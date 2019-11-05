Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 22, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 22, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on October 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Present was Vice Chairman Craig Anderson, John Meis and Gary Horton. Absent was Chairman Don Kass and Mark Loutsch. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Vice Chairman Craig Anderson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the October 22, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes from the October 15, 2019 board meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll issued on October 18, 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2019 Homestead, Military and Disabled Veteran credit applications. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to spend $90 for a support ad to the Le Mars Daily Sentinel for all Plymouth County emergency responders. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to appoint Gary Horton and John Meis to lead the Plymouth County court room renovation committee. Motion Carried.

Rob Bixenman and Matt Susemihl, Perspective Insurance representatives, were present to discuss the Plymouth County ICAP policy renewal with the Board of Supervisors. Motion Carried.

Jim Jones, Plymouth County Veteran Affairs Director, was present to provide a FY 2018-19 Veteran Affairs report.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to WesTel in Section 16/21 of Fredonia Township on C-16. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 17/18 of Westfield Township on K-13. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 13/24 of Preston Township on 130th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a culvert replacement in Section 20/29 of America Township on Lake Ave. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:26 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Craig Anderson, Vice Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 7, 2019