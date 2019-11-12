Lawton City Council Minutes — November 6, 2019

Lawton City Council Meeting

November 6, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on November 6, 2019, at Lawton City Hall.

Mayor Dale Erickson called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss entered at 5:50 p.m., and Saunders entered at 5:43 p.m. Johnson and Otto were absent. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Deputy Charles Hertz, City Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Blake Stubbs, Josh Pope, Public Works Justin Dunnington, Clark Hummel, Lori Hummel, Carly Hummel, Nick Thompson, Marie Farrell, and Jerry Steffen.

Public Forum: No one was present to speak for the public forum.

Sheriff’s report – Officer Hertz was present to discuss the Sheriff’s report for October. The Sheriff’s Office patrolled Lawton 50 hours and 16 minutes in October and responded to 1 call for service. They also spent 6 hours and 6 minutes on school related activities.

Fire Report – Fire report for October was 7 calls. The Fire Dept hosted a chili feed on Halloween and handed out candy at the station.

Clerk’s Report – Work on the trail is continuing, almost done, Dakota Sanitation has donated $300 towards the Christmas lighting contest, will be updating our computer system from Windows 7 to Windows 10, our website, wix.com, will be increasing their fees this year, a building permit for a garden shed for Phil Dahlhauser and a home permit for Allison Otto were approved. ICAP conducted a loss control visit in October, three recommendations were received and will be taken care of, Simmering-Cory will be here on November 18 to hold the second public session on the Comp Plan from 5:30-6:30. Iowa League of Cities has endorse the Service Line Warranty Program if we would be interested in adopting the program. Resolution 2019-22 will be discussed, GWorks our accounting system has updated their service contract, the cost increased a little over $100 from last year. City Clerk will be in Spencer on November 14 for a budget workshop and City Hall will be closed November 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving. During November the budget request forms will go out so we can start working on the budget in December, unofficial election results were Jeff Nitzschke for Mayor and Eric Hennings, Kevin Heiss, and Matt Otto for the Council positions, auditors have requested reports for the yearly exam and will probably be here in November.

Mayor’s Report – Mayor Erickson will attend the Legislative forum at SIMPCO on Dec. 6. Questions have arisen on who is responsible for upkeep of bridges and culverts in the public right-of-way. Glenn will look up to see if the property owner or the City is responsible.

Public Works Report – Hydrants have been flushed, a new pump was put in the West Creek Lift Station and a second one was ordered to have on hand as these are a more heavy duty pump than what is currently there. Trucks have been winterized and the big plow truck we got last year needs to have the truck portion relined at a cost of approximately $3,000. Big Soo Terminal has offered to give us road salt to use this winter.

Attorney Report – An appeal has been filed in the Chartier/McNaughton trial. The ICAP attorney will address the appeal.

Agenda – It was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes — It was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve the minutes of the October meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda – It was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve the bills paid and to be paid, financials, utility billing reconciliation, and bank reconciliations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Annual Financial Report – After discussion it was moved by Heiss, second by Baltushis, to accept the annual financial report for FY18-19. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Urban Renewal Report — After discussion it was moved by Heiss, second by Saunders, to approve the annual Urban Renewal Report. Motion carried, all voting aye.

GWorks – The annual support agreement with GWorks was approved on a motion by Heiss, second by Saunders. Motion carried, all voting aye.

RESOLUTION 2019-22

URBAN RENEWAL AGREEMENT

After discussion it was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to adopt the urban renewal plan amendment for the County’s Grow Woodbury County Urban Renewal Area. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all present voting aye.

Christmas Lighting Contest – After discussion it was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to accept the donation of $300 from Dakota Sanitation for the Christmas Lighting Contest. Motion carried, all voting aye. Judging will take place on Sunday, December 15, 2019, with $100 for first place, $75 for second place, $50 for third place, $25 for honorable mention, and $50 for Best Meaning of Christmas.

Ordinance 2019-05 –

Ordinance 2019-05 regarding an increase in sewer charges from $15 to $30

was discussed. Citizen comment was received on concerns regarding the large increase from citizens present at the meeting. Motion by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve the second reading of Ordinance 2019-05. Motion failed 2-1 on a roll call vote with Baltushis voting nay. Motion by Heiss, second by Saunders, to continue the second reading of the ordinance at the December meeting. Following was more discussion on the reasons for the large increase and motion was approved with all present voting aye. The second reading will be at the December meeting.

Ordinance 2019-06 —

After discussion on the Ordinance regarding a penalty for violation of the snow emergency parking provision it was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve the 2nd reading of the ordinance. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members present voting aye. Discussion followed regarding problems with residences that have no parking area. Those will be handled on an individual basis. Third reading of the ordinance will be at the December meeting. Parking Violation Forms — A sample of parking violation forms were reviewed by Council and on a motion by Baltushis, second by Saunders, it was moved to order the forms from Traf-O-Teria Systems to have ready once the ordinance has passed.

