Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Board Minutes — November 25, 3019

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

Regular School Board Meeting

Date: Monday, November 25th 2019

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Superintendent Office, Mapleton, IA

Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, Clausen, Mead, and Kennedy (old board)

Wimmer, Streck, Schram, Mead, and Kennedy (new board)

Absent: None

Others: 7 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – A staff member addressed the board regarding our mileage rate. District policy states that mileage is reimbursed at the State of Iowa rate which is currently at $.39/mile.

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $242,141.43; Management $938; PPEL $4,083.15; Activity $55,714.71; Hot Lunch $70,334.07; Infrastructure $63,268.39; Extra&Hourly Pay $88,000.78.

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

Clausen moved and Flanigan seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Review of Official Report of School Election Votes – School Board Secretary Klingensmith reviewed the official report of school election votes declaring Jeremy Schram and Laura Streck as new board members.

V. Action Items

A. Dedication Signage for High School Gymnasium

The board tabled this item until the December board meeting.

B. Language for Student Activities for School Permit Eligibility

Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to change the language in our school permit policy to allow involvement in extra-curricular activities to make students eligible for a school permit. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

Superintendent Thelander presented Clausen and Flanigan with an award of merit plaque and a lifetime activity plaque for their service to the board the last 15 years.

VI. Adjournment of Retiring Board – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:22 PM

NEW BOARD

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to order of New Board by President Pro-tem or Designee

Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:23 PM.

B. Administration of the Oath of Office to Newly Elected Board Members by the Board Secretary

Klingensmith administered the oath of office to Laura Streck and Jeremy Schram

C. Election of the President/Vice-President of the New Board

Mead nominated Wimmer for President and Kennedy seconded. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

Kennedy nominated Mead for Vice-President. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Administration of the Oath of Office to the new Elected President/Vice-President by the Board Sec. ‘

Klingensmith administered the oath of office to Mead and Wimmer.

E. Approval of Agenda

Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve the agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

II. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignation of Ri Boettger as teacher aide. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. NWAEA Board of Directors Election

Mead moved and Streck seconded to choose Angela Johnson and Roger Brinkert for the two open AEA director districts who represent MVAO. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. SBRC Allowable Growth

Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve $109,796.80 of SBRC Modified Allowable Growth. 5 ayes. Motion carried. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Student Teaching Agreement with Morningside College

Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve the student teaching agreement with Morningside College. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Policy 210.2-Regular Meeting Time

Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to change policy 210.2 to set our regular board meeting for the second Monday of each month at 7 PM. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Approval of Sharing Guidance Counselor with Charter Oak-Ute

Mead moved and Streck seconded to approve sharing a guidance counselor with Charter Oak-Ute. 5 ayes. Motion carried

G. Approval of Winter Coaches 2019-2020

Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the 2019-2020 winter coaches as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

III. Discussion Items

A. Dropout Prevention Report

IV. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Parent-Teacher Conference Report

C. Certified Enrollment

D. ACT Report

V. Announcements

A. Next meeting – Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 7 PM in Anthon

VI. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:13 PM.

MAPLE VALLEY/ANTHON-OTO BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER REPAIR 126.75

ASSOC. FOR SUPERVISION/CU MEMBERSHIP 239.00

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 89.88

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 1,011.61

BOYER VALLEY CSD ENTRY FEE 55.00

BOYSEN, KIM SUPPLIES 311.00

BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY ENTRY FEE 70.00

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 22.43

BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL EDUCATORS REGISTRATION 25.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 853.00

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD FUEL 1,296.80

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. FUEL 1,073.32

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL 413.76

CENTURYLINK BUSINESS SERVICES INTERNET 694.08

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 18,109.87

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 20,575.97

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 183.13

CLARK, KRISTI REIMBURSEMENT 53.70

CONTINENTAL PRESS INC. SUPPLIES 893.54

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR.. 407.55

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER BUILDING MAINTENANCE 7.98

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 172.66

DAVIS, CYNTHIA HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR 125.00

dba PINEY RIDGE TUITION 1,309.00

EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC FLEX BENEFITS 125.00

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 403.26

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 142.57

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 186.42

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 1,800.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 630.00

HOLIDAY INN DES MOINES AIRPORT TRAVEL 221.76

HOLST, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 62.05

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE SUPPLIES 6,407.91

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 28.96

IDA COUNTY AUDITOR ELECTION 55.95

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE REPAIRS 5,300.85

INNOVATIONS ASSOCIATES SUPPLIES 155.00

IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 88.50

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NET-WORK INTERNET 146.60

IA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC. REGISTRATION 126.00

IOWA LAKES COMM. COLLEGE TUITION 7,597.38

IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE REGISTRATION 110.00

IOWA SCHOOL FINANCE INFORMATION REGISTRATION 75.00

IOWA TALENTED AND GIFTED TAG/CONFERENCE 295.00

IXL LEARNING SOFTWARE 349.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 23.50

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 3,128.76

KERNS, JENNIFER REIMBURSEMENT 120.32

KING REINSCH PROSSER & CO. LLP AUDIT 6,000.00

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 145.86

KUENY, KAREN REIMBURSEMENT 5.00

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 17.16

LITERACY RESOURCES SUPPLIES 256.77

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSEMENT 727.76

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSEMENT 756.00

MAPLETON BP FUEL 61.49

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 302.70

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 322.62

MASTERS, DENISE HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR.. 2,875.00

MASTERS, RACHEL HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR 625.00

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 90.97

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 317.82

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC. SUPPLIES 959.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES 81.13

MID BELL SUPPLIES 391.72

MONONA CO. IRON SUPPLIES 82.50

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 330.81

MV HOT LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 119.87

NEUBAUM, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 137.03

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 11,264.41

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO. SUPPLIES 897.60

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 137.25

NW ICDA ENTRY FEE 60.00

NWIBA JAZZ BAND ENTRY 110.00

OABCIG CSD ENTRY FEE 60.00

OLSON, LISA REIMBURSEMENT 210.61

PORTER, CHARLES REIMBURSEMENT 85.69

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 2,419.32

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 1,240.75

REDENIUS, CAITLYN REIMBURSEMENT 8.07

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 312.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 1,752.98

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 121.22

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 383.00

SCHILTZ, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 510.00

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS, INC. SUPPLIES 891.21

SCHOLASTIC INC. SUPPLIES 274.73

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 500.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 143.46

SECRETARY OF STATE NOTARY 30.00

SEXTON OIL CO. SUPPLIES 393.62

SIMMONS, KEVIN REIMBURSEMENT 38.63

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 74.28

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 128,066.73

UNITY POINT HEALTH – DES MOINES TRAINING 231.00

VALLEY BANK CHANGE BAG 200.00

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 445.73

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE BUS DRIVER 339.75

WHITE WOLF WEB PRINTERS RAM WRITE UP 185.68

WHITEING, MERLIN REIMBURSEMENT 128.00

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 308.00

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 649.68

Fund Total: 242,141.43

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT UNEMPLOYMENT 938.00

Fund Total: 938.00

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 685.15

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 1,699.00

SUNKIST WINDOW COVERINGS SUPPLIES 1,699.00

Fund Total: 4,083.15

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BEEF & BREW MEALS 331.17

BOB ROGERS TRAVEL TRAVEL 7,298.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 18.99

BREYFOGLE, SCOTT REIMBURSEMENT 303.04

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. HOMECOMING 100.00

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. SUPPLIES 42.76

CHAMPIONSHIP PRODUCTIONS, INC. SUPPLIES 214.00

CHECK THE GIRLS STUDENT COUNCIL DONATION 811.05

CLARK, KRISTI REIMBURSEMENT 21.33

CLUB’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING VOCAL MUSIC FUNDRAISING 12,958.71

COLBERT’S MARKET MISC. SUPPLIES 1,687.28

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE REIMBURSEMENT 417.24

DOSE, COREY REIMBURSEMENT 65.82

FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES TRAVEL 593.60

FLOWERS & MORE SUPPLIES 287.00

GEORGE LITTLE ROCK HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 0.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 1,996.50

HALBUR, HAYLEE OFFICIAL 75.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS SUPPLIES 465.50

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 443.91

IHSADA MEMBERSHIP 260.00

IOWA ASSN FFA FFA DUES 1,473.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES MEMBERSHIP 30.00

IOWA TRACK & FIELD COACH CLINIC 195.00

JOHNSON PLASTICS PLUS SUPPLIES 304.03

JOLLY TIME KOATED KERNELS LLC SUPPLIES 956.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL CONVENTION 110.00

KOVARNA, DAVE REIMBURSEMENT 97.28

KRISPY KREME SUPPLIES 3,205.70

MV HOT LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 17.33

OA/BC-IG CSD ENTRY FEES 80.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 1,972.60

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 49.45

RADA CUTLERY SUPPLIES 8,475.45

RICE, ROBERT OFFICIAL 150.00

RUSTIC LILY, THE SUPPLIES 187.47

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 1,421.37

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 150.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK CHANGE BAG 250.00

SIOUXLAND SCALE SERVICE, INC. SCALE TEST 175.00

SWANK SUPPLIES 536.00

TESCH, SHANNON REIMBURSEMENT 332.00

TRI-CENTER HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 120.00

TROPHIES PLUS SUPPLIES 225.18

WESSLING, DOUGLAS OFFICIAL 450.00

WILLMOTT, SCOTT OFFICIAL 225.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 266.63

WORLD’S FINEST CHOCOLATE SUPPLIES 7,145.00

Fund Total: 55,714.71

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 831.58

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 67.16

HILAND DAIRY MILK 5,705.89

KECK FOODS COMMODITIES 5,414.70

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 34,798.95

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 21,385.24

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,555.40

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 575.15

Fund Total: 70,334.07

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC. COPIER 2,862.36

AGILE SPORTS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLIES 3,399.00

GLYNLYON, INC. SOFTWARE 6,750.00

Midwest Alarm Company, Sioux City SERVICES 909.78

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,555.40

PRECISION TOWING INC. TOWING 605.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES 33,794.51

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS FOB KEY SYSTEM 4,707.34

WESCO DISTRIBUTION INC. OUTSIDE LIGHTS 1,920.00

WOODWARD, RUSS SERVICES 6,765.00

Fund Total: 63,268.39

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 5, 2019