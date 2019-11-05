Cushing City Council Minutes — October 24, 2019
Cushing City Council Minutes
October 24, 2019
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.
Mayor Don Joy Jr. called the City Council Meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
Members present: Shawn Joy, Ray Endrulat, Dustin Schlenger, Alex Rabbass, and Jim Porter. Absent: None
Motion to approve the agenda by Endrulat, seconded by Rabbass. Motion carried 5/0
Liquor License Renewal — Motion made by Porter to approve the liquor license renewal for Old 20 Bar & Grill. Seconded by Joy. Motion passed 5/0
Contract and Performance and/or Payment Bonds. Motion made by Joy to approve the contract and performance and/or payment bonds for the water distribution project. Seconded by Schlenger. Motion passed 5/0
Resolutions
Resolution 2019:17:
Resolution to approve contract and performance
and/or payment bonds for the Water Distribution Project:
Motion made by Rabbass to approve resolution 2019:17, seconded by Porter. Motion passed 5/0
With no further business, motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 7:20 p.m.
Mayor Don Joy, Jr.
Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 7, 2019