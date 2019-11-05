Cushing City Council Minutes

October 24, 2019

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

Mayor Don Joy Jr. called the City Council Meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

Members present: Shawn Joy, Ray Endrulat, Dustin Schlenger, Alex Rabbass, and Jim Porter. Absent: None

Motion to approve the agenda by Endrulat, seconded by Rabbass. Motion carried 5/0

Liquor License Renewal — Motion made by Porter to approve the liquor license renewal for Old 20 Bar & Grill. Seconded by Joy. Motion passed 5/0

Contract and Performance and/or Payment Bonds. Motion made by Joy to approve the contract and performance and/or payment bonds for the water distribution project. Seconded by Schlenger. Motion passed 5/0

Resolutions

Resolution 2019:17:

Resolution to approve contract and performance

and/or payment bonds for the Water Distribution Project:

Motion made by Rabbass to approve resolution 2019:17, seconded by Porter. Motion passed 5/0

With no further business, motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 7:20 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 7, 2019