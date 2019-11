Woodbury Central School Board Bills — November 2019

Woodbury Central Community School

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR NOV. 2019

OPERATING FUND

3D Security, Inc. REPAIR CAMERAS 180.00

ACT ACT TESTS – STUDENT REIMBURSED 910.00

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS 3RD PTY ADMIN FEE 93.60

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. Legal services 171.50

Beelner Service DRAIN SPRINKLERS/ANTIFREEZE 366.90

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES EXTINGUISHER 85.78

Bret Peterson Plumbing & Construction LLC

PLUMBING REPAIR 120.00

BUILDING REPAIR 225.73

ELECTRICAL REPAIR 75.00

Vendor Total: 420.73

Clark’s Hardware

BUS SUPPLIES 8.99

TECH SUPPLIES 13.99

TECH SUPPLIES 2.60

Vendor Total: 25.58

COMMERCIAL LIGHTING LIGHT BULBS 1,203.57

Cornhusker International 11 – CAC REPLACED 1,245.32

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS

TABLE CASTERS 138.41

TOWELS 29.99

Vendor Total: 168.40

EMERSON, DAVID

PIANO TUNING 560.00

PIANO TUNING 140.00

Vendor Total: 700.00

Fleet US LLC FIELD PAINT 360.00

FREMONT TIRE 15-2 tires..826.04

GALLAGHER BENEFIT SERVICE GASB75 REPORT 500.00

Graffix, Inc.dba Wall of Fame NEW STUDENT SHIRTS 360.00

IOWA ASSN – SCHOOL BOARDS

ER CONFERENCE 140.00

PLAQUE AND PASS 48.50

Vendor Total: 188.50

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER

19 – OIL FILTER 22.80

19 – FUEL FILTERS 121.87

Vendor Total: 144.67

JOSTENS

DIPLOMA COVERS 477.08

AWARDS – BARS 105.95

Vendor Total: 583.03

LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC TEUT – DRIVER PHYSICAL 85.00

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

WELDING SUPPLIES 376.16

WELDING SUPPLIES 15.44

Vendor Total: 391.60

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC. TESTING SERVICES 455.00

MID-BELL MUSIC

REEDS 31.34

CREDIT (21.84)

INST. SUPPLIES 249.06

CLARINET REPAIR 18.48

GONG STAND 97.59

Vendor Total: 374.63

MIDWEST WHEEL BUS SUPPLIES 122.40

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 1,760.95

Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC

HEAT/VENT REPAIR 212.50

HEAT/VENT REPAIR 170.00

Vendor Total: 382.50

NOLTE, CORNMAN & JOHNSON P.C. 40% AUDIT FEE 3,400.00

NWAEA

PURCHASE ORDERS 398.90

PBIS POSTERS 87.05

PARA CLASS 60.00

Vendor Total: 545.95

Peterbilt of Sioux City

FUEL ADDITIVE 119.88

15 – BRAKES/AIR DRYER/BEARINGS 2,693.07

09 – AIR LEAK 919.64

11 – CHECK ENG. LIGHT/EXHAUST 786.09

11-SERVICE/FILTERS/BLADES 165.83

11 – 40 QTS. OIL 160.80

15-2 – SERVICE/FILTERS 269.85

15-2 – 16 QTS. OIL 64.32

Vendor Total: 5,179.48

Premier Furniture & Equipment

PK TABLE 363.00

DESK/CHAIRS 4,071.00

NURSE – BOOKCASE 213.00

2 ELEM. TEACHER

DESKS 1,048.00

Vendor Total: 5,695.00

QUALITY TELECOMMUNICATION phone system repair 273.00

RECORD, THE publishing 780.60

Rolling Oil FUEL 2,562.21

SCHOOL BUS SALES 15-2 — CONTROL MODULE 318.51

SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH SEPTEMBER SERVICES 1,512.50

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. TAMPERPROOF OUTLETS – PRES. 254.04

SUTER SERVICES, C.W.

