Anthon City Council Minutes — November 11, 2019

Anthon City Council

November 11, 2019

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pithan called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on November 11, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Allison Umbach, Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Lisa Petersen and Tammy Reimer. Also present: Eric & Kelly Lundell, Tom Grafft, Amanda Goodenow, Karen & Ron Newman, Polly Pithan, Chad Thompson, Deputy Hertz, Jolynn Reimert, Craig Handke and Mike Kerns.

AGENDA: Motion by Umbach, seconded by Petersen, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

POLICE REPORT: Deputy Hertz was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 44 hours and 18 minutes, responded to 5 calls for service and spent 9 hours and 40 minutes at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Umbach, seconded by Petersen, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from October 14 and October 21, 2019 meetings, financial reports as filed, and a building permit to Tim Adkins at 309 E Bridge St for a deck. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Petersen, Umbach, Reimer and Boggs; nays — none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Reimer, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 5-0.

WATER PROJECT: Tom Grafft and Amanda Goodenow with ISG were present to discuss the timeline for the Water Project. Motion by Reimer, seconded by Umbach to adopt

Resolution #2019-11-452 entitled

“Resolution to provide for a notice of hearing on proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost

for the Water System Improvements Project, and the taking of bids therefor”

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Boggs, Umbach, Benson, Reimer and Petersen; nays – none.

GARBAGE SERVICE: Eric Lundell, Sanitary Services, was present with a proposal for renewing the garbage contract. Because the cost of business continues to increase he asked the council to consider an increase of $1.00 per residential pickup and set a collection limit by using one 96-gallon cart. Tabled until the next regular council meeting.

CONTRACT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to approve the “Agreement for Services” between the City of Anthon and Matt Curtin to do all required water tests and meter readings every Saturday and Sunday and holidays for 2020. Carried 5-0.

PUBLIC HEARINGS: Mayor Pithan opened the public hearing on the consideration of an offer from Penny Madsen-Rosso to purchase Lot One (1) & Ex S25’ E ½ Lot Two (2) Block 9, Original Town of Anthon, City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa, at 6:01 pm. There were no written or oral comments. Mayor Pithan closed the public hearing at 6:02 pm. Motion by Reimer, seconded by Boggs, to adopt

Resolution #2019-11-453 entitled

“Resolution to accept offer from Penny Madsen-Rosso to purchase Lot One (1) & Ex S25’ E ½ Lot Two (2) Block 9,

Original Town of Anthon, City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa.”

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Reimer, Umbach, Petersen, Boggs, and Benson; nays – none.

Mayor Pithan opened the public hearing on the consideration of an offer from Jeffry Allen to purchase W 75 ½’ Lot Nineteen (19) Block Twelve (12), Original Town of Anthon, City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa, at 6:04 pm. There were no oral or written comments. Mayor Pithan closed the public hearing at 6:05 pm. Motion by Reimer, seconded by Boggs, to adopt

Resolution #2019-11-454

entitled Resolution to accept offer from Jeffry Allen to purchase W 75 ½’ Lot Nineteen (19) Block Twelve (12),

Original Town of Anthon, City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Petersen, Boggs, Reimer, Benson and Umbach; nays – none.

BUDGET HEARING: Mayor Pithan opened the public hearing on the proposed 2019/2020 budget amendment at 6:16 p.m. Notice of time and place of hearing had been published on October 24, 2019 in The Record and the affidavit of publication was available to file with the County Auditor. No oral or written comments were received on said budget amendment. Mayor Pithan closed the public hearing at 6:18 p.m. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Benson, to adopt

Resolution #2019-11-455 entitled

“Resolution Amending the Current Budget

for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Umbach, Benson, Boggs, Petersen, and Reimer; nays – none.

RESOLUTIONS: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Benson, to adopt

Resolution #2019-11-446 entitled

“A Resolution Naming Depositories for the City of Anthon Iowa”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Petersen, Boggs, Reimer, Benson and Umbach; nays — none.

