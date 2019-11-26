Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — October 29, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 29, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on October 29, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present except Mark Loutsch. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the October 29, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve the minutes from the October 22, 2019 board meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll to be issued on October 31, 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Century Link in Section 4/9 of Plymouth Township on C-44. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Chairman Kass to sign the 2019 GO Refunding bonds closing certificates. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve Chairman Kass to sign the ICAP renewal policy for Plymouth County effective 11/15/19 through 11/15/20. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve entering a Closed Session per IA Code 21.5 (j) to discuss real estate purchases. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to end close session and enter open session. No action was taken on the issues discussed in closed session. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve

Resolution #102919-1 as presented by Shane Walter, Sioux Rivers MH Region Chairman.

Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye; Loutsch-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the amended 28E agreement for the Sioux Rivers MH Region. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to open the public hearing at 11:00 am on road vacations that are vacating part of 140th St., Marble Ave. and part of old 137th St. near Seney and vacating part of 222nd and Key Ave. and vacating a platted road that was never developed north of Ideal Road for the full section. Motion Carried.

Nick and Carol Holton were present and spoke to confirm information regarding closing the road on Key Ave. and 222nd and Kenny Kilker voiced concerns to Tom Rohe prior to the hearing about possibly not vacating that part of Key Ave. Doug McDougall and Darrell Lancaster were present and spoke regarding questions on vacating part of the road by Seney. No written comment was received regarding any of the road vacations.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve

Resolution 102919-2 for

vacating part of a platted road that was never developed north of Ideal Road in

Section 15 and 16 of 91-46.

Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve

Resolution 102919-3 for vacating part of 222nd and Key Ave. in Section 1 of 91-46 and Section 6 of 91-45 with the stipulation that an easement agreement with John Ahlers and Nick Holton be recorded.

Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve

Resolution 102919-4 for vacating part of

140th St., Marble Ave. and part of old 137th St. near Seney

in Sections 27, 23, 26 of 93-45.

Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to close the public hearing at 11:20 a.m. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:26 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