HEAT/VENT REPAIR 367.50

HEAT/VENT REPAIR 371.50

HEAT/VENT REPAIR 420.00

HEAT/VENT REPAIR 315.00

HEAT/VENT REPAIR 322.92

Elementary rooms/programming issue 1,233.75

library cooling unit not working 498.75

Vendor Total: 3,529.42

Thinking Cap Quiz Bowl MS TAG 165.00

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA FIBERGLASS ROD (2) 125.22

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES 530.35

Fund Total: 36,976.98

Before & After School Program

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO INC. EXT. DAY PROG. SNACKS 75.66

Fund Total: 75.66

Checking Account Total: 37,052.64

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

3D Security, Inc. MONITORING 360.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 969.00

Fund Total: 1,329.00

Checking Account Total: 1,329.00

SALES TAX FUND

3D Security, Inc. 10 CAMERAS AND INSTALL 3,884.58

ACCESS ELEVATOR INC. FINAL PAYMENT ON LIFT 10,719.00

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Assoc. SERVICES 62.64

SERVICES 3,065.00

ARCHITECT SERVICE 521.80

Vendor Total: 3,649.44

Fair-Play SCOREBOARD CONTROLLERS/BOARD – HS GYM 4,295.00

J & R Sod Inc. sod 356.31

W.A. KLINGER, LLC LIFT/SENSORY ROOM/ENTRY CONSTRUCTION 197,146.00

Fund Total: 220,050.33

Checking Account Total: 220,050.33

ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, JOSHUA JH FB OFFICIAL 80.00

AREND, JAMIE FB OFFICIAL 110.00

AUSTIN, NATE FB OFFICIAL 110.00

BSN SPORTS LS SHIRTS 108.00

CHESTERMAN CO. CONCESS 273.50

Greene, Brad VB OFFICIAL 105.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS

BALLS,MARKERBOARD, NONSLIP PAD 852.90

DECALS 200.00

Vendor Total: 1,052.90

IHSAA

LEADERSHIP CONF 560.00

FB PLAYOFF GATES 11-1 4,976.00

Vendor Total: 5,536.00

Iowa Girls Coaches Association CLINIC 50.00

KBA

SCOREBOARD/TIMER..369.99

WHITEBOARD/BAG 152.93

Vendor Total: 522.92

RICHARDSON, MARTY FB OFFICIAL 110.00

Riddell/All American Sports Corp. FACEFRAMES 61.21

SCHMIDT, JOHN FB OFFICIAL 110.00

Sunflower Wrestling

SUPPLIES 1,143.72

HEADGEAR/CHINCUPS 713.58

Sunnybrook

SR. PARENT NIGHT 34.00

SR. PARENT NIGHT 6.50

SR. PARENT NIGHT 9.25

Vendor Total: 49.75

TROUTH, GARY VB OFFICIAL 105.00

WYNIA, BRADY FB OFFICIAL 110.00

ZAHNLEY, DOUGLAS

FB OFFICIAL 110.00

JH FB OFFICIAL 80.00

Vendor Total: 190.00

Fund Total: 10,541.58

Checking Account Total: 10,541.58

NUTRITION FUND

CULLIGAN

SALT 64.40

SALT 9.20

SALT 24.50

SALT 19.50

Vendor Total: 117.60

DEAN FOODS

FOOD 278.84

FOOD 159.28

FOOD 258.64

FOOD 219.10

FOOD 308.29

FOOD 199.08

FOOD 248.71

FOOD 278.84

FOOD 159.28

Vendor Total: 2,110.06

EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.

FOOD 58.68

FOOD 88.43

FOOD 154.36

FOOD 48.22

FOOD 199.73

Vendor Total: 549.42

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

CREDIT FOOD (24.99)

FOOD (29.99)

FOOD 140.45

FOOD 102.43

FOOD 411.38

FOOD 37.49

FOOD 228.44

FOOD 37.49

FOOD 636.35

FOOD 233.44

Vendor Total: 1,772.49

Keck Foods FOOD 1,475.61

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC. FOOD 2,516.58

GENERAL SUPPLIES 161.07

CREDIT SUPPLIES (61.13)

CREDIT FOOD (83.16)

GENERAL SUPPLIES 396.04

FOOD 4,261.03

CREDIT FOOD (54.12)

