Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — November 18, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School

Woodbury Central High School Library

Moville, Iowa

November 18, 2019

7:30 PM

Annual Board Meeting

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

f. Adjournment of the Retiring Board

Organizational Board Meeting

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Review election results, administer Oath of Office

e. Election of Board President, Oath of Office

f. Election of Board Vice-President, Oath of Office

g. Determination of Date, Time, and Place of Regular Meetings

2. Reports

a. Mrs. Gilbert

b. Mr. Bormann

c. Mr. Glackin

3. Focus on Education: State Testing Results

4. Policies and Procedures:

a. Approve Open Enrollment In:

b. Notification of Open Enrollment Out:

c. Amend Board Policy 102, 102E1, 102E2, 102E3, 102.R1

d. Public Purpose State: Staff Use of Fitness Center, Gyms, and Hallways

5. Buildings and Grounds:

6. Personnel:

a. Accept Resignations: Quiz Bowl, BB Cheer Sponsor, MS Mathematics

b. Offer contracts:

i. Quiz Bowl

ii. HS BB Cheer Sponsor

iii. Boys Golf

iv. MS Cheer Sponsor

v. Assistant Boys Basketball

vi. MS Mathematics Teacher

c. Approve volunteer coaches/sponsors: Holli Countryman for BB Cheer, Connie Bates for Quiz Bowl

d. Set Home School Assistance Pay

7. Board Items

a. Adopt a Resolution to Approve Modified Allowable Growth

b. Release RFP for vehicle maintenance

c. IASB Delegate Assembly – selection of a delegate

d. Approve Standing Committees

e. Visitor/Community Comments

f. Good of the Cause

g. Closed Session under Iowa Code 21.5(1)(j) Purchase of Real Estate

h. Purchase of Real Estate

8. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 14, 2019