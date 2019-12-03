Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — December 11, 2019

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

• Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2019

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring/Open Enrollment

B. Banking Documents with Security National Bank

C. Technology Service Contract

D. Signage for Gymnasium

V. Discussion Items

A. Board use of technology for monthly reports

B. ISASSP student achievement data

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Early Graduates for 19-20

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. High School Registration Guide

B. School Calendar for 2020-2021

VIII. Announcements

A. Winter Break: December 20th, 2019 – January 2nd, 2020

Staff Training January 2nd, 2020 and Classes Resume January 3rd, 2020

B. Next meeting – Joint Meeting with CO-U Community School Board to be scheduled for January

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 5, 2019