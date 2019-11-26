Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — November 18, 2019 (Organizational Board Meeting)

Woodbury Central Community School

Organizational Board Meeting

November 18, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on November 18, 2019 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:38 p.m.

Visitors: Bonnie Clark, Blake Stubbs

Members Present: Frafjord, Nelson, Koele, Thomsen, Steffen, Lloyd. Absent: Reblitz

Agenda: Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Review of Election Results by Christen Howrey, Board Secretary

Election of President: Current President Frafjord opened the floor to nominations for Board President at 7:41.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Steffen to nominate Gary Frafjord.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to cease nominations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• President Frafjord declared nomination approved with all voting aye.

• Oath of office by Howrey.

Election of Vice President: President Frafjord opened the floor to nominations for Board Vice President at 7:43.

• Moved by Koel, second by Thomsen to nominate Eric Nelson.

• Moved by Koele, second by Steffen to cease nominations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• President Frafjord declared nomination approved with all voting aye.

• Oath of office by Howrey.

Set Time and Place of regular meetings:

• Moved by Koele, second by Steffen to set the regular monthly board meetings for the upcoming year at 7:30 p.m. on the 2nd Monday of each month except for December, which will be the 2nd Tuesday. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports:

• Gilbert – WIN Groups, CATS Cards, Math Curriculum needed, Parent-Teacher Conferences numbers.

• Bormann – Testing results

• Glackin – Report and update on testing results that will be coming late – may be received too late to give teachers time this summer to prepare.

Policies & Procedures:

• Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to approve revisions to policies 102, 102E1, 102E2, 102E3, 102.R1 with corrected emails. Motion carried, all voting aye with Lloyd abstaining.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve staff, excluding family members, personal use of the weight room, gyms and hallways for physical activity at no charge. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

• Moved by Nelson, second by Steffen to accept the resignations of Consuelo Bates – Quiz Bowl , Brittney Gernhart – BB Cheer, and Kasey Skeens-Hadden – MS Math Teacher (effective 1-10-20). Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve the following contracts: Kim Lilly – Quiz Bowl, Angel Rocha – HS BB Cheer, Blake Stratton – Boys Golf, Stacey Russell – MS Cheer, and Terry Dlieslager – Asst. Boys BB, and Abby Sitzmann – MS Math (effective 1-13-20). Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to approve volunteer coaches – Holly Countryman – HS BB Cheer and Connie Bates – Quiz Bowl. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to Adopt

A Resolution to approve modified allowable growth

for the maximum one-time funding for increased enrollment of $77,056.

Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Koele, second by Lloyd to release RFP (Request for Proposals) for the vehicle maintenance for the remainder of this school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Discussion of upcoming IASB Conference.

• Discussion on standing committee assignments.

• Visitor comments – none.

• Good of the Cause – Lloyd mentioned some resources are available for information on school vaping from Siouxland District Health, Koele & Glackin – board gives a big congratulations for all the success this year of the football team.

Closed Session: Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to go into closed session, pursuant Iowa Code 21.5(1)(j) Purpose of Real Estate: to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the school district would have to pay or lower the price the board would receive for that property. Roll call vote: Frafjord – yes, Nelson – yes, Steffen – yes, Lloyd — yes, Koele – yes, and Thomsen – yes. Motion carried. Board went into closed sesson at 8:45 p.m.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to go back into open session at 8:50 p.m. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Open Session: Moved by Koele, second by Nelson to approve the purchase of 513 Fair St. for $105,000 and to authorize Doug Glackin to sign any necessary papers other than the purchase contract. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Adjourn: Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 8:52. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey. Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 28, 2019