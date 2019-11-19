Anthon Legal Notice — Public Hearing

City of Anthon

LEGAL NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Anthon will hold a public hearing on December 2, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall in Anthon, Iowa to consider selling the following items at an online auction held by Kurt Paulsen Auction LLC: Grocery Store Inventory, 33 ft glass front cooler, open front vegetable cooler, shelving and racks, drink cooler, milk cooler, meat cooler, shopping carts, Hobart meat saw, Cat forklift, patty maker, meat grinder, tenderizer, small scale, Hobart scale, stainless table, meat cutting table, shrink wrap machine, stainless four wheeled cart (2), cash drawers, checkout stations, two black lights, freezer compressors (9), walk-in cooler compressor and unit, 2002 Dodge pickup and 2004 Ford pickup.

The auction dates will be November 18, 2019 to December 1, 2019. Items will go to the highest bidder.

The City Council of Anthon will receive oral and written comments for or against the sale of said property. After consideration of all comments, the City Council of the City of Anthon will act on the proposed sale by auction.

Dated this 21st day of October, 2019

Allan Pithan, Mayor

Ruth A. Groth, City Clerk, MMC

