Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — November 12, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

November 13, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the November 13, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes from the October 29, 2019 board meeting. Motion Carried. There was no meeting on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll issued on November 1, 2019 and claims paid on 11-5-2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2019 Family Farm credit applications. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the 2019 First Tier Canvass of the City/School Board election results as presented:

AKRON-WESTFIELD COMMUNITY

For the office of Director At-Large there were two hundred and eighty-four (284) votes cast as follows: Nick Mathistad received two hundred and seventy-six (276) votes; scattering received eight (8) votes.

We therefore declare Nick Mathistad to be duly elected for the office of Director At-Large.

For the office of Director District 4 there were two hundred and seventy-seven (277) votes cast as follows: Cory Tucker received two hundred and sixty-eight (268) votes; scattering received nine (9) votes.

We therefore declare Cory Tucker to be duly elected for the office of Director District 4.

For the office of Director District 5 there were one hundred and one (101) votes cast as follows: Kaylene Hawkins received forty-eight (48) votes; Jerod Welch received thirty-two (32) votes; scattering received twenty-one (21) votes.

We therefore declare Kaylene Hawkins to be duly elected for the office of Director District 5.

For the office of Director District 6 there were two hundred and seventy-six (276) cast as follows: Debra Jordt received two hundred and sixty-six (266) votes; scattering received ten (10) votes.

We therefore declare Debra Jordt to be duly elected for the office of Director District 6.

LE MARS COMMUNITY

For the office of Director At-Large there were one thousand nine hundred and thirty-seven (1,937) votes cast as follows: Angela Catton received seven hundred and seventy-one (771) votes; Nick Jalas received four hundred and twenty-five (425) votes; Kyle Plathe received seven hundred and thirty-nine (739) votes; scattering received two (2) votes.

We therefore declare Angela Catton and Kyle Plathe each to be duly elected for the office of Director At-Large.

For the office of Director District 3 there were nine hundred and eighty-eight (988) votes cast as follows: Jane Arnold received nine hundred and eighty-seven (987) votes; scattering received one (1) vote.

We therefore declare Jane Arnold to be duly elected for the office of Director District 3.

For the office of Director District 5 there were one thousand (1,000) votes cast as follows: Makenzie Lang received nine hundred and ninety-nine (999) votes; scattering received one (1) vote.

We therefore declare Makenzie Lang to be duly elected for the office of Director District 5.

HINTON COMMUNITY

For the office of Director At-Large there were eight hundred and thirty-two (832) votes cast as follows: Cam Kounkel received two hundred and fifty (250) votes; Tracey Badar received one hundred and forty-three (143) votes; Brett Stanley received one hundred and sixty-one (161) votes; Kyle Hoefling received two hundred and sixty-two (262) votes; scattering received sixteen (16) votes.

We therefore declare Cam Kounkel, Brett Stanley and Kyle Hoefling each to be duly elected for the office of Director At-Large.

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY

For the office of Director At-Large there were nine hundred and sixty-eight (968) votes cast as follows: Phillip Herbold received two hundred and seventy-eight (278) votes; Angela Haggin received two hundred and sixteen (216) votes; Matt Bubke received two hundred and fifty-eight (258) votes; Pat Henrich received one hundred and ninety-seven (197) votes; scattering received nineteen (19) votes.

REMSEN-UNION COMMUNITY

For the office of Director At-Large there were three hundred and eighty-one (381) votes cast as follows: Sara Krier received one hundred and ninety-five (195) votes; Travis J. Tentinger received one hundred and eighty-four (184) votes; scattering received two (2) votes.

For the office of Director At-Large to fill a vacancy there were three hundred and eighty-two (382) votes cast as follows: Talon Penning received one hundred and ninety (190) votes; Jason Loutsch received one hundred and ninety-two (192) votes.

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE

For the office of Director District 7 there were two hundred and thirty-seven (237) votes cast as follows: Curt Grigg received two hundred and thirty-four (234) votes; scattering received three (3) votes.