CREDIT FOOD (51.96)

FOOD 2,458.07

SUPPLIES 45.14

WAREWASH 39.12

FOOD 1,346.91

GENERAL SUPPLIES 36.26

FOOD 77.88

Vendor Total: 11,087.73

US FOODS-SIOUX FALLS

FOOD 749.04

FOOD 830.59

FOOD 63.32

FOOD 320.53

Vendor Total: 1,963.48

Fund Total: 19,076.39

Checking Account Total: 19,076.39

OCTOBER 2019 BMO PAYMENTS

Amount: 24,111.89

Description: GAS, INSTRU SUPPLIES, MAINT SUPPLIES

SOC STU TRAINING 20.00

KDG PHONICS 470.40

PK SUPPLIES 5.75

MS CHRISTMAS 275.73

HS CHRISTMAS 122.99

MUSIC THEORY WKST 94.94

HONOR CHOIR MUSIC 316.20

MS SPRING MUSIC 38.98

TREEGATORS 35.98

INSTRUCTIONAL IMPROVEMENT 23.70

GRANT ANDERSON – CODING ROBOTS 502.20

ART BOOKS 43.39

GENERAL SUPPLIES 142.28

RENEW NOTARY 30.00

HS SUPPLIES 1,250.00

LAMINATING SUPPLIES 408.69

GENERAL SUPPLIES 7.99

BINDING COMBS 69.77

SOAP 6.00

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 16.67

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 70.80

GENERAL SUPPLIES 36.54

GENERAL SUPPLIES 464.90

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 17.80

GENERAL SUPPLIES 18.28

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 251.91

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 82.40

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 59.28

CREDIT RETURN (97.50)

