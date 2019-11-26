Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — November 12, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors  
November 13, 2019
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the November 13, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes from the October 29, 2019 board meeting.  Motion Carried.  There was no meeting on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll issued on November 1, 2019 and claims paid on 11-5-2019.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2019 Family Farm credit applications.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the 2019 First Tier Canvass of the City/School Board election results as presented:

AKRON-WESTFIELD COMMUNITY
For the office of Director At-Large there were two hundred and eighty-four (284) votes cast as follows:  Nick Mathistad received two hundred and seventy-six (276) votes; scattering received eight (8) votes.
We therefore declare Nick Mathistad to be duly elected for the office of Director At-Large.
For the office of Director District 4 there were two hundred and seventy-seven (277) votes cast as follows:  Cory Tucker received two hundred and sixty-eight (268) votes; scattering received nine (9) votes.
We therefore declare Cory Tucker to be duly elected for the office of Director District 4.
For the office of Director District 5 there were one hundred and one (101) votes cast as follows:  Kaylene Hawkins received forty-eight (48) votes; Jerod Welch received thirty-two (32) votes; scattering received twenty-one (21) votes.
We therefore declare Kaylene Hawkins to be duly elected for the office of Director District 5.
For the office of Director District 6 there were two hundred and seventy-six (276) cast as follows:  Debra Jordt received two hundred and sixty-six (266) votes; scattering received ten (10) votes.
We therefore declare Debra Jordt to be duly elected for the office of Director District 6.

LE MARS COMMUNITY
For the office of Director At-Large there were one thousand nine hundred and thirty-seven (1,937) votes cast as follows:  Angela Catton received seven hundred and seventy-one (771) votes; Nick Jalas received four hundred and twenty-five (425) votes; Kyle Plathe received seven hundred and thirty-nine (739) votes; scattering received two (2) votes.
We therefore declare Angela Catton and Kyle Plathe each to be duly elected for the office of Director At-Large.
For the office of Director District 3 there were nine hundred and eighty-eight (988) votes cast as follows:  Jane Arnold received nine hundred and eighty-seven (987) votes; scattering received one (1) vote.
We therefore declare Jane Arnold to be duly elected for the office of Director District 3.
For the office of Director District 5 there were one thousand (1,000) votes cast as follows:  Makenzie Lang received nine hundred and ninety-nine (999) votes; scattering received one (1) vote.
We therefore declare Makenzie Lang to be duly elected for the office of Director District 5.

HINTON COMMUNITY
For the office of Director At-Large there were eight hundred and thirty-two (832) votes cast as follows:  Cam Kounkel received two hundred and fifty (250) votes; Tracey Badar received one hundred and forty-three (143) votes; Brett Stanley received one hundred and sixty-one (161) votes; Kyle Hoefling received two hundred and sixty-two (262) votes; scattering received sixteen (16) votes.
We therefore declare Cam Kounkel, Brett Stanley and Kyle Hoefling each to be duly elected for the office of Director At-Large.

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY
For the office of Director At-Large there were nine hundred and sixty-eight (968) votes cast as follows:  Phillip Herbold received two hundred and seventy-eight (278) votes; Angela Haggin received two hundred and sixteen (216) votes; Matt Bubke received two hundred and fifty-eight (258) votes; Pat Henrich received one hundred and ninety-seven (197) votes; scattering received nineteen (19) votes.

REMSEN-UNION COMMUNITY
For the office of Director At-Large there were three hundred and eighty-one (381) votes cast as follows:  Sara Krier received one hundred and ninety-five (195) votes; Travis J. Tentinger received one hundred and eighty-four (184) votes; scattering received two (2) votes.
For the office of Director At-Large to fill a vacancy there were three hundred and eighty-two (382) votes cast as follows:  Talon Penning received one hundred and ninety (190) votes; Jason Loutsch received one hundred and ninety-two (192) votes.

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE
For the office of Director District 7 there were two hundred and thirty-seven (237) votes cast as follows:  Curt Grigg received two hundred and thirty-four (234) votes; scattering received three (3) votes.

MARCUS-MERIDEN-CLEGHORN COMMUNITY
For the office of Director At-Large there were eighty-six (86) votes cast as follows:  Karla Prunty received twenty-five (25) votes; Christopher Ruskamp received eighteen (18) votes; Danae Dreckman received fifteen (15) votes; Laura Staab received twenty-one (21) votes; scattering received seven (7) votes.

