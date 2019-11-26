City of Pierson — Fair Housing Policy

City of Pierson

AFFIRMATIVE FAIR HOUSING POLICY

This notice is published pursuant to the requirements of Executive Order 11063 on equal opportunity in housing and nondiscrimination in the sale or rental of housing built with Federal assistance, and with Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the provision of housing because of race, creed, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, age, political affiliation, familial status or citizenship.

The City of Pierson, Iowa, advises the public that it will administer its assisted programs and activities relating to housing and community development in a manner to affirmatively further fair housing and it shall also take action to affirmatively further fair housing in the sale or rental of housing, the financing of housing and the provision of brokerage services.

The City of Pierson shall assist individuals who believe they have been subject to discrimination in housing through the resources of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission or the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The City of Pierson has designated the following office as the contact to coordinate efforts to comply with this policy. Inquiries should be directed to:

Name: Mayor

Office: City Hall

Address: 201 Main Street – Pierson IA 51048

Phone Number: 712-375-5015

Hours: Monday – Friday – 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 28, 2019