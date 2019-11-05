Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 22, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

OCTOBER 22, 2019

FORTY-THIRD MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Board members present were De Witt, Taylor, Radig, Pottebaum and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Patrick Jennings, County Attorney, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on a roll-call vote;

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on a roll-call vote;

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for October 22, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 15, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $375,896.91. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for Beulah Pierce. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for Cindy Trobaugh. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894730281005, 1904 W 4th St.

RESOLUTION # 12,911

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

Parcel #894730281005

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lot Two (2) in Block Twelve (12), Hornick’s Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa

(1904 W. 4th Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 5th Day of November, 2019 at 4:35 oíclock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 5th Day of November, 2019, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $752.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 22nd day of October 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Christopher Tritz, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention, effective 10-23-19, $19.30/hour. Job vacancy posted 08-7-19, Entry Level Salary: $19.30/hour; the appointment of Daniel Young, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads, effective 10-23-19, $23.73/hour. Job vacancy posted 08-21-19, Entry Level Salary: $23.73/hour; the separation of Conner Roos, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff, effective 10-28-19; the Reclassification of Rachael Edmundson, Assistant County Attorney, County Attorneyís Office, effective 11-9-19, $94,299/year, 3% = $3,172/yr. Per AFSCME Asst. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 10 to Step 11; and the reclassification of Deborah McDermott, Motor Vehicle Clerk II, County Treasurer, effective 11-11-19, $18.50/hour, 5% = $.88/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 2 to Grade 3/Step 3. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff, CWA: $19.86/hour, and P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention, AFSCME: $19.30/hour. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to create a new Sergeant position in the jail. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Dawn Kimmel of SIMPCO presented information to provide an update on the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan and notice was given of open period of public comment from October 28th through November 27th, 2019. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung for Woodbury County to participate in the Community Partnership and Engagement program for the 2020 Census. Carried 4-1; Taylor opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to appoint the Community & Economic Development Director as the county liaison for the 2020 Census. Carried 4-1; Taylor opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the resolution in support of the 2020 Census. Carried 4-1; Taylor opposed.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION NO. 12,913

A RESOLUTION IN SUPPORT OF

AN ACCURATE 2020 CENSUS

WHEREAS, the U.S. Census Bureau is required by the U.S. Constitution to conduct a complete count of the population and provides a historic opportunity to help shape the foundation of our society and play an active role in American democracy; and

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is committed to ensuring every resident is counted; and

WHEREAS, federal and state funding is allocated to communities, and decisions are made on matters of national and local importance based, in part, on census data and housing; and

WHEREAS, census data helps determine how many seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and are necessary for an accurate and fair redistricting of state legislative seats, county and city councils, and voting districts; and

WHEREAS, information from the 2020 Census and American Community Survey is vital for economic development and increased employment; and

WHEREAS, the information collected by the census is confidential and protected by law; and

WHEREAS, a united voice from business, government, community-based and faith-based organizations, educators, media and others will enable the 2020 Census message to reach more of our residents; and

WHEREAS, the 2020 Census count requires extensive work, and the Census Bureau requires partners at the state and local level to insure a complete and accurate count; and

WHEREAS, Woodbury County is committed to partnering with the U.S. Census Bureau and desires to establish a Complete Count Committee to bring together a cross section of community members who will utilize their local knowledge and expertise to reach out to all persons in our County;

NOW, THEREFORE IT BE RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS THAT WOODBURY COUNTY does hereby demonstrate its full support for the 2020 Census and will:

1. Support the goals for the 2020 Census and disseminate 2020 Census information;

2. Encourage all County residents to participate in events and initiatives that will raise the overall awareness of the 2020 Census and increase participation;

3. Provide Complete Count Committee members and Census advocates to speak to County and Community Organizations;

4. Support census takers as they help our County complete an accurate count; and,

5. Strive to achieve a complete and accurate count of all persons within our County.

Dated this 22nd day of October 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to authorize the Chairman to sign the 2020 Census Community Partnership & Engagement Program letter. Carried 4-1; Taylor opposed. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for the proposed urban renewal plan amendment.