For the Public Measure DY there were thirty-eight (38) votes cast as follows:
FOR the question, there were twenty (20) votes.
AGAINST the question, there were eighteen (18) votes.
For the Public Measure DZ there were thirty-eight (38) votes cast as follows:
FOR the question, there were fifteen (15) votes.
AGAINST the question, there were twenty-thee (23) votes.
For the Public Measure EA there were thirty-eight (38) votes cast as follows:
FOR the question, there were sixteen (16) votes.
AGAINST the question, there were twenty-two (22) votes.

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY
For the office Director At-Large there were one hundred and twenty-two (122) votes cast as follows: Juline Albert received eighteen (18) votes; Monique E. Scarlett received twenty-seven (27) votes; Dan Greenwell received thirty-one (31) votes; Miyuki Mickey Nelson received twenty-three (23) votes; Taylor Goodvin received eleven (11) votes; Shaun Michael Broyhill received twelve (12) votes.

For Lawton-Bronson Community Director District 1, Director District 2 and Director District 4 there were no votes cast.

For West Sioux Community Director District 3 and Director District 4 there were no votes cast.

CITY OF AKRON
For the office of Mayor there were one hundred and ninety-two (192) votes cast as follows:  Alex Pick received one hundred and eighty-two (182) votes; scattering received ten (10) votes.
We therefore declare Alex Pick to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.
For the office of City Council At-Large there were four hundred and eighty-seven (487) votes cast as follows;  Julie Ford received one hundred and fifty-six (156) votes; Ryan Bergman received one hundred and forty (140) votes; Denise Loutsch-Beitelspacher received one hundred and seventy-five (175) votes; scattering received sixteen (16) votes.
We therefore declare Julie Ford, Ryan Bergman and Denise Loutsch-Beitelspacher each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.
For the office of Care Center Trustee there were three hundred and thirty-four (334) votes cast as follows:  Diane L. VonHagel received one hundred and fifty-six (156) votes; Angela Auchstetter received one hundred and seventy-seven (177) votes; scattering received one (1) vote.
We therefore declare Diane L. VonHagel and Angela Auchstetter each to be duly elected for the office of Care Center Trustee.

CITY OF CRAIG
For the office of Mayor there were twenty (24) votes cast as follows:  Barry Cornish received twenty-one (21) votes; scattering received three (3) votes.
We therefore declare Barry Cornish to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.
For the office of City Council At-Large there were one hundred and twenty-eight (128) votes cast as follows:  Mona Schlitz received twenty (20) votes; Zach Northway received ten (10) votes; Glenn Moller received nineteen (19) votes; Kelly Plueger received twenty (20) votes; Gary Schlitz received twenty-one (21) votes; Tammy Eyer received eighteen (18) votes; Christina Weber received seven (7) votes; scattering received thirteen (13) votes.
We therefore declare Mona Schlitz, Glenn Moller, Kelly Plueger, Gary Schlitz and Tammy Eyer each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF STRUBLE
For the office of Mayor there were twenty-one (21) votes cast as follows:  Troy Hughes received seven (7) votes; Michael Vander Molen received fourteen (14) votes.
We therefore declare Michael Vander Molen to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.
For the office of City Council At-Large there were eighty-three (83) votes cast as follows:  Kenneth C. Urban received seventeen (17) votes; Robert D. Hughes received eighteen (18) votes; Timothy R. Nicholson received twenty (20) votes; Rick Weiler received nineteen (19) votes; Michael Vander Molen received two (2) votes; Troy Hughes received five (5) votes; Chuck Zomermand received two (2) votes.
We therefore declare Kenneth C. Urban, Robert D. Hughes, Timothy R. Nicholson, Rick Weiler and Troy Hughes each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF BRUNSVILLE
For the office of City Council At-Large there were eighty-nine (89) votes cast as follows:  Nick Dickman received twenty-nine (29) votes; Leonard Berg received twenty-three (23) votes; Ronald Ludwigs received twenty-nine (29) votes; scattering received eight (8) votes.
We therefore declare Nick Dickman, Leonard Berg and Ronald Ludwigs each to be duly elected for the office City Council At-Large.