MARCUS-MERIDEN-CLEGHORN COMMUNITY

For the office of Director At-Large there were eighty-six (86) votes cast as follows: Karla Prunty received twenty-five (25) votes; Christopher Ruskamp received eighteen (18) votes; Danae Dreckman received fifteen (15) votes; Laura Staab received twenty-one (21) votes; scattering received seven (7) votes.

For the Public Measure DY there were thirty-eight (38) votes cast as follows:

FOR the question, there were twenty (20) votes.

AGAINST the question, there were eighteen (18) votes.

For the Public Measure DZ there were thirty-eight (38) votes cast as follows:

FOR the question, there were fifteen (15) votes.

AGAINST the question, there were twenty-thee (23) votes.

For the Public Measure EA there were thirty-eight (38) votes cast as follows:

FOR the question, there were sixteen (16) votes.

AGAINST the question, there were twenty-two (22) votes.

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY

For the office Director At-Large there were one hundred and twenty-two (122) votes cast as follows: Juline Albert received eighteen (18) votes; Monique E. Scarlett received twenty-seven (27) votes; Dan Greenwell received thirty-one (31) votes; Miyuki Mickey Nelson received twenty-three (23) votes; Taylor Goodvin received eleven (11) votes; Shaun Michael Broyhill received twelve (12) votes.

For Lawton-Bronson Community Director District 1, Director District 2 and Director District 4 there were no votes cast.

For West Sioux Community Director District 3 and Director District 4 there were no votes cast.

CITY OF AKRON

For the office of Mayor there were one hundred and ninety-two (192) votes cast as follows: Alex Pick received one hundred and eighty-two (182) votes; scattering received ten (10) votes.

We therefore declare Alex Pick to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were four hundred and eighty-seven (487) votes cast as follows; Julie Ford received one hundred and fifty-six (156) votes; Ryan Bergman received one hundred and forty (140) votes; Denise Loutsch-Beitelspacher received one hundred and seventy-five (175) votes; scattering received sixteen (16) votes.

We therefore declare Julie Ford, Ryan Bergman and Denise Loutsch-Beitelspacher each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

For the office of Care Center Trustee there were three hundred and thirty-four (334) votes cast as follows: Diane L. VonHagel received one hundred and fifty-six (156) votes; Angela Auchstetter received one hundred and seventy-seven (177) votes; scattering received one (1) vote.

We therefore declare Diane L. VonHagel and Angela Auchstetter each to be duly elected for the office of Care Center Trustee.

CITY OF CRAIG

For the office of Mayor there were twenty (24) votes cast as follows: Barry Cornish received twenty-one (21) votes; scattering received three (3) votes.

We therefore declare Barry Cornish to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were one hundred and twenty-eight (128) votes cast as follows: Mona Schlitz received twenty (20) votes; Zach Northway received ten (10) votes; Glenn Moller received nineteen (19) votes; Kelly Plueger received twenty (20) votes; Gary Schlitz received twenty-one (21) votes; Tammy Eyer received eighteen (18) votes; Christina Weber received seven (7) votes; scattering received thirteen (13) votes.

We therefore declare Mona Schlitz, Glenn Moller, Kelly Plueger, Gary Schlitz and Tammy Eyer each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF STRUBLE

For the office of Mayor there were twenty-one (21) votes cast as follows: Troy Hughes received seven (7) votes; Michael Vander Molen received fourteen (14) votes.

We therefore declare Michael Vander Molen to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were eighty-three (83) votes cast as follows: Kenneth C. Urban received seventeen (17) votes; Robert D. Hughes received eighteen (18) votes; Timothy R. Nicholson received twenty (20) votes; Rick Weiler received nineteen (19) votes; Michael Vander Molen received two (2) votes; Troy Hughes received five (5) votes; Chuck Zomermand received two (2) votes.

We therefore declare Kenneth C. Urban, Robert D. Hughes, Timothy R. Nicholson, Rick Weiler and Troy Hughes each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF BRUNSVILLE

For the office of City Council At-Large there were eighty-nine (89) votes cast as follows: Nick Dickman received twenty-nine (29) votes; Leonard Berg received twenty-three (23) votes; Ronald Ludwigs received twenty-nine (29) votes; scattering received eight (8) votes.

We therefore declare Nick Dickman, Leonard Berg and Ronald Ludwigs each to be duly elected for the office City Council At-Large.

