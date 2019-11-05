River Valley School Board Minutes — October 28, 2019

River Valley Board of Education

October 28, 2019

The River Valley Board of Education met in special session on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the high school board room. Members present were Gaylen Goettsch, Scott Knaack, Kristi Krager, Nicole Deeds, and Deb Stevenson.

An open forum was held with visitors expressing concerns in regards to River Valley name representation during the prior year sharing of track with Galva-Holstein and Schaller-Crestland. Girls track letter winners received a letter from Ridge View and not from River Valley. Visitors noted we have nice facilities here and would like them to be used by all students for all events. It was also stated that River Valley girls were put in events that they succeeded in. They would like to continue to see that success in competitions whether it remains as River Valley or with the sharing of another school. A representative of the Correctionville fire/ambulance team was present and discussed a concern for the amount of volunteers they have that are able to respond to emergencies. They questioned what the boards policies are on letting River Valley employees leave for these events. They are also looking for recruitments to join the department. Concerns were expressed that with the lack of employers in town, many of the volunteers work out of town and therefore are unable to respond to emergency calls.

In old business, there was a motion by Krager, second by Deeds to approve the sharing of girls track with Galva-Holstein and Schaller-Crestland (Ridge View) with students input on the name/colors and contingent upon the completion of programs, uniforms, name, color, and newspaper announcements with board approval of these items by February. Carried 3-2. Krager Aye, Deeds Aye, Knaack Aye, Goettsch No, Stevenson No.

In old business, there was a motion by Krager, second by Deeds to approve the sharing of boys track with Galva-Holstein and Schaller-Crestland (Ridge View) with students input on the name/colors and contingent upon the completion of programs, uniforms, name, color, and newspaper announcements with board approval of these items by February. Carried 3-2. Krager Aye, Deeds Aye, Knaack Aye, Goettsch No, Stevenson No.

Motion by Stevenson second by Deeds to approve contract for John Susie as an Elementary Aide at $8.50/hr. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Stevenson second by Krager to approve contract for Leslie Gray as play director at $825.17. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Deeds to approve resignation of Rachel Doeden, school nurse. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Goettsch to approve a stipend for Dean Norris for $500.00 for JH/HS football assistant. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Deeds to adjourn meeting at 8:16 pm. Carried 5-0.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 7, 2019