CITY OF OYENS
For the office of Mayor there were fifteen (15) votes cast as follows:  Donna Poulsen received thirteen (13) votes; scattering received two (2) votes.
We therefore declare Donna Poulsen to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.
For the office of City Council At-Large there were thirty (30) votes cast as follows:  Jackie Benstead received eleven (11) votes; Kyle Thoms received sixteen (16) votes; scattering received three (3) votes.
We therefore declare Jackie Benstead and Kyle Thoms each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF REMSEN
For the office of Mayor there were one hundred and fifty (150) votes cast as follows:  Joel Fisch received one hundred and forty-six (146) votes; scattering received four (4) votes.
We therefore declare Joel Fisch to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.
For the office of City Council At-Large there were two hundred and thirty-seven (237) votes cast as follows:  Mindy Klein received one hundred (100) votes; Kendra Rensink received one hundred and twenty-eight (128) votes; scattering received nine (9) votes.
We therefore declare Mindy Klein and Kendra Rensink each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF WESTFIELD
For the office of Mayor there were thirteen (13) votes cast as follows:  Lisbeth A. Terpstra received thirteen (13) votes.
We therefore declare Lisbeth A. Terpstra to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.
For the office of City Council At-Large there were twenty-six (26) votes cast as follows:  Marcia Dewey received twelve (12) votes; Nathan Wolf received thirteen (13) votes; scattering received one (1) vote.
We therefore declare Marcia Dewey and Nathan Wolf each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF MERRILL
For the office of Mayor there were one hundred and sixty-six (166) votes cast as follows:  Dan Smith received eighty-five (85) votes; Vicky Lynn Hemmelman received eighty-one (81) votes.
We therefore declare Dan Smith to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.
For the office of City Council At-Large there were three hundred and sixty-six (366) votes cast as follows:  Troy Dice received one hundred and thirteen (113) votes; Daniel A. Pierson received one hundred and fourteen (114) votes; Bruce Norgaard received one hundred and thirty-six (136) votes; scattering received three (3) votes.
We therefore declare Troy Dice, Daniel A. Pierson and Bruce Norgaard each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF HINTON
For the office of Mayor there were one hundred and sixty-three (163) votes cast as follows:  Kelly Kreber received one hundred and fifty-seven (157) votes; scattering received six (6) votes.
We therefore Kelly Kreber to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.
For the office of City Council At-Large there were four hundred and forty-seven (447) votes cast as follows:  Jeffrey R. Johnson received one hundred and twenty-seven (127) votes; Michael Koopmans received one hundred and twenty-four (124) votes; Ryan M. Weber received sixty-four (64) votes; John Hagestrom received one hundred thirty (130) votes; scattering received two (2) votes.
We therefore declare Jeffrey R. Johnson, Michael Koopmans and John Hagestrom each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF KINGSLEY
For the office of Mayor there were two hundred and eighty-nine (289) votes cast as follows:  Rick Bohle received two hundred and seventy-six (276) votes; scattering thirteen (13) votes.
We therefore declare Rick Bohle to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.
For the office of City Council At-Large there were five hundred and ninety-six (596) votes cast as follows:  Todd Beelner received two hundred and fifty-five (255) votes; David Peters received seventy-six (76) votes; Keith Bohle received two hundred and nine (209) votes; Kendra Ebert received fifty-four (54) votes; scattering received two (2) votes.
We therefore declare Todd Beelner and Keith Bohle each to be duly elected for the office City Council At-Large.

CITY OF LE MARS
For the office of Mayor there were seven hundred and fifty-six (756) votes cast as follows:  Dick Kirchoff received seven hundred and twenty-seven (727) votes; scattering received twenty-nine (29) votes.  We therefore declare Dick Kirchoff to be duly elected to the office of Mayor.
For the office of City Council At-Large there were eight hundred and fourteen (814) votes cast as follows:  Dan Dembinski received two hundred and ninety-two (292) votes; Michael T. Donlin received five hundred and twenty-two (522) votes.
We therefore declare Michael T. Donlin to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.
For the office of City Council Ward 2 there were three hundred and fifty-four (354) votes cast as follows:  Steve Wick received three hundred and fifty-four (354) votes.
We therefore declare Steve Wick to be duly elected for the office of City Council Ward 2.
For the office of Hospital Trustee there were two thousand and forty-eight (2,048) votes cast as follows:  Ralph Klemme received six hundred and eighty-eight (688) votes; Janelle Bixenman received six hundred and seventy-three (673) votes; Danna Schuster received six hundred and eighty-five (685) votes; scattering received two (2) votes.
We therefore declare Ralph Klemme, Janelle Bixenman and Danna Schuster each to be duly elected for the office Hospital Trustee.