Jeff Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District Board Member, expressed concerns as to the impact that the amendment would have on the school district.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the resolution for the 2019 amendment to the Urban Renewal Plan for the Grow Woodbury County Urban Renewal Area. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION NO. 19,912

A resolution to approve 2019 Urban Renewal Plan Amendment for the Grow Woodbury County Urban Renewal Area

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa (the “County”) has created the Grow Woodbury County Urban Renewal Area (the “Urban Renewal Area”) and has approved an urban renewal plan for the Urban Renewal Area; and

WHEREAS, Chapter 403 of the Code of Iowa requires that, before a county approves any new urban renewal project, or adds property to an urban renewal area, a county must amend the existing urban renewal plan to include that new project or new property; and

WHEREAS, an amendment to the urban renewal plan for the Urban Renewal Area (the “2019 Amendment”) has been prepared, which describes an urban renewal project consisting of improvements to all right-of-way of County Roads, bridges and culverts to be financed with Urban Renewal Tax Increment Revenue Bonds or Notes in the maximum amount of $10,000,000; and

WHEREAS, notice of a public hearing by the Board on the proposed 2019 Amendment was heretofore given in strict compliance with the provisions of Chapter†403 of the Code of Iowa, and the Board has conducted said hearing; and

WHEREAS, copies of the 2019 Amendment, notice of public hearing and notice of a consultation meeting with respect to the 2019 Amendment were sent to the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District, the consultation meeting was held; comments were received from the Superintendent of the School District and a response was submitted on behalf of the County; and

WHEREAS, the Iowa Urban Renewal Law provides that a county may exercise urban renewal powers, with respect to property that is located within two miles of the boundary of any city, including using incremental property tax revenues to improve public property, only if the county and city have entered into a joint agreement in which the city acknowledges that the county may implement its urban renewal powers within this designated area; and

WHEREAS, an Urban Renewal Agreement (the “Urban Renewal Agreement”) has been prepared for consideration by each city in the County, pursuant to which each city would agree to the exercise by the County of its urban renewal powers to improve County roads, bridges and culverts located within two miles of each city’s boundaries;

NOW, THEREFORE, It Is Resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. It is hereby determined by this Board as follows:

A. The 2019 Amendment conforms to the general plan of the County.

B. Constructing improvements to County Roads, bridges and culverts as described in the 2019 Amendment is necessary and appropriate to facilitate the proper growth and development of the County in accordance with sound planning standards and local community objectives.

Section 2. The 2019 Amendment, in the form attached to this Resolution and made a part hereof, is hereby in all respects approved, subject to action by each city in the County to enter into the Urban Renewal Agreement.

Section 3. The Urban Renewal Agreement, in the form attached to this Resolution and made a part hereof, is hereby approved, and the Chairperson and County Auditor are hereby authorized to execute copies of the Urban Renewal Agreement on behalf of the County, and a copy of the executed Urban Renewal Agreement, along with a copy of the 2019 Amendment, shall be submitted to each city in the County for consideration by each city council.

Section 4. All resolutions or parts thereof in conflict herewith are hereby repealed, to the extent of such conflict.

Dated this 22nd day of October 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Urban Renewal Agreement for all cities in Woodbury County. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the resolution establishing weight limits on county bridges. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY

BRIDGE EMBARGO RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION NO. 19,914

WHEREAS: The Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of Sections 321.236 Sub. (8), 321.471 to 321.473 to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction, and

WHEREAS: the Woodbury County Engineer has caused to be completed the Structure Inventory and Appraisal of certain bridges according to accepted Bridge Inspection Standards and has determined that the bridges below, require revision to their current load ratings,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that the following vehicle and load limit be established and that signs be placed advising of the permissible maximum weights thereof on the bridge listed herein.

Bridge No. FHWA No.

Section Township Range

Posted Limit

B-6 354709

02-89-43

One truck on bridge

C-274 354750

07-89-43 3 Tons

C-278 354740

07-89-43 6 Tons

D-42 355137

17-89-45 3 Tons

H-203 353851

28-88-45

Close until replacement

H-266 353910

28-88-45

Close until replacement

K-203 353400

36-88-43

15, 19, 19 Tons

V-117 350840

25-86-43

24, 37, 40 tons

Dated this 22nd day of October 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to award the cab chassis truck quote to Barry Ford for $51,421.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to award the pickup truck quote for the æ ton 4-wheel drive pickup truck to Barry Motors for $29,068.00 Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to award the pickup truck quote for the æ ton extended cab pickup truck to Knoefler Chevrolet for $30,998.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to award the quote to S & S Equipment of Lawton, IA for $66,500.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to accept D.A. Davidson as the financial advisor for the potential Justice Center project as recommended by Larry Goldberg architect, Dennis Butler, Finance Director, and Kenny Schmitz, Building Superintendent. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to authorize the chair to sign the contract with D.A. Davidson after review by the Board’s legal counsel. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the Engagement Agreement with Ahlers & Cooney Attorneys regarding the potential Justice Center. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the Chairperson to sign the Engagement Agreement. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Monty McCoy, Climbing Hill, addressed the Board about a claim for damages to a pump in front of a county maintenance garage in Climbing Hill.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 29, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 7, 2019