly 2000 victims, provided 11,026 nights of shelter to 413 adults and 305 children fleeing domestic abuse and despite high census, no one in an unsafe situation was turned away; and

WHEREAS, the impact of domestic violence affects all of the members of the community, and only a coordinated community response will put a stop to these atrocious crimes and assure funding is continuously available to provide these lifesaving services; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Keith Radig, Chairman, on behalf of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, do hereby proclaim the month of October, 2019 as “DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH” in Woodbury County, Iowa and urge all citizens to actively participate in the scheduled events and programs and to think about the fact that it is someone you know.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 1st day of October, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Presentation of the Proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 9/23/19 meeting to approve the final plat for Keck’s Large Lots Addition, a Minor Subdivision. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution accepting and approving the final plat of Keck’s Large Lots Addition, a Minor Subdivision. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND APPROVING THE FINAL PLAT OF

KECK’S LARGE LOTS ADDITION, A MINOR SUBDIVISION

TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,905

Whereas the owner and proprietor did on the 10th day of September, 2019, file with the Woodbury County Auditor of Woodbury County, Iowa, a certain plat designated as “KECK’S LARGE LOTS”, a Minor Subdivision to Woodbury County, Iowa and

Whereas, it appears that said plat conforms with all of the provisions of the Code of the State of Iowa and the ordinances of Woodbury County, Iowa, with reference to filing the same.

Now therefore, be it resolved by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, Woodbury

County, State of Iowa, that the plat of “KECK’S LARGE LOTS”, a Minor Subdivision for Woodbury County, Iowa, be, and the same is hereby accepted and approved, and the chairman and the secretary of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, Woodbury County, State of Iowa, are hereby directed to furnish to owners and proprietors a certified copy of this resolution as required by law,

Passed and adopted this 1st day of October, A.D., 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the project agreement for the Iowa DOT bridge rehabilitation project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the amendment to Tyler Contract ID 2018-0083. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve a Woodbury County Seal to be used on Woodbury County’s ballots. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 8, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 31, 2019