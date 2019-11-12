Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 29, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

OCTOBER 29, 2019

FORTY-FOURTH MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were De Witt, Taylor, Radig, Pottebaum and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for October 29, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 22, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $723,135.61. Copy filed.

To receive the County Recorder’s report of fees collected. Copy filed.

To approve the scheduled hour change of Jill Fitch, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff, effective 10/16/19, 19.51/hour, 0%; the separation of Darius Barnes, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff, effective 10-22-19; the reclassification of Alan Shinkunas, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff, effective 11-14-19, 19.51/hour, 5.4% = $1.01/hour Per Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse Contract, from Grade 3/Step 3 to Grade 3/Step 4. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff, CWA: $19.86/hour, and Jail Sergeant, County Sheriff, CWA: $29.44/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the annual fall safety training date for Secondary Roads and Conservation to be held on October 31,2019.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Taylor to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the First Amendment to the Public Service Radio System Governance Agreement. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing for the issuance of Urban Renewal Tax Revenue Bonds for November 12,2019 at 4:45p.m. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #12,915

To fix a date of meeting at which it is proposed to take action for the issuance of

not to exceed $10,000,000 Urban Renewal Tax Increment Revenue Bonds

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors (the “Board”) of Woodbury County, Iowa (the “County”), pursuant to and in strict compliance with all laws applicable to the County, and in particular the provisions of Chapter 403 of the Code of Iowa, has adopted an urban renewal plan for the Grow Woodbury County Urban Renewal Area (the “Urban Renewal Area”); and

WHEREAS, the Board also approved a recent amendment to the urban renewal plan for the Urban Renewal Area, which provides for the use of incremental property tax revenues to finance certain improvements to all County roads, bridges and culverts located in the Urban Renewal Area (the “Projects”); and

WHEREAS, the Board has adopted an ordinance providing for the division of taxes levied on taxable property in the Urban Renewal Area pursuant to Section†403.19 of the Code of Iowa and establishing the fund referred to in Subsection†2 of Section 403.19 of the Code of Iowa, which fund and the portion of taxes referred to in that subsection may be irrevocably pledged by the County for the payment of the principal and interest on bonds issued under the authority of Section 403.9 of the Code of Iowa; and

WHEREAS, it is necessary to make provision for the payment of the costs of the Projects and to authorize the issuance of bonds in an amount not to exceed $10,000,000 (the “Bonds”), under the authority of Section 403.9 of the Code of Iowa; and

WHEREAS, it is necessary to fix a date of meeting of the Board at which it is proposed to take action to issue the Bonds, and to give notice thereof as required by Section 403.9 of the Code of Iowa;

NOW THEREFORE, IT IS RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. This Board shall meet on November 12, 2019, at 4:45 o’clock p.m., at the Woodbury County Courthouse, at which time and place a hearing will be held and action taken for the issuance of the Bonds.

Section 2. The County Auditor is hereby directed to give notice of the proposed action for the issuance of the Bonds, setting forth the amount and purpose thereof, the time when and place where the meeting will be held, by publication at least once not less than four days and not more than twenty days before the meeting in a legal newspaper of general circulation in the County. The notice shall be in substantially the following form:

NOTICE OF MEETING FOR ISSUANCE OF URBAN RENEWAL TAX INCREMENT REVENUE BONDS

The Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, will meet at the Woodbury County Courthouse on November 12, 2019, at 4:45 o’clock p.m., at which time and place a public hearing will be held and proceedings will be instituted and action taken for the issuance of not to exceed $10,000,000 Urban Renewal Tax Increment Revenue Bonds (the “Bonds”), authorized by Section 403.9 of the Code of Iowa, for the purpose of planning, undertaking and carrying out urban renewal projects within the Grow Woodbury County Urban Renewal Area, consisting of financing the construction of certain improvements to all County roads, bridges and culverts located in the Urban Renewal Area.

The Bonds will not be general obligations of the County, but will be payable solely and only from incremental property tax revenues generated within the Grow Woodbury County Urban Renewal Area.

At the meeting, the Board will receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of the County. Thereafter, the Board may, at the meeting or at an adjournment thereof, take additional action for the issuance of the Bonds.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, in accordance with Section 403.9 of the Code of Iowa.

Pat Gill, County Auditor

Section 3. All resolutions or parts of resolutions in conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

Dated this 29th Day of October, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve setting the public hearing for consideration of granting an access easement to the Haddock Farm in Section 15, T-86N, R-45W for November 19,2019 at 4:45p.m. Carried 5-0.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until November 5, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 14, 2019