CITY OF OYENS

For the office of Mayor there were fifteen (15) votes cast as follows: Donna Poulsen received thirteen (13) votes; scattering received two (2) votes.

We therefore declare Donna Poulsen to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were thirty (30) votes cast as follows: Jackie Benstead received eleven (11) votes; Kyle Thoms received sixteen (16) votes; scattering received three (3) votes.

We therefore declare Jackie Benstead and Kyle Thoms each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF REMSEN

For the office of Mayor there were one hundred and fifty (150) votes cast as follows: Joel Fisch received one hundred and forty-six (146) votes; scattering received four (4) votes.

We therefore declare Joel Fisch to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were two hundred and thirty-seven (237) votes cast as follows: Mindy Klein received one hundred (100) votes; Kendra Rensink received one hundred and twenty-eight (128) votes; scattering received nine (9) votes.

We therefore declare Mindy Klein and Kendra Rensink each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF WESTFIELD

For the office of Mayor there were thirteen (13) votes cast as follows: Lisbeth A. Terpstra received thirteen (13) votes.

We therefore declare Lisbeth A. Terpstra to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were twenty-six (26) votes cast as follows: Marcia Dewey received twelve (12) votes; Nathan Wolf received thirteen (13) votes; scattering received one (1) vote.

We therefore declare Marcia Dewey and Nathan Wolf each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF MERRILL

For the office of Mayor there were one hundred and sixty-six (166) votes cast as follows: Dan Smith received eighty-five (85) votes; Vicky Lynn Hemmelman received eighty-one (81) votes.

We therefore declare Dan Smith to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were three hundred and sixty-six (366) votes cast as follows: Troy Dice received one hundred and thirteen (113) votes; Daniel A. Pierson received one hundred and fourteen (114) votes; Bruce Norgaard received one hundred and thirty-six (136) votes; scattering received three (3) votes.

We therefore declare Troy Dice, Daniel A. Pierson and Bruce Norgaard each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF HINTON

For the office of Mayor there were one hundred and sixty-three (163) votes cast as follows: Kelly Kreber received one hundred and fifty-seven (157) votes; scattering received six (6) votes.

We therefore Kelly Kreber to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were four hundred and forty-seven (447) votes cast as follows: Jeffrey R. Johnson received one hundred and twenty-seven (127) votes; Michael Koopmans received one hundred and twenty-four (124) votes; Ryan M. Weber received sixty-four (64) votes; John Hagestrom received one hundred thirty (130) votes; scattering received two (2) votes.

We therefore declare Jeffrey R. Johnson, Michael Koopmans and John Hagestrom each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF KINGSLEY

For the office of Mayor there were two hundred and eighty-nine (289) votes cast as follows: Rick Bohle received two hundred and seventy-six (276) votes; scattering thirteen (13) votes.

We therefore declare Rick Bohle to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were five hundred and ninety-six (596) votes cast as follows: Todd Beelner received two hundred and fifty-five (255) votes; David Peters received seventy-six (76) votes; Keith Bohle received two hundred and nine (209) votes; Kendra Ebert received fifty-four (54) votes; scattering received two (2) votes.

We therefore declare Todd Beelner and Keith Bohle each to be duly elected for the office City Council At-Large.

CITY OF LE MARS

For the office of Mayor there were seven hundred and fifty-six (756) votes cast as follows: Dick Kirchoff received seven hundred and twenty-seven (727) votes; scattering received twenty-nine (29) votes. We therefore declare Dick Kirchoff to be duly elected to the office of Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were eight hundred and fourteen (814) votes cast as follows: Dan Dembinski received two hundred and ninety-two (292) votes; Michael T. Donlin received five hundred and twenty-two (522) votes.

We therefore declare Michael T. Donlin to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

For the office of City Council Ward 2 there were three hundred and fifty-four (354) votes cast as follows: Steve Wick received three hundred and fifty-four (354) votes.

We therefore declare Steve Wick to be duly elected for the office of City Council Ward 2.

