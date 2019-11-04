Kingsley-Pierson Treasurer’s Report
|KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL
|ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
|FISCAL YEAR 18-19
|I hereby certify that the following is a true and correct report of the transactions of the
|Kingsley-Pierson Community School District for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
|_________________________________
|Laurie Schweitzberger, Business Manager
|Kingsley-Pierson Comm School District
|FY 2019 Treasurer Report By Fund
|General
Fund
|Student
Activity
Fund
|Management
Levy Fund
|SAVE Statewide Sales
and Services Tax Fund
|PPEL Fund
|Debt
Service
Fund
|Enterprise
Funds
|1
|Beginning Balance July 1, 2018
|1,680,034.80
|76,384.98
|341,721.31
|1,530,625.21
|584,416.01
|24,753.78
|84,777.88
|3
|Revenues and other Financing Sources
|5,410,964.36
|151,582.99
|239,065.91
|501,317.72
|193,000.59
|392,757.36
|219,687.68
|4
|Total Sources Available
|7,090,999.16
|227,967.97
|580,787.22
|2,031,942.93
|777,416.60
|417,511.14
|304,465.56
|5
|Expenditures and Other Financing Uses
|5,406,815.89
|143,968.93
|153,677.83
|190,247.57
|134,006.53
|389,935.00
|244,499.29
|6
|Ending Balance June 30, 2019
|1,684,183.27
|83,999.04
|427,109.39
|1,841,695.36
|643,410.07
|27,576.14
|59,966.27