Motion by Petersen, seconded by Reimer, to adopt

Resolution #2019-11-457 entitled

“A Resolution Authorizing the Mayor and City Clerk

to sign the Urban Renewal Agreement”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Petersen, Umbach, Reimer and Boggs; nays – none.

LIBRARY: Jolynn Reimert reported the Library’s vacuum needs replaced. The rear entrance door is not unlocking. Reimert was directed to purchase a vacuum and Kerns will look at rear door.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Reimer asked Thompson how we could go about routing the Keith Wright revenue to the Anthon Community Development Corporation to be used for grants. Thompson will check on. Buck reported that work had not started on the boat ramp repairs, but should soon. Handke reported that the underground electrical wiring is done on Country Club Dr. Kerns reported that he had purchased a leak detector. Asphalt work has been completed.

OLD BUSINESS: Benson asked about open burning. Kerns asked who would ultimately be responsible for responding to any of the calls. Concerns that the fire department volunteers would be called out. Mayor Pithan said it would be on the December meeting agenda and discussed then.

October Receipts: General – $55520.41; RUT – $7022.91; LOST – $6415.29; Debt Service – $13541.03; Water – $24690.56; Sewer – $8428.26; Electric – $49167.88. Total: $171622.08. Expenses: General – $25936.38; RUT – $10913.79; Water – $20288.72; Sewer – $10103.65; Electric – $67002.68. Total: $134245.22.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Umbach, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Pithan proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:34 p.m.

Allan Pithan, Mayor

ATTEST:

Amy Buck, Deputy City Clerk

NOVEMBER 2019

GWORKS ANNUAL LICENSE FEE $2,571.82

ANTHON MINI MART GAS $821.30

AFLAC AFLAC $31.50

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER REPAIRS $365.90

CENTURY LINK PHONE $66.09

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG CENT DOWNSPOUT $66.70

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS CHEMICALS $356.64

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING EQ SUPPLIES $38.32

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA TRAINING $179.75

HALLETT MATERIALS ROAD GRAVEL $408.65

HAWKINS INC. CHEMICALS $428.07

IOWA UTILITIES BOARD ASSESSMENTS $273.00

JOY AUTO PARTS OIL/FILTERS $533.09

BORDER STATES/KRIZ-DAVIS SUPPLIES $137.20

LONG LINES PHONE $350.37

MATT PARROTT CHECKS $400.79

MET ANALYSIS $84.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES $206.24

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $144.32

POST MASTER POSTAGE $235.00

RICK’S COMPUTERS INC. PRINTER REPAIRS $239.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,455.25

WIMECA ENERGY $27,755.15

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $635.00

SALES TAX SALES TAX $1,555.00

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $58.10

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $1,274.71

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAXES $797.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $4,309.19

IPERS WH IPERS $2,871.60

WESCO SUPPLIES $6,753.60

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $4,040.99

FARMER BOB REBATE $100.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. SUPPLIES $188.10

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $817.37

AUDITOR OF STATE FILING FEE $175.00

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS..$267.24

BARNES & NOBLE INC. LIBRARY MATERIALS $201.19

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $343.53

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $158.59

FREDERICK MICHAEL LIBRARY MATERIALS $24.00

HEALY WELDING UNDERGROUND $382.98

MID AMERICA BOOKS LIBRARY MATERIALS $291.83

SENSAPHONE, INC. SUBSCRIP-TION RENEWAL $71.40

BENSTAR PACKAGING & DIST. SUPPLIES $27.19

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $190.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $150.00

DOSE DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT $60.00

I & S GROUP, INC. ENGINEERING $14,520.86

WOODWARD CONSTRUCTION TUCKPOINTING/PLASTERING $1,992.50

STEFFEN ENGINEERING, INC. ENGINEERING $2,700.00

MAC’S CHEVROLET 2020 PICKUP $26,943.90

BANTA MARK DEPOSIT REFUND $200.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAY-ROLL CHECKS $13,751.02

CLAIMS TOTAL $125,000.04

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 21, 2019