Kingsley-Pierson Treasurer’s Report

| | 0
KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
FISCAL YEAR 18-19
I hereby certify that the following is a true and correct report of the transactions of the
Kingsley-Pierson Community School District for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
_________________________________
Laurie Schweitzberger, Business Manager
Kingsley-Pierson Comm School District FY 2019 Treasurer Report By Fund
General
Fund		 Student
Activity
Fund		 Management
Levy Fund		 SAVE Statewide Sales
and Services Tax Fund		 PPEL Fund Debt
Service
Fund		 Enterprise
Funds
1 Beginning Balance July 1, 2018 1,680,034.80 76,384.98 341,721.31 1,530,625.21 584,416.01 24,753.78 84,777.88
3 Revenues and other Financing Sources 5,410,964.36 151,582.99 239,065.91 501,317.72 193,000.59 392,757.36 219,687.68
4 Total    Sources Available 7,090,999.16 227,967.97 580,787.22 2,031,942.93 777,416.60 417,511.14 304,465.56
5 Expenditures and Other Financing Uses 5,406,815.89 143,968.93 153,677.83 190,247.57 134,006.53 389,935.00 244,499.29
6 Ending Balance June 30, 2019 1,684,183.27 83,999.04 427,109.39 1,841,695.36 643,410.07 27,576.14 59,966.27
