Veterans Day Photos Online and in This Week’s Record

We’ve recently added a photo album with photos from Veterans Day programs at Woodbury Central and Kingsley-Pierson.

Click here to see our full album.  See more photos and read about these programs in this week’s Record.

Chris Weinreich of the Pierson American Legion Post 291 talked about a 5th Grade Essay Contest, as well as helping lead the ceremony of the Veterans Day Program held at the Kingsley-Pierson Middle School. See full story on page 15 of this week’s Record.

Lori Baldwin is pictured here with WC superintendent Doug Glackin and his Quilt of Valor.

