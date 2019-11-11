Della Beffert

Della D. Beffert, 79, of North Sioux City, SD, passed away following a brief illness on October 26, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Dakota Dunes with Rev. Jeremy Richert officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Della was born on June 25, 1940 in Leola, South Dakota, daughter of William and Magdalena Rappe. Della married Richard “Dick” Beffert on December 14, 1958 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Together they raised their family in Lawton, Iowa.

Della retired from Mercy Medical Center. She enjoyed camping, baking, traveling, going to the casino, and playing on her iPad. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Della was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her children, Debbie (Ron) Hartz, Carol (Terry) Banks, Kim (Mike) Kropp, and Randy (Jennifer) Rappe; grandchildren Kellie Jo (Pat) Bartos, Jason (Tammie Dodge) Hartz, Travis (Victoria Olivas) Hartz, Jacque (Major Daniel) Schreiner, Ryan (Maggie) Banks, Stacy Banks, Tiffany Kropp, Cassie (Jeff) Kropp, Jaimie Kropp, Jessica (Andrew) Kropp, Caleb Rappe, and MaKayla (Dan Mueller) Rappe; great-grandchildren Bennett, Scotlynn Jo and Charlie James Bartos, Brooks Hartz, Laynie Dodge, Kylie, Justin, and Lia Banks, Hannah, Wyatt, and Brooklyn Kropp; and siblings Violet Lyons and Ronald Rappe.

Della was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her siblings: Annie, Irene, Marvin, and Donald; and three great-grandchildren: Jared, Jemma, and Aiden.