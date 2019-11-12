Kingsley City Council Minutes — November 4, 2019

Kingsley City Council

November 4, 2019

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on November 4, 2019 at Kingsley City Hall. Mayor Rick Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Councilmen Rolling, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers. Peters was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the October 7, 2019 meeting were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: John Hackett mentioned that ads in Northwest Outdoors and KSCJ are doing well.

Maintenance Report: Fall spraying is done, new door opener on ambulance door is installed, talked to Plymouth County about sand for winter, did water test for manganese and we are under the health advisory level, only need to test once a year.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Aetna, EAP services 8.40

Amazon, Lib books & supplies 622.75

AT & T, police phone/tablets 195.68

Baker & Taylor, Lib books 633.37

Beelner Service, grave open, sprinklers 585.00

Bohle Constr., stabilize walking trail bank 15,680.00

Bound Tree, 3 AED’s 4,132.94

Casey’s, Amb gas 221.76

Certified Amb Group, Amb. billing 58.36

Chet’s, supplies 57.21

Clark’s Hardware supplies 389.22

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 164.70

Displays4Sale, Observation boards (Freedom Rock) 2,733.56

Eakes, Comm. Bldg. supplies 297.88

First Co-op, gas 891.25

Frank Dunn, high performance patch 799.00

GIS Benefits, life/disab. ins 23.04

GWorks, install ACH, annual agreement 6,100.00

Hawkins, water chemicals 566.50

Industrial Chem Labs, lift station degreaser 149.50

Iowa League of Cities, budget workshop 50.00

Iowa One Call, locates 89.20

Iowa Sec of State, Kremer notary 30.00

Ipers, Ipers 3,337.83

IRS, Fed/Fica 5,085.80

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 187.60

Kingsley Vol Amb, October runs 1,260.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising 1,350.00

KPTH, advertising 200.00

Linda McCann, books 80.00

Lumber Pros, blue flags 29.97

Matheson, amb oxygen 471.59

Metering & Technology, IR programmer/meter/parts 4,365.29

MidAmerican, utilities 4,243.19

MidAmerican Research Chem, sewer chemicals 4,816.78

O.C. Sanitation, porta-pot 311.70

Overhead Door, ambulance bay door 1,850.00

Ply. Co. Solid Waste, October tonnage 4,914.45

Presto-X, pest control 50.00

Quill, office supplies 41.96

Rick Bohle, October expenses 100.00

Rolling Oil, gas 2,800.89

Sales Tax, 3rd quarter 2,482.00

SWH, 3rd quarter 3,606.00

Sam’s Club, 7 tables/rack 989.84

Sanitary Services, dumpster rent 69.50

ServiceMaster, clean carpet Lib./City Hall 311.92

Shane Semmler, repair chainsaw 105.00

Sioux Sales police uniforms. 74.95

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone 50.00

Thompson, Phipps, Thompson, July-Sept chgs 3,160.00

United Healthcare, Health ins premiums 5,761.65

UPS, shipping chgs 53.80

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 158.00

Wiatel, phone/internet 647.73

Winzip, software 32.05

TOTAL 87,706.03

Paid from Library Special Fund:

Cengage, Lib books 193.82

Paid from Fire Special Fund:

Syntex Industries, hoses/crosslay 234.92

The Record, ads 38.00

Feld Fire, combo tool 643.64

F.S. Repair grass rig work 350.00

Brandon Sitzmann, Fire Fighter 1 books 348.00

Jacob Hagan, candy/tools 1,442.51

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 33,822.27 Road Use, 7,095.63; Employee Benefits, 6,056.93; Local Option, 68,009.27; TIF, 0.00; Library Spec Inv, 1,391.02; Fire Dept Spec, 3,057.07; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 9,282.03; Sewer, 6,287.99; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 45,949.51. Total: 180,951.72.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 38,946.07; Operating Grants, 41,170.34; General Revenues, 261,944.37; Transfers, 0.00. Total: 342,060.78.

Treasurer’s Report for October will be presented at the December meeting.

Police report was distributed.

Fire Report: Chief Huth reported they had three calls in October, one assist with Pierson, grass rig is on flatbed.

Heath Mallory of Wiatel visited with the Council concerning a surveillance camera system for the park and shelterhouse. Costs will be camera purchase and monthly fees for controller and internet access. Will pursue this project after the next improvement of the park is completed.

Ordinance #246

(Raise sewer rates from $15.00/month to $17.,00/month effective July 1, 2020; then raise from $17.00/month to $19.00/month effective July 1, 2021; then raise from $19.00/month to $21.00/month effective July 1, 2022)

was introduced for the third reading by Rolling, seconded by Bohle. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle, to approve the third reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Passage of Ordinance #246 on motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #248

(Water line must be capped at the main when demolition of building takes place)

was introduced by Rolling, seconded by Bohle. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson to approve the third reading. Roll call vote: Rolling; aye; Jasperson, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Passage of Ordinance #248 on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Need to get a price for ceiling fans for the community center from Beelner Service.

Motion to approve Scootch’s liquor license by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Tennis court lighting was discussed. Prices for LED replacement lights will be sought.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling to approve

Resolution 2019-17:

A resolution to assess past due utilities to the County Treasurer

All voted aye, motion carried.

Building permits: Harvey Sign Service, Dollar General signage.

Adjourn on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 14, 2019