Moville City Council Minutes — November 6, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Nate Bauer, Tom Conolly, Bruce Schmidt, and Mike Ofert are present. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Permits are being reviewed by Dave Christensen. Bauer motioned to approve the Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Chad Thompson, Chris Countryman, Officer Edgar Rodriguez, Fire Chief Jerry Sailer, Kent Baker, Brandi Kluender, Donnie Reblitz, Shawna Feddersen, Scott Herbold, and Carrie Stamm.

Also present was Woodbury Central’s TAG teacher Mrs. Kim Lilly, and her First Lego League Team students including Jackson Reblitz, Kaleb Brosamle, Sophie Feddersen, Drew Kluender, Natalie Stamm, and Maxon Herbold. During Open Forum Mrs. Lilly and students presented their First Lego League proposal for a new skate park at Memorial Park. Council thanked them for working on the community project and wished them luck in the competition in December when their project is presented.

Chris Countryman requested information regarding the process of transferring City right-of-way to a property owner. Attorney Thompson recommended starting the information-gathering by having the property surveyed to get a legal description.

Fire Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department Update. Officer Edgar Rodriguez presented a Police Department update. Council reviewed the 2019 Health Insurance Plan renewal. Bauer motioned to approve the plan as presented, and Schmidt seconded. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the building permit fee for multi-family residential construction and decided to charge one building permit for each street address. Therefore in the case of a duplex or tri-plex, there would be two or three building permits per structure. Clerk will add to next agenda for possible action.

Council considered Resolution 2019-59 setting date for public hearing on the matter of the sale of the storage units and garage at 631 Frontage Road. Council considered different payment and possession options including taking sealed bids, and the buyer paying a 10% deposit at time of bid award, and then making full payment at the time of possession possibly Spring 2020. Malm motioned to approve Resolution 2019-59 setting public hearing date of November 20th at 6pm, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed the Woodbury County Urban Renewal Area 2019 amendment agreement. This agreement gives Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approval to make improvements to County road right of way, bridges and culverts within 2 miles of Moville’s corporate boundaries. Bauer motioned to approve the amendment agreement, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Clerk Peterson discussed the necessity of appointing a Zoning Administrator to carry out responsibilities of the Zoning Ordinances. Malm motions to appoint the City Clerk and building inspector as Zoning Administrator, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed Brooks’ unpaid repayment agreement and asked Chad to send a follow-up letter requesting payment. Council discussed liquor license renewal application from Casey’s General Store. Malm motioned to approve this application, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries.

During Council comments and concerns, Mayor Jim Fisher gave the results from a recent Inclusive Walk Audit done on October 9th with community members and Siouxland District Health.

With no further business, Bauer motions to adjourn at 7:10 pm, Conolly seconds. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 21, 2019