For the Sioux City office of Mayor and City Council At-Large there were no votes cast.
Motion Carried.

Kelly Beitelspacher was present to propose JDB Pork’s Addition in Section 12 of Johnson Township.  He will adjust the subdivision boundaries again for approval at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19th, 2019.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve Hammbros Land Management Addition in Section 4 of Perry Township.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve paying for up to $5,000 out of the General Fund for the installation costs for the additional bunks at the Law Enforcement Center.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Northwest REC in Section 33 of Portland in Section 4 of Westfield Township on 160th St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 24 of Meadow Township on Almond Ave.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 25/36 of Stanton Township on 270th St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the Maintenance Superintendent pay schedule and to offer the position to Pete Holtgrew starting on November 18, 2019. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-nay.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:12 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 11-5-2019
A & M Laundry  floor mats    58.00
Advanced Systems  copier agreement    61.84
Noel Ahmann  mileage    107.88
City of Akron  SUNDRY    86.63
Akron Hometowner  publications    1421.17
Allied Oil & Tire  oil    478.72
Alpha Wireless  RADIOS    42.00
Anthony Plbg. & Htg.  parts/RCF boiler    8407.35
Arnold Motor  vehicle supplies    664.27
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone    60.00
Bekins Fire & Safety  annual hood inspection    105.75
Bentson Pest Control  services    100.00
Bomgaars  supplies    884.76
Robert B. Brock  court appt. attorney    215.30
City of Brunsville SUNDRY    52.20
Burlington Northern RR Co.  FLASHING LIGHTS    107.05
CAP, LLC  GRANULAR    4243.58
Casey’s Business  fuel    3162.54
Century Link  phone services    566.59
Christensen Bros. Inc.  construction project    268,384.12
Craig Christman  mileage/grounds    408.06
Maggie Cook  late cancellation    90.00
Cornhusker International  PARTS    3282.84
Culligan Water  DL water    56.04
The Dailey Stop  fuel    243.85
DataSpec Inc.  VA computer program    449.00
Dean & Associates  sub abuse evaluation    350.00
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    325.14
Des Moines Register  subscription renewal    287.39
Emmet County Sheriff  service    148.00
Fareway  SAFETY    39.99
Farmers Coop-Craig  fuel    812.58
Fastenal  supplies    116.33
Stacey Feldman  health insurance reimb.    238.34
Fisher Scientific  supplies    862.12
FORCE America  PARTS    33.43
Fort Dodge Asphalt  ASPHALT CONCRETE    77,489.59
Frericks Repair  TIRES & TUBES    3353.63
Frontier  phone services    3044.93
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    522.00
Jolynn Goodchild  cell phone    60.00
Graham Tire  TIRES & TUBES    3938.64
Greenway Lawn Care  winterize irrigation syst.    133.75
Hallett Materials  GRANULAR    39,199.22
Hancock Concrete Products  ROAD WAY CULVERTS    58,500.40
Hardware Hank  supplies    19.99
Jamie Hauser  mileage    292.08
Pat Heissel  parade candy    47.93
HGM Associates  construction project    315.75
Hinton Times publications    236.25
Holiday Inn  lodging    291.20
Hoogeveen Enterprises  wash
card    100.00
Bob Hughes  GROUNDS    420.00
ICAP  annual ICAP pool    1281.37
IMWCA  work comp
premium    7214.00
IOVA  IOVA membership    20.00
Iowa Dept of Public Safety  Iowa System    2334.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Intel.  LEIN conf.    200.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy  jail school    500.00
Iowa Prison Industries ENG. EQUIP & SUPPLIES    1473.00
Iowa Workforce Development  elevator permit fee    175.00
ISAC  conference registration    200.00
ISSDA  school    600.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    162.38
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    276.75
Jerry’s Pizza  meeting expenses    93.80
Jim Jones  VA conference expenses    1110.08
Jami L Johnson  deposition    55.80
J-W Tank Line  fuel    1394.56
Kellen Excavation  GRANULAR    9783.10
Keltek Inc.  equipment    6235.58
City of Kingsley  SUNDRY    29.62
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    2565.00
