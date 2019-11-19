Correctionville City Council Minutes — November 11, 2019

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting

November 11, 2019

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on November 11, 2019, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson, Tara Hill and Dan Volkert. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE. Acknowledgement of veterans and thanked for service to our country.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve the minutes of the September 9, 2019 regular meeting, bills as listed. Reports as filed including annual financial report FYE 6/30/19. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None.

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Deputy Hertz reviewed the Sheriff’s monthly report. There was discussion again about the speeding traffic along Hackberry Street.

2. Maintenance report: Pat Langschwager reported plow truck sander has been replaced, worked on Copeland park with soil conditioner, hydrant pressures are done and report made.

3. Fire and rescue report-Jeff Hill, Fire Chief gave report. Motion by Hill, 2nd by Beazley approving

Resolution 2019-39 approving officers for 2020 —

Jeff Wortman, Fire Chief; Cody Wortman, Assistant Chief; Adam Petty, Secretary/Treasurer; Kara Pernick, EMS Coordinator.

Roll Call. Ayes: Beazley, Sanderson, Hill, Volkert. Abstain: Petty. Passed 4/0. Adam Petty went over an ad for volunteers needed that will be sent to the paper.

4. Dave Christensen: No report given.

5. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Hill approving

Resolution 2019-40

approving Patty Briese as new library board member,

filling the vacancy left by Nicole Huisinga’s resignation.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

6. Sandy Castle requested from the Council permission to submit a CDBG Community Catalyst Building Remediation grant application with the city acting as the fiscal agent. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to allow Sandy Castle to proceed with the grant pre-application through the city. Passed 5/0.

7. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert approving

Resolution 2019-41

An Urban Renewal Agreement between

City of Correctionville and Woodbury County.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

8. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Hill to approve donating two single pool pass for the 2020 season to the 2020 After Prom Party. Passed 5/0.

9. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve bid from Mathers Construction for clearing snow when requested by the City for the 2019/20 season. Passed 5/0.

10. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Hill to renew health insurance policy with United Healthcare for city employees for 2020. Passed 5/0.

11. Council requested clerk obtain a second quote for security cameras.

12. Council requested clerk obtain a second quote for printer/copier.

13. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Hill to allow city employees to remove trees along the south side of the swimming pool and replace with seedless trees. Roll Call. Ayes: Beazley, Petty, Hill, Volkert. Nay: Sanderson. Passed 4/1.

OTHER BUSINESS:

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

Attest:

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

OCTOBER OCTOBER

EXPENDITURES: REVENUE:

General Fund

$25,844.91 $15,886.09

Road Use Tax

$11,451.87 $11,796.07

Employee Benefits

$955.11

Emergency

$86.32

LOST

$9,053.76

TIF

$90.03

Welsch

$976.93

Copeland Fund

$12.53

Cemetery Maint.

$38.36

Debt Service

$1,322.43

Flood 2019

$105.76

Water Fund

$9,485.70 $8,250.10

Sewer Fund

$7,997.84 $13,363.24

Totals

$54,886.08 $61,830.97

Vendor/Description Amount

IPERS IPERS $1,950.67

DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY Federal $2,676.34

IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY Sewer Lining Interest..$1,513.75

IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY Sewer Lagoon Interest..$516.25

APRIL PUTZIER per diem $90.00

RIVER VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL 2019-20 Annual $30.00

USPS Postage $133.70

UNITED HEALTHCARE Health Ins. $4,939.68

MIDAMERICAN Electricity $2,732.01

DEARBORN LIFE INSURANCE Life Ins. $82.05

AIRGAS USA LLC oxygen $5.95

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY supplies $146.61

APRIL PUTZIER Mileage $209.38

BUILDERS SHARPENING Skid loader repairs $344.83

CITY CLERK – PETTY CASH supplies $72.24

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT Court costs $85.00

CORNER HARDWARE supplies $60.58

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER supplies $65.44

FELD FIRE Inspection $145.00

FNB Bond interest $1,908.40

FNB Bond interest $9,600.00

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL Testing $240.00

GOVOFFICE Website $50.00

HAWKINS INC. Chemicals $398.72

HOLIDAY INN Lodging $201.60

HOLSTEIN ELECTRIC, LTD supplies $72.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES Signs $51.60

J.P. COOKE COMPANY supplies $98.20

JACOBS ELECTRIC Repairs $1,594.95

JEFF HILL Mileage $118.32

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Maintenance $183.22

LONGLINES Phones $147.06

MACDAWN ENTERPRISE, LLC Refund $48.75

METERING & TECHNOLOGY meters $2,741.67

NEW COOPERATIVE, INC. Fuel $1,922.54

OFFICE ELEMENTS Supplies $37.92

PCC Amb. billing $87.44

RJ THOMAS MFG. CO. INC. Pool sign $25.00

QUALITY PUMP & CONTROL Lift station $4,683.75

SIOUX CITY FORD Repairs $1,144.68

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT Supplies $194.83

TERRY’S RESTORATION Monument repairs $5,000.00

MOVILLE RECORD Publishing/subscription $398.17

USPS Box rent $46.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. Supplies $223.04

VISA Supplies $599.66

WESTERN IOWA TECH Books $186.00

$47,803.00

