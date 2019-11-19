Bronson City Council — Ordinance Amending Solid Waste Rates

Bronson City Council

AN ORDINANCE FIXING AND ADOPTING

AMENDED SOLID WASTE COLLECTION RATES

IN THE CITY OF BRONSON.

City Code Section 6-1.13 now provides:

6-1.13 SCHEDULE OF FEES. There shall be collected by the city for its services in collecting garbage and rubbish, the following mandatory charges collected monthly following the period for which the charge is due from each property which has a dwelling or commercial structure thereon unless exempted. The charge shall be paid by the property owner unless the occupant shall have paid the charge within three (3) months of due date.

Landfill fee for either a single large container or a single small container shall be $4.00 per month. For any household with more than one container the fee shall be $4.00 per month times the number of containers.

The per receptacle costs:

Single receptacle Standard size: $12.00 per month.

Single receptacle Large size: $14.00 per month.

Any combination of Standard and Large receptacles shall be charged as multiples of the above rates for the periods of time such services are required.

City Code Section 6-1.13 is hereby amended increasing the per container Landfill charge by two dollars per month per container as follows:

6-1.13 SCHEDULE OF FEES. There shall be collected by the city for its services in collecting garbage and rubbish, the following mandatory charges collected monthly following the period for which the charge is due from each property which has a dwelling or commercial structure thereon unless exempted. The charge shall be paid by the property owner unless the occupant shall have paid the charge within three (3) months of due date.

Landfill fee for either a single large container or a single small container shall be $6.00 per month. For any household with more than one container the fee shall be $6.00 per month times the number of containers.

The per receptacle costs:

Single receptacle Standard size: $12.00 per month.

Single receptacle Large size: $14.00 per month.

Any combination of Standard and Large receptacles shall be charged as multiples of the above rates for the periods of time such services are required.

2. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective upon publication but no sooner than the next usage cycle after that date but no sooner than December 1, 2019.

3. PUBLICATION: The clerk is directed to publish this ordinance as required by law.

Approved

Tony Thompson, Mayor

Date: 11/12/2019

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 21, 2019