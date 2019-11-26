Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — November 18, 2019 (Retiring Board Meeting)

Woodbury Central Community School

Retiring Board Meeting

November 18, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in open session on November 18th, 2019 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors: Bonnie Clark, Blake Stubbs

Members Present: Frafjord, Nelson, Koele, Thomsen. Absent: Reblitz, Lamp, Kluender

Agenda: Moved by Koele, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to waive the reading of and approve the minutes from October 14, 2019. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve payment of bills from the General Fund for $36,976.98, The Extended Day Fund for $75.66, the PPEL Fund for $1,329.00, the Sales Tax Fund for $220,050.33, the Activity Fund for $10,541.58, the Lunch Fund for $19,076.39 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $25,634.57, the Activity Fund for $17,641.22, the Sales Tax Fund for $5,550.00, the PPEL Fund for $799.00 and the Lunch Fund for $263.75. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Adjourn: Moved by Koele, second by Nelson to adjourn the retiring board at 7:37. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey. Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 28, 2019