Cushing City Council Minutes — October 24, 2019

| | 0

Cushing City Council Minutes
October 24, 2019
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

Mayor Don Joy Jr. called the City Council Meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

Members present: Shawn Joy, Ray Endrulat, Dustin Schlenger, Alex Rabbass, and Jim Porter.  Absent:  None

Motion to approve the agenda by Endrulat, seconded by Rabbass.  Motion carried 5/0

Liquor License Renewal —  Motion made by Porter to approve the liquor license renewal for Old 20 Bar & Grill.  Seconded by Joy.  Motion passed 5/0

Contract and Performance and/or Payment Bonds.  Motion made by Joy to approve the contract and performance and/or payment bonds for the water distribution project.  Seconded by Schlenger.  Motion passed 5/0

Resolutions
Resolution 2019:17:
Resolution to approve contract and performance
and/or payment bonds for the Water Distribution Project:  
Motion made by Rabbass to approve resolution 2019:17, seconded by Porter.  Motion passed 5/0

With no further business, motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 7:20 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record
Thursday, November 7, 2019

