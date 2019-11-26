Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — November 19, 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

November 19, 2019

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Pratt and Collins.

• By Phone: Herbold

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve the minutes of the October meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Addressed questions regarding Phonek audio equipment and MidAmerican Energy’s bill. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $73,347.79 from the general fund, $20,787.3 from the schoolhouse funds, $28,385.84 from lunch fund, $128.60 Pierson activity fund and $8,293.38 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Auditors arrived November 13th and provided an unofficial review. The Iowa Child Nutrition Program reviewed documents November 18th – 20th. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

• A thank you to Chris Weinrich, Keith Swanson and the American Legion Post 291 for the annual Veteran’s Day Program on Nov. 11th. Thanks to the Kingsley Fire department for visiting the elementary school in October. Tip night at Doosky’s was a success and raising $1,024 for books. Red Ribbon week and the parent teacher conference meal were sponsored by KP Booster Club. Much appreciated!! Evaluations for MS Fall sports and new teachers are complete for 19/20. 7th & 8th grade honor band participated in Storm Lake Nov. 5th. MS basketball season is underway. There are 9 girls, 21 boys, 1 manager and 8 cheerleaders. Thank you to Jason Collins for helping coach MS football! Future events: 1st quarter academic/attendance assembly Nov. 27th, Elementary holiday concert Dec. 2nd, MS/HS Christmas concert Dec. 9th, MS Lego league Dec. 14th and K-8 food drive Dec. 2nd-13th.

Supt. Bailey

• Winter sports numbers: wrestling–17, boys’ basketball–20 and girls’ basketball–20. On November 22, meet the team night. The musical was a huge success. Three shows with two of them either sold out or a few short of sold out. The afternoon show still had a lot of people. There will be a play in the spring of the year. Next year will be the play in the Fall and the Talent Show in the spring. Thank you to Maggie, Benji and Noele for ALL the work they did on the Musical. Weather alerts: We are still using JMC and the local news stations to get the message out to parents. Because we also get requests from community members or grandparents etc, to get on our alert system, I am also starting to use the Plymouth County Alerts. We can not put others on the JMC. People can create a log in and then sign up for school alerts, weather alerts etc. Thanksgiving break starts Nov. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Kris and Chuck Hackett presented on their roles as Teacher Leaders as a science instructor coach and as an elective instructor coach. They both attended the TLC conference in July and team meetings lead by Erin Chute this Fall. Kris finalized the 2019 School Arts Experience Grant in July which included drying racks for each building.

8. OLD BUSINESS

• Contract approval with FEH Architects. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the contract with FEH. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Second reading 500 series. Students. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve the 2nd reading 500 series. All voted aye, motion carried.

9. NEW BUSINESS

• Review and canvass of the last election. Phil Herbold, Matt Bubke and Angie Haggin have retained their seats on the school board. Motion by Collins and seconded by Pratt to approve the canvas results of the last election. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. ADJOURNMENT

• At 7:45 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the retiring board. All voted aye, motion carried.

NEW BOARD

1. CALL TO ORDER – ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

• The meeting of the new board was called to order at 7:47 p.m. by temporary chairperson Scott Bailey. The oath of office was taken by newly elected members Herbold, Bubke and Haggin. Motion by Herbold and seconded by Pratt to nominate Matt Bubke for President. There were four ayes, and Bubke abstained. Motion by Herbold and seconded by Pratt to nominate Angie Haggin for Vice-President. There were four ayes, and Haggin abstained. The oath of office was given to President Bubke and Vice-President Haggin. Mr. Bailey turned the meeting over to President Bubke. Motion was brought by Collins and seconded by Pratt to set the meeting date, time, place as second Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m. in the Kingsley school conference room. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to appoint Laurie Schweitzberger, treasurer, Matt Bubke, President, Angie Haggin Vice-President on all accounts as well as Scott Bailey, Superintendent and Rob Wiese on the activity accounts. All voted aye, motion carried.

2. NEW BUSINESS

• SBRC Request for Allowable Growth

Motion by Haggin, seconded by Herbold to approve requesting to the SBRC for increased enrollment and allowable growth in the amount of $128,303.20. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Northwest Area Education Agency Board of Directors Ballot

No motion was given, no ballot submitted.

• IASB Convention Attendees

Bubke and Pratt will be attending the IASB convention.

• Resignations

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the resignation of Scott Bailey as JH Football coach. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin to approve the resignation of Rob Wiese as JH Football coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the resignation of Cole Harvey as Head Softball coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Volunteer Request

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve Tim Reis to volunteer with the wrestling program. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Contract Recommendations

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Taylor Doeschot as HS Head Baseball coach. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Kevin Hardie as HS Assistant Baseball coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Facility Projects

Mr. Bailey presented three bids for the shed. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Aberson Construction for $8,985.00 for building the shed to be completed by May 1, 2020. All voted aye, motion carried.

There were no bids submitted for the repair/tuck-point of the grandstand.

• Sale/Disposal of a School Bus

Mr. Bailey recommended purchasing a new school bus. The 1994 school bus has over 209,000 miles on it. Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the sale and disposal of the 1994 school bus. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Fundraiser Requests

None at this time.

• Designate ISJIT as an official depository for the 2019-2020 school year

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust (ISJIT) as an official depository for the 2019-2020 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

3. OTHER BUSINESS

• None

4. ADJOURNMENT

• At 8:15 p.m., motion brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger,Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

