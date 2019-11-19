Bronson City Council Minutes — November 12, 2019

Bronson City Council

November 12, 2019

The Bronson City Council met in session on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at the Bronson City Hall. Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Thompson. Council members answering roll: Jason Garnand, Doug Williams, Chad Merchant, Jamie Amick, and Dave West. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Visitors: Lt. Charles Hertz, Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of October, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 25 hrs. and 37 minutes and responded to 1 call of service. Additionally, deputies spent 6 hours and 6 minutes doing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson School District.

Brandi Jessen was present. She wanted the council to know that she would be interested in the appointment of Councilman Garnand’s last 2 years of councilman since he was elected Mayor.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was present for the ambulance report. Dylan reported that he is working on a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for a Life Pak 15 V 4 for the ambulance. This is a monitor/defibrillator for cardiac care response. Cost of the Life Pak is around $32,000.00 so will be applying for the grant for around that amount. Mayor Thompson asked Dylan to give Treasurer Junge an updated list of ambulance personnel.

Maintenance: CJ was present. New tractor for the town just arrived. Old tractor will go up to S&S to try and get sold. Council talked about taking old dump truck and putting a for sale sign on it also up to S&S. CJ brought up the matter of salt for the streets this winter. CJ said he has been talking with the school and they will be getting a semi load of salt. The City would pay for the cost of trucking and split the cost of the salt. Flags on Bronson sign at the park were taken down due to they were tattered and torn. Mayor Thompson has ordered new ones from the American Legion. Christmas lights have gone up. There are 3 poles that need worked on because the lights do not work. CJ will get a hold of Noel Plummer. CJ gave the council some quotes on street signs and posts. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to purchase 7 stop signs and 10 posts at around $1600.00. He will get with Clerk Jessen to order the items from Iowa Prison Industries on the city computer. Council would also like CJ to get the framed map of the town hung up at city hall.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was present at the meeting. He reported that he has put a new heater at the pump house. He has exercised the valves at the lagoon. He is working with Scott Gernhart with True Engineering on surveying the lagoon. He will work on getting more sewers pumped that are on the 5 year list.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

146.35

General

28,036.85 4,218.27

Garbage

1,983.38 3,086.73

Road Use Tax

3,124.16 1,275.43

Ambulance

0.00 180.99

Water

6,224.81 4,224.36

Sewer

1,756.63 1,754.80

Local Option Sales Tax

4,580.21 1,583.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

OCT. TOTAL REVENUE

$45,852.39

OCT. DISBURSEMENTS

$16,323.91

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Treasurer Junge went over the Annual Financial Report with the council.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the October 8th regular meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR NOVEMBER 2019 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1,520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

Siouxland District Health bacterial testing $14.00

WIATEL telephone bill $65.55

Moville Record publication of minutes $108.76

IMWCA audit premium adjustment $383.00

Rodney Propane city hall $90.00

Rodney Propane shelter $56.70

Iowa One Call locates $23.40

Bomgaars Park and ballfield $48.38

Pronto mower gas $26.73

USA Blue Book parts for pump house $72.43

Menards heater install at pump house $18.83

Menards heater install at pump house $80.66

Frank’s Asphalt repairs on streets $15,950.00

PCC ambulance billing $54.88

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Second reading of

Ordinance #1-2019:

Councilman West introduced and caused to be read the following proposed ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE FIXING AND ADOPTING AMENDED SOLID WASTE COLLECTION RATES IN THE CITY OF BRONSON. Landfill fees will go from $4.00 per garbage can to $6.00 per garbage can.

Councilman Amick seconded the motion. Council wanted it to be noted that garbage rates have not gone up since 2010.

2. Resolution #13-2019:

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to dispense with the rule requiring three readings of ordinance or amendment thereto before adoption of previous mentioned ordinance. Ordinance #1-2019 will be published in The Moville Record.

3. Resolution #14-2019:

Urban Renewal Agreement between the City of Bronson and Woodbury County.

There was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to pass the aforementioned resolution.

4. Ash Borer Ordinance: Attorney Metcalf did not have this done. Table until the next meeting.

5. Update on Municipal Codes: Attorney Metcalf has these done and wanted to know if the council wanted to read through them via digital or hard copy. Council would like digital, so Attorney Metcalf will forward to Clerk Jessen and she will distribute to the council.

6. FEMA update: Clerk Jessen went over the projects with the council from the flooding in March. The City should be receiving their first check in a couple of weeks.

7. Menards account authorization user update: Council would like Jason Garnand put on the list and take off Tony Thompson. Clerk Jessen will send back the update.

8. Solar school crossing: Councilman West brought some quotes but will look into finding another quote that would be less expensive. He will bring back to the next meeting.

9. Resolution #15-2019:

Councilman Williams introduced and caused to be read

Resolution regarding the intention of the Council to appoint a City Council member

replacing Jason Garnand’s last 2 years as a council member since he won the election as Mayor.

Councilman West seconded the motion. Where upon the Mayor called for a roll call vote and council voted as follows: Ayes: West, Williams, Garnand, Merchant, and Amick. Nays: none. Notice of this action shall be published as required by law. Council will fill the vacant office by appointment at the next regular meeting on December 10th.

10. Trees Please Grant: There was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to have Clerk Jessen apply for the $1000.00 Trees Please Grant.

11. Letter from FEMA on a flood hazard mapping project in Woodbury County. After reading over the letter to the council, Attorney Metcalf said he would take the letter back to his office and look over the map to see if there needs to be any changes made.

12. Humane Society Contract: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to have Mayor Thompson sign the contract.

Anything from Councilman Garnand: Would like to put up Christmas lights on City Hall. There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to purchase around $200.00 worth of Christmas lights at Menards.

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: Councilman Amick talked with the County Engineer Mark Nahra about the brush pile. The county agreed that if they could bring trees to our brush pile that they would use their large equipment to pile up the trees and brush so it can be burned. The City will use the 9 acres above the lagoon site for the brush pile.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: Reported that the manhole on 3rd Street by his house had been asphalted over by Franks Asphalt.

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: Reported that he is working on an amendment of an ordinance that was passed last year on the vacating of some alleys by the school. Some of the wording was wrong.

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:15 PM.