PE SUPPLIES 63.78

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 92.11

GASOLINE 40.02

GASOLINE 43.00

MTSS CONF 105.28

TRAVEL MEAL 31.57

ROOMS MTSS CONF 325.92

MEMBERSHIP NAEYC 69.00

PBIS POPSCICLE PARTY 15.88

BIRTHDAY PRIZES 52.14

CPR CLASS KM 75.00

TREES 444.99

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 3.60

SOTM FRAMES 9.00

GENERAL SUPPLIES 4.50

SAI CONF MEALS/ROOM 118.92

RED RIBBON WEEK 280.34

FB/BB FIELD PAINT 645.00

FUEL FOR MOWER 48.20

GAS, INSTRU SUPPLIES, MAINT SUPPLIES 162.25

FUEL 108.72

GASOLINE 85.42

STAFF DUES AND FEES 800.00

TRAVEL 224.46

FAC CLASS SUPPLIES 372.67

GASOLINE 67.40

TRAVEL 205.15

09 – AIR LEAK 111.33

MALIBU – NOISE – LOOSE HUBCAP 17.50

06-MIRROR/OIL LEAK/BELT SENSOR/AIR TO AI 1,174.40

SILVER 01 – TIRES 564.50

MALIBU – SERVICE 33.00

GASOLINE 63.00

TAG – SCRIPPS – NAT’L SPELLING BEE 165.00

TAG – ITAG CONFERENCE 295.00

TAG – GEOGRAPHY BEE REGISTRATION 120.00

TAG – MOEMS REGISTRATION 171.45

TAG SUPPLIES 1.95

GASOLINE 76.85

GASOLINE 159.34

TONER/NETFLIX/BATTERIES 2,377.50

TWO 3D PRINTERS (C. LILLY) 1,098.00

CORDS/CASES/POWERSTRIPS/STORAGE 1,193.87

MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES..93.47

CLEANING SUPPLIES 1,004.32

PLUMBING REPAIR 90.48

EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE CONTRACT 82.00

FENCE REPAIR 24.00

GARBAGE COLLECTION 1,587.56

PRESTO X COMPANY 54.00

GAS FOR MOWERS 42.83

WELDING JACKETS 101.96

GASOLINE 83.76

TRAVEL 419.77

REUSABLE GLUE BRUSHES FOR WOODWORKING 47.18

PHONE / INTERNET 660.45

CABLES/PRINTERS/SPEAKERS/MISC. 985.03

3 AIRTAME WIRELESS UNITS 1,157.97

2 WIRELESS EAR PIECE/INK 626.55

MEMBERSHIP ISDTA 50.00

GENERAL SUPPLIES 53.10

GASOLINE 42.24

AG GATEWAY EXP 2.14

Amount: 799.00

Description: AIR PURIFIER FOR WEIGHT ROOM

AIR PURIFIER – WEIGHT ROOM 799.00

Amount: 14,636.22

Description: ACTIVITY EXPENSE

STORAGE TOTES 84.95

XL FB JERSEY 50.00

MS FB JERSEYS 1,859.89

YOUTH WR MEDALS 1,660.00

QUIZ BOWL MEMBERSHIP..45.00

XC MEDALS/PLAQUES 215.00

HUDL 688.00

HUDL 3,840.00

HUDL 1,031.00

HUDL 1,548.00

SLED 555.00

PIZZA CONCESS 69.93

VB CONF HOSPITALITY 98.03

PIZZA CONCESS 59.94

HOMECOMING ITEMS 30.69

LOCKER TREATS/SPIRIT PRIZES 61.82

TATTOOS 168.00

CONCESSIONS 758.57

HOMECOMING MEAL 352.68

HOMECOMING SUPPLIES 220.14

CONCESSION PIZZA 208.84

AMP FOR CROWS NEST 289.00

CABLES for CAMCORDER 37.74

STATE DANCE APPAREL 248.00

STATE REGISTRATION 456.00

Amount: 263.75

Description: FOOD/SUPPLIES

BREAD 63.34

FOOD 31.89

GENERAL SUPPLIES 152.45

FOOD 16.07

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 39,810.86

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 39,810.86

PREPAID — APPROVED NOVEMBER 19

OPERATING FUND

Scarecrow Farms PRES/TK FIELD TRIP $392.00

Center Point Energy NATURAL GAS $456.44

Hofstatter, Michael REIMB LIGHT BULBS $20.64

SAM’S CLUB memberships (Sam’s error-refunded by che $580.00

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC. 06 – lamps $73.60

Fund Total: 1,522.68

Checking Account Total: 1,522.68

SALES TAX FUND

Sioux City Futures REIMB BB FIELD TURF $5,550.00

Fund Total: 5,550.00

Checking Account Total: 5,550.00

PREPAID — APPROVED NOVEMBER 19

ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN JH FB OFFICIAL $80.00

BAILEY, AMY JH VB OFFICIAL $160.00

CROW, RICH JV FB OFFICIAL $85.00

Harris, Mark JV FB OFFICIAL $85.00

Hytrek, Nick JV FB OFFICIAL $85.00

Jeltema, Randy FB OFFICIAL $110.00

JENNESS, LLOYD JH FB OFFICIAL $80.00

KREBER, JASON JV FB OFFICIAL $85.00

SAMPSON, BRENT FB OFFICIAL $110.00

WILLIAMS, SHANE FB OFFICIAL $110.00

ADAMSON, PAUL VB OFFICIAL $120.00

BAILEY, AMY JH VB OFFICIAL $80.00

COWLEY, ANNE VB OFFICIAL $120.00

KOHN, ANGIE VB OFFICIAL $105.00

KOHN, JEFFREY VB OFFICIAL $105.00

Wickstrom, Stan VB OFFICIAL $120.00

CROW, RICH JV FB OFFICIAL $85.00

Duzik, John VB OFFICIAL $105.00

Harris, Dave JV FB OFFICIAL $85.00

HULLINGER, MARCI VB OFFICIAL $105.00

Hytrek, Nick JV FB OFFICIAL $85.00

MCGUIRE, LORI JH VB OFFICIAL $80.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC FB OFFICIAL $110.00

HORAN, KEITH FB OFFICIAL $110.00

MORRICE, DENNIS JH FB OFFICIAL $80.00

ROCHA, ANGEL STUNT COORDINATOR $300.00

WESSLING, DOUG FB OFFICIAL $110.00

WHITEING, DEVLUN FB OFFICIAL $110.00

Fund Total: 3,005.00

Checking Account Total: 3,005.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 28, 2019