Heidi Landsness  health insurance reimb.    500.00
Steve Lehner  rent assistance    250.00
City of Le Mars  well closing/utilities    570.65
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    4761.84
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    23,361.80
Noah Livermore  misc. expense    150.00
Matthew Loutsch  health insurance reimb.    500.00
Kingsley Lumber LUMBER    50.80
Lyftogt Septic Service  BUILDINGS    150.00
Lyon Co Sheriff  service    38.12
Mail Services  MV renewal notices    785.34
Marx Truck Trailer Sales  PARTS    122.84
Menards  supplies    188.05
MidAmerican Energy
utilities    3530.67
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    678.82
Mike’s Inc  fuel    4030.40
Mpire Heating & Cooling  L.E.C. repairs    8600.00
Mullally Properties  rent assistance    400.00
NACCTFO  dues    75.00
NATIONAL SHERIFFS’ ASSOC.  NSA membership    129.00
Neal Chase Lumber  BUILDINGS    105.55
Northwest Dist Assessor Assoc.  dues for NW district    850.00
O.C. Sanitation  rent    71.43
Office Systems  qtrly copies maintenance    761.26
Shawn Olson  misc. supplies    2925.97
Mark Oltmanns  GROUNDS    625.00
One Office Solutions  supplies    261.64
City of Oyens  SUNDRY    44.00
Erica Pepper  notary renewal    30.00
Plains Area Mental Health  inmate services    200.00
Ply. Co. Board of Health  pass thru grants    15,938.34
Ply. Co. Extension Service SCH-OOLS & MEETING FEES    35.00
Ply. Co. Sheriff  transports/Sheriff’s fees    1745.94
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  assessment/hauling    28,303.71
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefit reimb.    1387.80
Ply. County EMA  Hazmat 2019-20    78,560.00
Premier Communications  phone    96.42
Presto-X-Co  pest control    58.00
Primebank  water    14.00
Quality Lawn Care  lawn care    280.00
R.R. Brink Locking Systems  jail locks    257.76
Ramada Des Moines  lodging    364.00
Raveling Inc.  ROADWAY CULVERTS    5005.00
Darin Raymond  cell phone/vehicle exp.    266.80
Northwest REC  electricity    1370.14
City of Remsen SUNDRY    149.74
Remsen Bell Enterprise  publications    545.30
Jill Renken  misc. expenses    1229.57
Rexwinkel Funeral Homes  county burial    1250.00
Richards Construction  construction project    261,750.02
RICOH USA  copier contract    100.56
Road Mach. & Supp.  PARTS    624.81
Rockmount Research & Alloys  WELDING SUPPLIES    366.16
Thomas Rohe  MEALS & LODGING    109.08
Rolling Oil  oil    5707.37
Ruhland Nurseries  pin oak injection    960.75
Sapp Bros.  fuel    17,038.80
Schlotfeldt Engineering  construction project    891.00
Schmitz Custom Arms LLC  silencers    3850.00
SF Mobile-Vision  video upgrade    93.77
Simpco  HazMat    12,480.00
Elizabeth Singer  mileage    27.84
Sioux Co. Sheriff  service    71.76
Sioux Sales Company  uniform    22.95
Siouxland Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    1265.50
Siouxland Dist Health  well testing    178.00
Shelly Sitzmann  misc. expenses    180.75
Solutions  Kofax renewal    244.00
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  Hillview water    301.35
Stanley Convergent Security  service/repairs    336.00
State Medical Examiners  medical fees    162.87
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    148.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    174.30
Susemihl’s Uptown Auto  fuel/service    55.95
Ten Point Construction  PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE    53,264.54
Amy TenNapel  health insurance reimb.    396.76
The Record  publications    958.29
Thomson West  court library    1277.94
Titan Machinery  PARTS    465.50
Transource  PARTS    78.29
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  stamps    689.65
Brett Udell Trucking  GRANULAR    312.50
UMB Bank  bond acceptance fee    35,734.03
USIC Locating Services  locate service    219.00
Vander Meer Bakery  SAFETY meeting    48.60
Verizon Wireless  cell phone services    904.21
VISA  misc. sheriff’s expenses    2180.80
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    155.11
Wal-Mart  training expense    650.49
Wex Bank  fuel    4881.92
Willson & Pechacek  PAAB legal expense    842.00
Josh Wilson  GROUNDS    550.00
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    120.00
Northwest Iowa YES Center  Juvenile shelter care    2640.50
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    8664.03
911 Installs Inc.  install equipment    3835.95

