Cushing City Council Minutes — November 5, 2019

| | 0

Cushing City Council Minutes
November 5, 2019
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present:  Alex Rabbass, Shawn Joy, and Jim Porter.   Absent:  Ray Endrulat, Dustin Schlenger.  Also present:  Lt. Hertz, David Gleiser

Motion by Rabbass, seconded by Schlenger to approve consent agenda which includes:
1) Meeting agenda
2) October 1 & October 24, 2019 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4) Claims as Presented
5) Building Permits – none

Claims
AT&T  Firemen Cell    46.27
ClerkBooks  Budget Webinar    125.00
Corner Hardware  City Maintenance    73.68
CBC  City Maintenance    122.10
Danko Truck Maintenance    475.00
DNR  Annual Water Use Fee    95.00
Elaine Droegmiller  Library Books Reimbursement    74.05
Feld Fire  Fire Gear    3,723.02
ISG
Operator Services    506.18
Water System Improvement    278.46
MCI  Telephone    29.97
Menards  City/Shed Supplies    171.83
MET  Water Testing    81.00
Mid-American  Electricity    698.88
New Cooperative
Fire Dept.-Diesel    74.83
City-Truck Fuel    28.44
NW REC  Standpipe Light    128.99
One Source  Office Supplies    167.99
PCC  Ambulance Billing    76.21
The Record  Publishing    259.96
Rick’s Computer  City/Library Vipre Subscription    289.10
Sanitary Services  Garbage Fees    4,061.25
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    56.09
Simmering-Cory  Final Payment Well/Standpipe    2,000.00
Terry Clarkson Excavating  Burial    400.00
USPS City Stamps/Mailing    112.90

Revenues by Fund:
General    23,948.86
Library    1,423.85
Road Use    1,926.43
Water Fund    5,741.64
Sewer Fund    2,030.80
Solid Waste Fund    1,956.25
Fire Fund    1,705.00
Total Revenue:    38,732.83

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on the proposal to enter into a general obligation loan agreement at 6:45 p.m.  No verbal or written comments were presented. Motion made by Porter to close public hearing, seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 3/0.  Mayor closed the Public Hearing at 6:50 p.m.

Sheriff’s Report.  Lt. Hertz reported that Deputies responded to 3 calls to Cushing last month.

Motion made by Porter to approve Reports as given.  Seconded by Endrulat.  Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business – None

General Business
• Liquor License.  Motion to approve a liquor license renewal for the Fire Department made by Joy, seconded by Porter.  Motion passed 3/0

• Printer Upgrade.  Clerk discussed upgrading printer for city hall.  Council instructed clerk to get some prices for December meeting.

• Simmering-Cory.  Council discussed the options for the survey needed to apply for the CDBG.  Motion made by Porter to hire Simmering-Cory to complete the survey of residents, seconded by Joy.  Motion passed 3/0

• Annual Financial Report.  Motion made by Porter to approve and authorize clerk to publish and send to the State, seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 3/0

• Urban Renewal Agreement.  David Gleiser presented the agreement to the council.  Motion made by Joy to approve and authorize Mayor Joy to sign, seconded by Porter.  Motion passed 3/0

• Change December meeting.  Council and clerk discussed moving December from Tuesday, December 3, to Wednesday, December 4.

Resolutions
Resolution 2019:17:
Resolution taking additional action on proposal to enter into a
General Obligation Water Improvement Loan Agreement.  
Motion to approve Resolution 2019:17 made by Porter, seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 3/0

Resolution 2019:18:  
Resolution to approve the transfer of funds retroactively
from sewer fund into water fund.  
Motion to approve Resolution 2019:18 made by Joy, seconded by Porter.  Motion passed 3/0

Resolution 2019:19:  
Resolution to Approve and Adopt writing off
bad debt for uncollectible utility bills
Motion to approve Resolution 2019:19 by Porter, seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 3/0

Resolution 2019:20:  
Resolution to authorize the mayor to sign for
money donated to city from a Will.  
Motion to approve Resolution 2019:20 by Joy, seconded by Porter.  Motion passed 3/0

Resolution 2019:21: 
Resolution to approve and to authorize clerk to
send off AFR to be published and to the State.  
Motion to approve Resolution 2019:21 by Porter, seconded by Joy.  Motion passed 3/0

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Porter, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 8:05 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record
Thursday, November 21, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment