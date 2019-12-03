Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Board Minutes — November 25, 3019

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
Regular School Board Meeting

Date: Monday, November 25th 2019
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: Superintendent Office, Mapleton, IA
Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, Clausen, Mead, and Kennedy (old board)
Wimmer, Streck, Schram, Mead, and Kennedy (new board)
Absent: None
Others: 7 guests

AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.

II. Communications
A. Public Forum – A staff member addressed the board regarding our mileage rate. District policy states that mileage is reimbursed at the State of Iowa rate which is currently at $.39/mile.
B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $242,141.43; Management $938; PPEL $4,083.15; Activity $55,714.71; Hot Lunch $70,334.07; Infrastructure $63,268.39; Extra&Hourly Pay $88,000.78.
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
Clausen moved and Flanigan seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Review of Official Report of School Election Votes – School Board Secretary Klingensmith reviewed the official report of school election votes declaring Jeremy Schram and Laura Streck as new board members.

V. Action Items
A. Dedication Signage for High School Gymnasium
The board tabled this item until the December board meeting.
B. Language for Student Activities for School Permit Eligibility
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to change the language in our school permit policy to allow involvement in extra-curricular activities to make students eligible for a school permit. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
Superintendent Thelander presented Clausen and Flanigan with an award of merit plaque and a lifetime activity plaque for their service to the board the last 15 years.

VI. Adjournment of Retiring Board – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:22 PM

NEW BOARD
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to order of New Board by President Pro-tem or Designee
Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:23 PM.

B. Administration of the Oath of Office to Newly Elected Board Members by the Board Secretary
Klingensmith administered the oath of office to Laura Streck and Jeremy Schram

C. Election of the President/Vice-President of the New Board
Mead nominated Wimmer for President and Kennedy seconded. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
Kennedy nominated Mead for Vice-President. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Administration of the Oath of Office to the new Elected President/Vice-President by the Board Sec. ‘
Klingensmith administered the oath of office to Mead and Wimmer.

E. Approval of Agenda
Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve the agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

II. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignation of Ri Boettger as teacher aide. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. NWAEA Board of Directors Election
Mead moved and Streck seconded to choose Angela Johnson and Roger Brinkert for the two open AEA director districts who represent MVAO. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. SBRC Allowable Growth
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve $109,796.80 of SBRC Modified Allowable Growth. 5 ayes. Motion carried. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Student Teaching Agreement with Morningside College
Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve the student teaching agreement with Morningside College. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Policy 210.2-Regular Meeting Time
Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to change policy 210.2 to set our regular board meeting for the second Monday of each month at 7 PM. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Approval of Sharing Guidance Counselor with Charter Oak-Ute
Mead moved and Streck seconded to approve sharing a guidance counselor with Charter Oak-Ute. 5 ayes. Motion carried

G. Approval of Winter Coaches 2019-2020
Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the 2019-2020 winter coaches as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

III. Discussion Items
A. Dropout Prevention Report

IV. Reports
A. Administrator Reports
B. Parent-Teacher Conference Report
C. Certified Enrollment
D. ACT Report

V. Announcements
A. Next meeting – Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 7 PM in Anthon

VI. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:13 PM.

MAPLE VALLEY/ANTHON-OTO BOARD BILLS
GENERAL FUND
ANTHON SERVICE CENTER  REPAIR    126.75
ASSOC. FOR SUPERVISION/CU  MEMBERSHIP    239.00
BEESON, RHONDA  REIMBURSEMENT    89.88
BOMGAARS SUPPLIES    1,011.61
BOYER VALLEY CSD  ENTRY FEE    55.00
BOYSEN, KIM SUPPLIES    311.00
BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY  ENTRY FEE    70.00
BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY  SUPPLIES    22.43
BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL EDUCATORS  REGISTRATION    25.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC.  GARBAGE    853.00
CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD  FUEL    1,296.80
CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.  FUEL    1,073.32
CENEX FLEETCARD  FUEL    413.76
CENTURYLINK BUSINESS SERVICES  INTERNET    694.08
CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL  UTILITIES    18,109.87
CITY OF MAPLETON  UTILITIES    20,575.97
CLAIM AID  MEDICAID BILLING    183.13
CLARK, KRISTI  REIMBURSEMENT    53.70
CONTINENTAL PRESS INC.  SUPPLIES    893.54
CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR..    407.55
CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER  BUILDING MAINTENANCE    7.98
DANBURY REVIEW  PUBLISHING    172.66
DAVIS, CYNTHIA  HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR    125.00
dba PINEY RIDGE  TUITION    1,309.00
EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC  FLEX BENEFITS    125.00
ELSE, CRISTA  REIMBURSEMENT    403.26
FIESTA FOODS  SUPPLIES    142.57
HAMERS, KATHY  REIMBURSEMENT    186.42
HANSEN SERVICES  PROPANE    1,800.00
HEALTHIEST YOU  INSURANCE    630.00
HOLIDAY INN DES MOINES AIRPORT  TRAVEL    221.76
HOLST, LAURA  REIMBURSEMENT    62.05
HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE SUPPLIES    6,407.91
HOMETOWN VARIETY  SUPPLIES    28.96
IDA COUNTY AUDITOR  ELECTION    55.95
INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE  REPAIRS    5,300.85
INNOVATIONS ASSOCIATES  SUPPLIES    155.00
IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BOARDS  SUPPLIES    88.50
IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NET-WORK  INTERNET    146.60
IA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC.  REGISTRATION    126.00
IOWA LAKES COMM. COLLEGE  TUITION    7,597.38
IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE  REGISTRATION    110.00
IOWA SCHOOL FINANCE INFORMATION  REGISTRATION    75.00
IOWA TALENTED AND GIFTED   TAG/CONFERENCE    295.00
IXL LEARNING  SOFTWARE    349.00
J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC.  SUPPLIES    23.50
JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE     3,128.76
KERNS, JENNIFER  REIMBURSEMENT    120.32
KING REINSCH PROSSER & CO. LLP  AUDIT    6,000.00
KIRCHGATTER, MONA  REIMBURSEMENT    145.86
KUENY, KAREN  REIMBURSEMENT    5.00
LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA  REIMBURSEMENT    17.16
LITERACY RESOURCES  SUPPLIES    256.77
LOW, EMILY  REIMBURSEMENT    727.76
MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY  REIMBURSEMENT    756.00
MAPLETON BP  FUEL    61.49
MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS  INTERNET    302.70
MAPLETON PRESS  LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW    322.62
MASTERS, DENISE  HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR..    2,875.00
MASTERS, RACHEL  HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR    625.00
MATHESON TRI GAS, INC.  SUPPLIES    90.97
MAYNARD, ROCHELLE  REIMBURSEMENT    317.82
MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC.  SUPPLIES    959.00
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    81.13
MID BELL  SUPPLIES    391.72
MONONA CO. IRON  SUPPLIES    82.50
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING    330.81
MV HOT LUNCH  REIMBURSEMENT    119.87
NEUBAUM, BRENDA  REIMBURSEMENT    137.03
NEW COOPERATIVE INC.  FUEL    11,264.41
NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO.  SUPPLIES    897.60
NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY  SUPPLIES    137.25
NW ICDA  ENTRY FEE    60.00
NWIBA  JAZZ BAND ENTRY    110.00
OABCIG CSD ENTRY FEE    60.00
OLSON, LISA  REIMBURSEMENT    210.61
PORTER, CHARLES  REIMBURSEMENT    85.69
QUILL CORPORATION  SUPPLIES    2,419.32
RAINBOW RESOURCES  SUPPLIES    1,240.75
REDENIUS, CAITLYN  REIMBURSEMENT    8.07
RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba  SERVICES    312.00
RICK’S COMPUTER  SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT    1,752.98
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    121.22
SANITARY SERVICES  GARBAGE    383.00
SCHILTZ, KATHY  REIMBURSEMENT    510.00
SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS, INC.  SUPPLIES    891.21
SCHOLASTIC INC.  SUPPLIES    274.73
SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA  MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS    500.00
SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC.  SUPPLIES    143.46
SECRETARY OF STATE  NOTARY    30.00
SEXTON OIL CO.  SUPPLIES    393.62
SIMMONS, KEVIN  REIMBURSEMENT    38.63
THELANDER, JEFF  REIMBURSEMENT    74.28
UNITED HEALTHCARE  INSURANCE    128,066.73
UNITY POINT HEALTH – DES MOINES  TRAINING    231.00
VALLEY BANK  CHANGE BAG    200.00
VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES  TELEPHONE    445.73
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE  BUS DRIVER    339.75
WHITE WOLF WEB PRINTERS  RAM WRITE UP    185.68
WHITEING, MERLIN  REIMBURSEMENT    128.00
WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE  SUPPLIES    308.00
WOLFE, BRENDA  REIMBURSEMENT    649.68
Fund Total:    242,141.43

