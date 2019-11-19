Kingsley City Council — Ordinance #246 (Sewer Rates)

Kingsley City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 246

An Ordinance amending Chapter 13.08, Section 13.08.020.

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 13.08, Section 13.08.020 shall read as follows:

Sewer rentals in the City are established as follows:

A. For each single unit residence, the rate shall be seventeen dollars per month, billed monthly. Beginning July 1, 2020, the rate shall increase to nineteen dollars per month and beginning July 1, 2021, the rate shall increase to twenty-one dollars per month.

B. For each multiple unit residence, the rate shall be seventeen dollars per month, billed monthly. Beginning July 1, 2020, the rate shall increase to nineteen dollars per month and beginning July 1, 2021, the rate shall increase to twenty-one dollars per month.

C. For each commercial user, the rate shall be seventeen dollars per month, billed monthly. Beginning July 1, 2020, the rate shall increase to nineteen dollars per month and beginning July 1, 2021, the rate shall increase to twenty-one dollars per month.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: September 10, 2019

Second Reading: October 7, 2019

Third Reading: November 4, 2019

Passed by the Council on the 4th day of November, 2019 and approved this 4th day of November, 2019.

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, City of Kingsley

Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk, City of Kingsley

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 21, 2019