For the office of Hospital Trustee there were two thousand and forty-eight (2,048) votes cast as follows: Ralph Klemme received six hundred and eighty-eight (688) votes; Janelle Bixenman received six hundred and seventy-three (673) votes; Danna Schuster received six hundred and eighty-five (685) votes; scattering received two (2) votes.

We therefore declare Ralph Klemme, Janelle Bixenman and Danna Schuster each to be duly elected for the office Hospital Trustee.

For the Sioux City office of Mayor and City Council At-Large there were no votes cast.

Motion Carried.

Kelly Beitelspacher was present to propose JDB Pork’s Addition in Section 12 of Johnson Township. He will adjust the subdivision boundaries again for approval at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19th, 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve Hammbros Land Management Addition in Section 4 of Perry Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve paying for up to $5,000 out of the General Fund for the installation costs for the additional bunks at the Law Enforcement Center. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Northwest REC in Section 33 of Portland in Section 4 of Westfield Township on 160th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 24 of Meadow Township on Almond Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 25/36 of Stanton Township on 270th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the Maintenance Superintendent pay schedule and to offer the position to Pete Holtgrew starting on November 18, 2019. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-nay. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:12 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 11-5-2019

A & M Laundry floor mats 58.00

Advanced Systems copier agreement 61.84

Noel Ahmann mileage 107.88

City of Akron SUNDRY 86.63

Akron Hometowner publications 1421.17

Allied Oil & Tire oil 478.72

Alpha Wireless RADIOS 42.00

Anthony Plbg. & Htg. parts/RCF boiler 8407.35

Arnold Motor vehicle supplies 664.27

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone 60.00

Bekins Fire & Safety annual hood inspection 105.75

Bentson Pest Control services 100.00

Bomgaars supplies 884.76

Robert B. Brock court appt. attorney 215.30

City of Brunsville SUNDRY 52.20

Burlington Northern RR Co. FLASHING LIGHTS 107.05

CAP, LLC GRANULAR 4243.58

Casey’s Business fuel 3162.54

Century Link phone services 566.59

Christensen Bros. Inc. construction project 268,384.12

Craig Christman mileage/grounds 408.06

Maggie Cook late cancellation 90.00

Cornhusker International PARTS 3282.84

Culligan Water DL water 56.04

The Dailey Stop fuel 243.85

DataSpec Inc. VA computer program 449.00

Dean & Associates sub abuse evaluation 350.00

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 325.14

Des Moines Register subscription renewal 287.39

Emmet County Sheriff service 148.00

Fareway SAFETY 39.99

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 812.58

Fastenal supplies 116.33

Stacey Feldman health insurance reimb. 238.34

Fisher Scientific supplies 862.12

FORCE America PARTS 33.43

Fort Dodge Asphalt ASPHALT CONCRETE 77,489.59

Frericks Repair TIRES & TUBES 3353.63

Frontier phone services 3044.93

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 522.00

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone 60.00

Graham Tire TIRES & TUBES 3938.64

Greenway Lawn Care winterize irrigation syst. 133.75

Hallett Materials GRANULAR 39,199.22

Hancock Concrete Products ROAD WAY CULVERTS 58,500.40

Hardware Hank supplies 19.99

Jamie Hauser mileage 292.08

Pat Heissel parade candy 47.93

HGM Associates construction project 315.75

Hinton Times publications 236.25

Holiday Inn lodging 291.20

Hoogeveen Enterprises wash

card 100.00

Bob Hughes GROUNDS 420.00

ICAP annual ICAP pool 1281.37

IMWCA work comp

premium 7214.00

IOVA IOVA membership 20.00

Iowa Dept of Public Safety Iowa System 2334.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Intel. LEIN conf. 200.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy jail school 500.00

