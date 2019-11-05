Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 8, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

OCTOBER 8, 2019

FORTY-FIRST MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Board members present were De Witt, Taylor and Radig; Pottebaum and Ung were present by phone. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:00 p.m.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 3-0 on a roll-call vote; Ung and Pottebaum were absent.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 3-0 on a roll-call vote; Ung and Pottebaum were absent.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to approve the agenda for October 8, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 1, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $516,648.30. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Alex Krier to the Pierson City Council. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the United States of America

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,906

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, the United States of America is the titleholder of real estate Parcel #874721100001 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 874721100001

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP IRREG. STRIP ON NW NE NW 21-87-47 AND IRREG. STRIP ON NORTH NW NW 21-87- 47

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has an unpaid balance of taxes owing, and the parcel is owned by a political subdivision of the state; and

WHEREAS, the political subdivision, namely the United States of America, is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcels according to Code of Iowa, 445.63, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 8th day of October 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Woodbury County, Iowa

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,907

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County, Iowa are the titleholders of real estate Parcels #884714300001, #884723100001, #884723100002 and #884723100004 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel #884714300001

Woodbury Township NW SW & SW SW 14-88-47

Parcel #884723100001

Woodbury Township NW NW 23-88-47

Parcel #884723100002

Woodbury Township SW NW 23-88-47

Parcel #884723100004

Woodbury Township SW of RD E Ω NW 23-88-47

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has an unpaid balance of taxes owing, and the parcel is owned by a political subdivision of the state; and

WHEREAS, the political subdivision, namely the Woodbury County, Iowa, is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and any future taxes that may be levied against this parcel; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcels according to Code of Iowa, 445.63, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 8th day of October 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson lift the suspension of taxes for parcel 8847 06 329 022

To approve the separation of Randy Suggitt, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 09-26-19; the appointment of Ashley Schumacher, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-14-19, $19.86/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept. Wage Plan: $16.84-$18.50/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Greg Smith. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894332483009, 307 Randolph St E. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by DeWitt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcels #894332483009, 307 Randolph St E. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,908

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By City of Anthon in the sum of Three Hundred Twenty-Eight Dollars & 00/100 ($328.00) dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894332483009

Lot Nine (9) in Block Thirteen (13), City of Anthon, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (307 Randolph St E.)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 8th Day of October, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:37 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894332482010, 108 2nd Ave S. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcels #894332482010, 108 2nd Ave S. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,909

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By City of Anthon in the sum of Three Hundred Twenty Dollars & 00/100 ($320.00) dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894332482010

The West 75 feet of Lot Nineteen (19), Block Twelve (12), City of Anthon, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (108 2nd Ave S.)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 8th Day of October, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to postpone action approve a new Sergeant position in the jail. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 9/23/19 meeting to approve the final plat for the J & N Stevenson Addition, Minor Subdivision. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution accepting and approving the final plat the J & N Stevenson Addition, Minor Subdivision. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,910

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND APPROVING J & N STEVENSON ADDITION, A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA.

WHEREAS, THE OWNER AND PROPRIETOR DID ON

THE 23RD DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2019, FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS J & N STEVENSON ADDITION, A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA; AND

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF SAME; AND

WHEREAS, THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS, THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF J & N STEVENSON ADDITION, A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNER AND PROPRIETOR A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

Passed and adopted this 8th day of October, A.D., 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 15, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

