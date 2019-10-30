Woodbury County Board of Supervisors — October 15, 2019 Minutes

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

OCTOBER 15, 2019

FORTY-SECOND MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 3:45 p.m. Board members present were De Witt, Taylor, Radig, Pottebaum and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on a roll-call vote.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on a roll-call vote.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Joyce VanHolland, Sioux City, expressed concerns to the Board.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for October 15, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 8, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $2,301,658.12. Copy filed.

To receive the Auditor’s Quarterly Report. Copy filed

Presentation of award certificate to Nicholas Nieman for blood donation. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the 2019 report of the weed commissioner. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive the cab chassis truck quotes and return them to the county engineer for an award recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the 4WD tractor quotes and return them to the county engineer for an award recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Taylor to receive the pickup truck quotes and return them to the county engineer for an award recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 22, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 31, 2019