Iowa Prison Industries ENG. EQUIP & SUPPLIES 1473.00

Iowa Workforce Development elevator permit fee 175.00

ISAC conference registration 200.00

ISSDA school 600.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 162.38

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 276.75

Jerry’s Pizza meeting expenses 93.80

Jim Jones VA conference expenses 1110.08

Jami L Johnson deposition 55.80

J-W Tank Line fuel 1394.56

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 9783.10

Keltek Inc. equipment 6235.58

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 29.62

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 2565.00

Heidi Landsness health insurance reimb. 500.00

Steve Lehner rent assistance 250.00

City of Le Mars well closing/utilities 570.65

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 4761.84

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 23,361.80

Noah Livermore misc. expense 150.00

Matthew Loutsch health insurance reimb. 500.00

Kingsley Lumber LUMBER 50.80

Lyftogt Septic Service BUILDINGS 150.00

Lyon Co Sheriff service 38.12

Mail Services MV renewal notices 785.34

Marx Truck Trailer Sales PARTS 122.84

Menards supplies 188.05

MidAmerican Energy

utilities 3530.67

Midwest Wheel PARTS 678.82

Mike’s Inc fuel 4030.40

Mpire Heating & Cooling L.E.C. repairs 8600.00

Mullally Properties rent assistance 400.00

NACCTFO dues 75.00

NATIONAL SHERIFFS’ ASSOC. NSA membership 129.00

Neal Chase Lumber BUILDINGS 105.55

Northwest Dist Assessor Assoc. dues for NW district 850.00

O.C. Sanitation rent 71.43

Office Systems qtrly copies maintenance 761.26

Shawn Olson misc. supplies 2925.97

Mark Oltmanns GROUNDS 625.00

One Office Solutions supplies 261.64

City of Oyens SUNDRY 44.00

Erica Pepper notary renewal 30.00

Plains Area Mental Health inmate services 200.00

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grants 15,938.34

Ply. Co. Extension Service SCH-OOLS & MEETING FEES 35.00

Ply. Co. Sheriff transports/Sheriff’s fees 1745.94

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 28,303.71

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 1387.80

Ply. County EMA Hazmat 2019-20 78,560.00

Premier Communications phone 96.42

Presto-X-Co pest control 58.00

Primebank water 14.00

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 280.00

R.R. Brink Locking Systems jail locks 257.76

Ramada Des Moines lodging 364.00

Raveling Inc. ROADWAY CULVERTS 5005.00

Darin Raymond cell phone/vehicle exp. 266.80

Northwest REC electricity 1370.14

City of Remsen SUNDRY 149.74

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 545.30

Jill Renken misc. expenses 1229.57

Rexwinkel Funeral Homes county burial 1250.00

Richards Construction construction project 261,750.02

RICOH USA copier contract 100.56

Road Mach. & Supp. PARTS 624.81

Rockmount Research & Alloys WELDING SUPPLIES 366.16

Thomas Rohe MEALS & LODGING 109.08

Rolling Oil oil 5707.37

Ruhland Nurseries pin oak injection 960.75

Sapp Bros. fuel 17,038.80

Schlotfeldt Engineering construction project 891.00

Schmitz Custom Arms LLC silencers 3850.00

SF Mobile-Vision video upgrade 93.77

Simpco HazMat 12,480.00

Elizabeth Singer mileage 27.84

Sioux Co. Sheriff service 71.76

Sioux Sales Company uniform 22.95

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1265.50

Siouxland Dist Health well testing 178.00

Shelly Sitzmann misc. expenses 180.75

Solutions Kofax renewal 244.00

Southern Sioux Co. RWS Hillview water 301.35

Stanley Convergent Security service/repairs 336.00

State Medical Examiners medical fees 162.87

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 148.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 174.30

Susemihl’s Uptown Auto fuel/service 55.95

Ten Point Construction PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE 53,264.54

Amy TenNapel health insurance reimb. 396.76

The Record publications 958.29

Thomson West court library 1277.94

Titan Machinery PARTS 465.50

Transource PARTS 78.29

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE stamps 689.65

Brett Udell Trucking GRANULAR 312.50

UMB Bank bond acceptance fee 35,734.03

USIC Locating Services locate service 219.00

Vander Meer Bakery SAFETY meeting 48.60

Verizon Wireless cell phone services 904.21

VISA misc. sheriff’s expenses 2180.80

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 155.11

Wal-Mart training expense 650.49

Wex Bank fuel 4881.92

Willson & Pechacek PAAB legal expense 842.00

Josh Wilson GROUNDS 550.00

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 120.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center Juvenile shelter care 2640.50

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 8664.03

911 Installs Inc. install equipment 3835.95

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 28, 2019