Ordinance 2019-07 –

After discussion it was moved by Baltushis, second by Saunders, to approve Ordinance 2019-07 which will provide a minimum size for new residential construction. First reading of the ordinance passed on a roll call vote with all members present voting aye. Second reading will be at the December meeting.

Ordinance 2019-08 –

After discussion it was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to approve the first reading of Ordinance 2019-08 which will limit the open burning of yard waste. Dates and times of open burning will be set by resolution in the Spring and Fall of each year dependent on the weather and needs of the community. First reading of the ordinance passed on a roll call vote with all members present voting aye. Second reading will be at the December meeting.

Change Order #1 – Change order #1 for the trail was presented changing the fence to vinyl coated and adding removal of existing retaining wall. Motion by Heiss, second by Saunders, to approve change request #1. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Trail Pay Request – After discussion it was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve pay request #2 from I & A Construction for work on the trail in the amount of $49,577.64. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Change Order #2- Change order #2 will be presented at the December meeting. Nick Thompson was present to discuss the fence in his backyard. Any decisions will be tabled until a meeting later after the paving has been done on that section.

Storm Sewer Project –Discussion took place on whether to continue the Maple Street storm sewer project. More discussion will take place when full council is present.

Maintenance Building – Pat Saunders presented a preliminary plan for the maintenance building and the different scenarios regarding firewall ratings. There was discussion if the lot could be re-deeded to combine the two lots into one. Pat will look into this and get costs and more information for the next meeting.

It was moved by Heiss, second by Saunders, to adjourn at 8:30 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Dale R. Erickson, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

LAWTON CLAIMS & REVENUES REPORT

OCTOBER 2019

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND VALVE EXTENSION FOR WATER LINE $49.38

BARRY MOTOR COMPANY LLC F550 TAILPIPE, MUFFLER, TENSION $1,155.60

BOLTON & MENK, INC. NPDES PERMIT FOR TRAIL $740.41

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $45.62

DALE ERICKSON JULY – SEPT. MILEAGE $210.58

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $3,333.11

ELECTRIC PUMP SERVICE PUMP @ LIFT STATION $798.10

FRANKS’ ASPHALT INC. PATCH STREETS THROUGHOUT CITY $23,465.00

GLENN SCHULTZ GRIND TREE PILE $2,500.00

HAKA, LLC F250, TOOLCAT, PAYLOADER FUEL $480.16

I & A CONSTRUCTION CON-TRACTOR PAY REQUEST 1-TRAIL $52,086.58

IA DEPT. – NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL WATER USE FEE $95.00

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES BUDGET WORKSHOP REGISTRATION $50.00

IOWA ONE CALL ONE CALL LOCATES $25.30

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS. $31.75

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,881.10

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON MILEAGE TO CONF. $155.44

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

LARRY STEINBRECKER REPLACE VOID CK #18965 $130.00

L.P. GILL, INC. 2ND QTR. LANDFILL FEE $4,408.34

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING WATER TESTING $190.00

MATT MEYLOR REPAIR MAILBOXES $1,437.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY MATERIALS FOR BARRICADES $203.97

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY PAINT & BOARDS FOR LOCKERS $50.96

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE COUNCIL MTG, RATE INC, LAWSUIT $419.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $2,796.56

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. OIL, FILTER, SWITCH, BRAKE CLEAN $103.16

REHAB SYSTEMS INC. JET VAC SEWER LINES $9,859.20

RICHARDSON TRUCKING LLC REPAIR CLUVERT @ N. END OF CEDAR $580.00

SACKETT SEPTIC CLEAN OUT LIFT STATIONS $250.00

SCE, LLC REPLACE VALVE @ LAGOON $1,500.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK RTD CHECK CHARGE $5.99

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY COLORED PAPER $7.49

STATELINE ELECTRIC & AUTOMATION REPLACE PLC CARD @ WTP $741.30

THE RECORD MINUTES, WEED & DISCHARGE NOTICES $224.16

TREAS. ST. IA SALES TAX $169.00

TREAS. ST. IA PAYROLL DEDUCTION $692.30

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA WATER EXCISE TAX $831.00

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $717.52

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE TELEPHONE/INTERNET $327.26

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $96.53

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $114,613.87

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID BY FUND: GENERAL $38,387.21, FIRE $446.09, ROAD USE TAX $1,552.98, BIKE/HIKE TRAIL PROJECT $52,826.99,WATER $7,121.57, SEWER $14,279.03

TOTAL REVENUES BY FUND: GENERAL $130,483.64, FIRE $237.83, ROAD USE TAX $11,286.38, LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $9,702.17, TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $26.16, WATER $15,544.33,WATER DEPOSIT FUND $200.00, SEWER $6,116.97

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 14, 2019