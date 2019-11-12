City of Moville — Legal Notice (Public Hearing)

City of Moville

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Moville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the storage sheds and garage located at 631 Frontage Road, Moville, Iowa; by sealed bids requiring a 10% down payment with closing and possession on or before April 1, 2019. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Hearing will be held November 20, 2019 at the Moville City Hall at 6:00 P.M.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Moville

By: /s/ Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Jodi Peterson

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 14, 2019