Bronson City Council — Notice to Fill Council Vacancy By Appointment

CITY OF BRONSON —

NOTICE OF ACTION TO FILL VACANT OFFICE

OF COUNCIL MEMBER BY APPOINTMENT

The City of Bronson, Iowa, has had a vacancy in the Office of Council Member caused by the election of Jason Garnand to the Office of Mayor. The council acted to fill the vacant office by appointment at a regular meeting held November 12, 2019. Such appointment will occur at the regular meeting December 10, 2019, and such person will serve Beginning in January 2020 until results of the November 2, 2021, City Election are canvased and reported.

If you desire the Council proceed by holding a special election, you may file a petition with the City Clerk requesting a special election be held. The petition must be signed by ten (10) electors from the City of Bronson and filed no later January 16, 2020. Any appointment made prior to receiving a petition for special election will be effective until the special election. If a candidate is elected by a special election, he or she shall serve until January 2, 2022.

Published by order by the City of Bronson.

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 21, 2019