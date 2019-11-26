Pierson City Council Minutes — November 18, 2019

Pierson City Council

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Monday, November 18, 2019. Council in attendance: Sistrunk, Krier, and Swanson. The consent agenda, which included minutes from Oct. financial statements and claims and disbursements for Oct./Nov. was approved upon a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Swanson all voted aye; motion carried. The Sheriff report was given by Lt Hertz. They provided over 32 hours of directed patrol and responded to 5 calls for service.

Claims and Disbursements:

IPERS pension $1,058.11

ACCO chlorine $241.00

Badger Meter read fees $168.21

City of Pierson utility $144.34

Clarks Hardware supplies $37.95

Feld Fire hazmat adapter $49.50

Frontier phone/internet $199.45

Ion Exchange seed $470.00

Iowa Rural Water Assoc. dues $225.00

Mangold testing fee $263.00

Menards supplies $36.63

MidAmerican electric $1,288.44

New Coop fuel $260.69

REC electric $30.21

Simmering Cory codification fees $511.00

Staples paper $86.33

The Record publishing $312.60

Thompson Automation PLC repair $63.75

US Postal Service postage $1,392.15

US Treasury withholding $1,360.20

Verizon internet $206.48

Vista Print stamps $47.95

Western Insurance Agency bond $100.00

Public Forum: Justus Moodie updated the council on his house project. Loren Schieuer asked the council about flooding the old ice-skating rink. Council discussed liability issues. Motion by Krier to approve the ice-skating rink, seconded by Swanson, all voted aye; motion carried. Alissa Meyer addressed the issue of dogs not being on leashes in town and the speed limit on the gravel road coming into town (Elm St). Council will consider an ordinance changing the speed limit at the December meeting.

The CDBG grant that was applied for to help fund the sewer project was not received. Clerk asked the council to consider reducing the funding amount and reapply. Motion by Sistrunk to apply for $215000 and to set the public hearing for the December 16th meeting, seconded by Swanson; all voted aye, motion carried.

Discussion was held on two past due cemetery bills. Motion by Swanson to authorize the city attorney to collect through small claims, seconded by Sistrunk; all voted aye, motion carried.

Councilman Sistrunk introduced and called for the first reading

ORDINANCE 169

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF PIERSON

BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO OPERATING BUDGET PREPARATION,

seconded by Krier, all vote aye; motion carried. The second reading will be at the December meeting.

Councilman Krier introduced and called for the first reading

ORDINANCE 170

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF PIERSON

BY AMENDING PROVISION PERTAINING TO CONFLICT OF INTEREST,

seconded by Sistrunk; all voted aye; motion carried. The second reading will be at the December meeting.

Motion to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-29

ADOPTING A CODE OF CONDUCT

was made by Sistrunk, seconded by Krier, all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-30

ADOPTING AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY POLICY

was made by Sistrunk, seconded by Krier, all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-31

ADOPTING AN EXCESSIVE FORCE POLICY

was made by Sistrunk, seconded by Krier, all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-32

ADOPTING A PROCUREMENT POLICY

was made by Sistrunk, seconded by Krier, all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-33

ADOPTING A RESIDENTIAL ANTI-DISPLACEMENT POLICY

was made by Sistrunk, seconded by Krier, all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-34

ADOPTING A FAIR HOUSING POLICY

was made by Sistrunk, seconded by Krier, all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-35

ADOPTING AN URBAN RENEWAL AGREEMENT

WITH WOODBURY COUNTY

was made by Swanson, seconded by Krier, all vote aye; motion carried.

The Humane Society Contract was approved upon a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Krier, all voted aye; motion carried.

Council discussed curb stops that could not be located. Clerk will contact IRWA and Beelners for assistance.

Motion by Swanson, seconded by Krier to adjourn the meeting, all vote aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beeman,

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 28, 2019