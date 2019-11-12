City of Moville — Legal Notice (Public Hearing)
City of Moville
LEGAL NOTICE
The City of Moville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the storage sheds and garage located at 631 Frontage Road, Moville, Iowa; by sealed bids requiring a 10% down payment with closing and possession on or before April 1, 2019. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
The Hearing will be held November 20, 2019 at the Moville City Hall at 6:00 P.M.
Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.
City of Moville
By: /s/ Jim Fisher
Jim Fisher, Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Jodi Peterson
Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 14, 2019