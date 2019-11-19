Cushing City Council Minutes

November 5, 2019

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Shawn Joy, and Jim Porter. Absent: Ray Endrulat, Dustin Schlenger. Also present: Lt. Hertz, David Gleiser

Motion by Rabbass, seconded by Schlenger to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) October 1 & October 24, 2019 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – none

Claims

AT&T Firemen Cell 46.27

ClerkBooks Budget Webinar 125.00

Corner Hardware City Maintenance 73.68

CBC City Maintenance 122.10

Danko Truck Maintenance 475.00

DNR Annual Water Use Fee 95.00

Elaine Droegmiller Library Books Reimbursement 74.05

Feld Fire Fire Gear 3,723.02

ISG

Operator Services 506.18

Water System Improvement 278.46

MCI Telephone 29.97

Menards City/Shed Supplies 171.83

MET Water Testing 81.00

Mid-American Electricity 698.88

New Cooperative

Fire Dept.-Diesel 74.83

City-Truck Fuel 28.44

NW REC Standpipe Light 128.99

One Source Office Supplies 167.99

PCC Ambulance Billing 76.21

The Record Publishing 259.96

Rick’s Computer City/Library Vipre Subscription 289.10

Sanitary Services Garbage Fees 4,061.25

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 56.09

Simmering-Cory Final Payment Well/Standpipe 2,000.00

Terry Clarkson Excavating Burial 400.00

USPS City Stamps/Mailing 112.90

Revenues by Fund:

General 23,948.86

Library 1,423.85

Road Use 1,926.43

Water Fund 5,741.64

Sewer Fund 2,030.80

Solid Waste Fund 1,956.25

Fire Fund 1,705.00

Total Revenue: 38,732.83

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on the proposal to enter into a general obligation loan agreement at 6:45 p.m. No verbal or written comments were presented. Motion made by Porter to close public hearing, seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 3/0. Mayor closed the Public Hearing at 6:50 p.m.

Sheriff’s Report. Lt. Hertz reported that Deputies responded to 3 calls to Cushing last month.

Motion made by Porter to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Endrulat. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business – None

General Business

• Liquor License. Motion to approve a liquor license renewal for the Fire Department made by Joy, seconded by Porter. Motion passed 3/0

• Printer Upgrade. Clerk discussed upgrading printer for city hall. Council instructed clerk to get some prices for December meeting.

• Simmering-Cory. Council discussed the options for the survey needed to apply for the CDBG. Motion made by Porter to hire Simmering-Cory to complete the survey of residents, seconded by Joy. Motion passed 3/0

• Annual Financial Report. Motion made by Porter to approve and authorize clerk to publish and send to the State, seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 3/0

• Urban Renewal Agreement. David Gleiser presented the agreement to the council. Motion made by Joy to approve and authorize Mayor Joy to sign, seconded by Porter. Motion passed 3/0

• Change December meeting. Council and clerk discussed moving December from Tuesday, December 3, to Wednesday, December 4.

Resolutions

Resolution 2019:17:

Resolution taking additional action on proposal to enter into a

General Obligation Water Improvement Loan Agreement.

Motion to approve Resolution 2019:17 made by Porter, seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 3/0

Resolution 2019:18:

Resolution to approve the transfer of funds retroactively

from sewer fund into water fund.

Motion to approve Resolution 2019:18 made by Joy, seconded by Porter. Motion passed 3/0

Resolution 2019:19:

Resolution to Approve and Adopt writing off

bad debt for uncollectible utility bills

Motion to approve Resolution 2019:19 by Porter, seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 3/0

Resolution 2019:20:

Resolution to authorize the mayor to sign for

money donated to city from a Will.

Motion to approve Resolution 2019:20 by Joy, seconded by Porter. Motion passed 3/0

Resolution 2019:21:

Resolution to approve and to authorize clerk to

send off AFR to be published and to the State.

Motion to approve Resolution 2019:21 by Porter, seconded by Joy. Motion passed 3/0

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Porter, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 8:05 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 21, 2019