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND
IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT  UNEMPLOYMENT    938.00
Fund Total:    938.00

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY FUND
AC & R SPECIALISTS  REPAIRS    685.15
RICK’S COMPUTER  SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT    1,699.00
SUNKIST WINDOW COVERINGS  SUPPLIES    1,699.00
Fund Total:    4,083.15

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND
BEEF & BREW  MEALS    331.17
BOB ROGERS TRAVEL  TRAVEL    7,298.00
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES    18.99
BREYFOGLE, SCOTT  REIMBURSEMENT    303.04
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC.  HOMECOMING    100.00
CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.  SUPPLIES    42.76
CHAMPIONSHIP PRODUCTIONS, INC.  SUPPLIES    214.00
CHECK THE GIRLS  STUDENT COUNCIL DONATION    811.05
CLARK, KRISTI  REIMBURSEMENT    21.33
CLUB’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING  VOCAL MUSIC FUNDRAISING    12,958.71
COLBERT’S MARKET  MISC. SUPPLIES    1,687.28
DIRKSEN, KATHERINE  REIMBURSEMENT    417.24
DOSE, COREY  REIMBURSEMENT    65.82
FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES  TRAVEL    593.60
FLOWERS & MORE  SUPPLIES    287.00
GEORGE LITTLE ROCK HIGH SCHOOL  ENTRY FEES    0.00
GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME  SUPPLIES    1,996.50
HALBUR, HAYLEE  OFFICIAL    75.00
HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS  SUPPLIES    465.50
HOMETOWN VARIETY  SUPPLIES    443.91
IHSADA  MEMBERSHIP    260.00
IOWA ASSN FFA  FFA DUES    1,473.00
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES  MEMBERSHIP    30.00
IOWA TRACK & FIELD  COACH CLINIC    195.00
JOHNSON PLASTICS PLUS  SUPPLIES    304.03
JOLLY TIME KOATED KERNELS LLC  SUPPLIES    956.00
KINGSLEY-PIERSON HIGH SCHOOL  NATIONAL CONVENTION     110.00
KOVARNA, DAVE  REIMBURSEMENT    97.28
KRISPY KREME  SUPPLIES    3,205.70
MV HOT LUNCH  REIMBURSEMENT    17.33
OA/BC-IG CSD  ENTRY FEES    80.00
PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND  POP    1,972.60
PHILLIPS, HOLLY  REIMBURSEMENT    49.45
RADA CUTLERY  SUPPLIES    8,475.45
RICE, ROBERT  OFFICIAL    150.00
RUSTIC LILY, THE  SUPPLIES    187.47
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    1,421.37
SCHOLL, KATHY  REIMBURSEMENT    150.00
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  CHANGE BAG    250.00
SIOUXLAND SCALE SERVICE, INC.  SCALE TEST    175.00
SWANK  SUPPLIES    536.00
TESCH, SHANNON  REIMBURSEMENT    332.00
TRI-CENTER HIGH SCHOOL  ENTRY FEES    120.00
TROPHIES PLUS  SUPPLIES    225.18
WESSLING, DOUGLAS  OFFICIAL    450.00
WILLMOTT, SCOTT  OFFICIAL    225.00
WIMMER, JON  REIMBURSEMENT    266.63
WORLD’S FINEST CHOCOLATE  SUPPLIES    7,145.00
Fund Total:    55,714.71

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND
AC & R SPECIALISTS  REPAIRS    831.58
FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES    67.16
HILAND DAIRY  MILK    5,705.89
KECK FOODS  COMMODITIES    5,414.70
MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING  REIMBURSEMENT    34,798.95
MARTIN BROS.  PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES    21,385.24
NCH dba CHEMSEARCH  SUPPLIES    1,555.40
STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART  REPAIRS    575.15
Fund Total:    70,334.07

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND
ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC.  COPIER    2,862.36
AGILE SPORTS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.  SUPPLIES    3,399.00
GLYNLYON, INC.  SOFTWARE    6,750.00
Midwest Alarm Company, Sioux City  SERVICES    909.78
NCH dba CHEMSEARCH  SUPPLIES    1,555.40
PRECISION TOWING INC.  TOWING    605.00
RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES    33,794.51
THOMPSON INNOVATIONS  FOB KEY SYSTEM    4,707.34
WESCO DISTRIBUTION INC.  OUTSIDE LIGHTS    1,920.00
WOODWARD, RUSS  SERVICES    6,765.00
Fund Total:    63,268.39

MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

