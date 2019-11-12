Kingsley City Council Minutes — November 4, 2019

Kingsley City Council
November 4, 2019

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on November 4, 2019 at Kingsley City Hall. Mayor Rick Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Councilmen Rolling, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers. Peters was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the October 7, 2019 meeting were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: John Hackett mentioned that ads in Northwest Outdoors and KSCJ are doing well.

Maintenance Report: Fall spraying is done, new door opener on ambulance door is installed, talked to Plymouth County about sand for winter, did water test for manganese and we are under the health advisory level, only need to test once a year.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.
Aetna, EAP services    8.40
Amazon, Lib books & supplies    622.75
AT & T, police phone/tablets    195.68
Baker & Taylor, Lib books    633.37
Beelner Service, grave open, sprinklers    585.00
Bohle Constr., stabilize walking trail bank    15,680.00
Bound Tree, 3 AED’s    4,132.94
Casey’s, Amb gas    221.76
Certified Amb Group, Amb. billing    58.36
Chet’s, supplies    57.21
Clark’s Hardware supplies    389.22
Deb Jantz, ins reimb    164.70
Displays4Sale, Observation boards (Freedom Rock)    2,733.56
Eakes, Comm. Bldg. supplies    297.88
First Co-op, gas    891.25
Frank Dunn, high performance patch    799.00
GIS Benefits, life/disab. ins    23.04
GWorks, install ACH, annual agreement    6,100.00
Hawkins, water chemicals    566.50
Industrial Chem Labs, lift station degreaser    149.50
Iowa League of Cities, budget workshop    50.00
Iowa One Call, locates    89.20
Iowa Sec of State, Kremer notary    30.00
Ipers, Ipers    3,337.83
IRS, Fed/Fica    5,085.80
Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage    187.60
Kingsley Vol Amb, October runs    1,260.00
Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend    150.00
KMEG, advertising    1,350.00
KPTH, advertising    200.00
Linda McCann, books    80.00
Lumber Pros, blue flags    29.97
Matheson, amb oxygen    471.59
Metering & Technology, IR programmer/meter/parts    4,365.29
MidAmerican, utilities    4,243.19
MidAmerican Research Chem, sewer chemicals    4,816.78
O.C. Sanitation, porta-pot    311.70
Overhead Door, ambulance bay door    1,850.00
Ply. Co. Solid Waste, October tonnage    4,914.45
Presto-X, pest control    50.00
Quill, office supplies    41.96
Rick Bohle, October expenses    100.00
Rolling Oil, gas    2,800.89
Sales Tax, 3rd quarter    2,482.00
SWH, 3rd quarter    3,606.00
Sam’s Club, 7 tables/rack    989.84
Sanitary Services, dumpster rent    69.50
ServiceMaster, clean carpet Lib./City Hall    311.92
Shane Semmler, repair chainsaw    105.00
Sioux Sales police uniforms.   74.95
Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone    50.00
Thompson, Phipps, Thompson, July-Sept chgs    3,160.00
United Healthcare, Health ins premiums    5,761.65
UPS, shipping chgs    53.80
Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb    158.00
Wiatel, phone/internet    647.73
Winzip, software    32.05
TOTAL    87,706.03

Paid from Library Special Fund:
Cengage, Lib books    193.82

Paid from Fire Special Fund:
Syntex Industries, hoses/crosslay    234.92
The Record, ads    38.00
Feld Fire, combo tool    643.64
F.S. Repair grass rig work    350.00
Brandon Sitzmann, Fire Fighter 1 books    348.00
Jacob Hagan, candy/tools    1,442.51

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 33,822.27 Road Use, 7,095.63; Employee Benefits, 6,056.93; Local Option, 68,009.27; TIF, 0.00; Library Spec Inv, 1,391.02; Fire Dept Spec, 3,057.07; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 9,282.03; Sewer, 6,287.99; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 45,949.51. Total: 180,951.72.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 38,946.07; Operating Grants, 41,170.34; General Revenues, 261,944.37; Transfers, 0.00. Total: 342,060.78.

Treasurer’s Report for October will be presented at the December meeting.

Police report was distributed.

Fire Report: Chief Huth reported they had three calls in October, one assist with Pierson, grass rig is on flatbed.

Heath Mallory of Wiatel visited with the Council concerning a surveillance camera system for the park and shelterhouse. Costs will be camera purchase and monthly fees for controller and internet access. Will pursue this project after the next improvement of the park is completed.

Ordinance #246
(Raise sewer rates from $15.00/month to $17.,00/month effective July 1, 2020; then raise from $17.00/month to $19.00/month effective July 1, 2021; then raise from $19.00/month to $21.00/month effective July 1, 2022)
was introduced for the third reading by Rolling, seconded by Bohle. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle, to approve the third reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Passage of Ordinance #246 on motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #248
(Water line must be capped at the main when demolition of building takes place)
was introduced by Rolling, seconded by Bohle. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson to approve the third reading. Roll call vote: Rolling; aye; Jasperson, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Passage of Ordinance #248 on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Need to get a price for ceiling fans for the community center from Beelner Service.

Motion to approve Scootch’s liquor license by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Tennis court lighting was discussed. Prices for LED replacement lights will be sought.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling to approve
Resolution 2019-17:
A resolution to assess past due utilities to the County Treasurer
All voted aye, motion carried.

Building permits: Harvey Sign Service, Dollar General signage.

Adjourn on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:
Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

