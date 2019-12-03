Moville City Council Minutes — November 20, 2019

Moville City Council
Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Nate Bauer, Tom Conolly, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt arrived around 6:25 pm. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the claims, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for October, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Permits were forwarded to Dave Christensen for review. Guests include Attorney Chad Thompson, Dawn Thomas, Officer Edgar Rodriguez, Pat Smith, Jerry Sailer, Blake Stubbs, Clint Thomsen.

John Burbach arrived around 6:15pm.

Pat Smith gave a Public Works update and Officer Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update.

During Open Forum, John Burbach expressed his extreme displeasure with receiving a pet nuisance letter and demanded a response letter that acknowledges his denial of the nuisance. Council discussed the recent sidewalk assessment for the property at 18 South 1st Street – no action taken.

At around 6:53 pm, Ofert motioned to open Public Hearing on the matter of the sale of the storage sheds and garage at 631 Frontage Road, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No comments or concerns were presented before the meeting or during the meeting, so at around 6:54pm, Malm motioned to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed different options for the sale. Schmidt motioned to introduce and approve
Resolution 2019-60
authorizing the sale of the storage sheds and garage at 631 Frontage Road by sealed bids due to City Hall before 5:00 pm on Thursday January 2nd, 2020 with 10% due at closing, remainder due at possession before April 1, 2020, and building removed before June 1, 2020, seconded by Ofert. Ayes motion carries. Council reviewed the Annual Financial Report. Malm motioned to approve, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the Annual Urban Renewal Report. Bauer motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the 2020 Siouxland Humane Society stray animal contract. Malm motioned to accept, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed closing City Hall on November 29th, 2019. Malm motioned to approve, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer recommended adding this date as a paid holiday to the Employee Handbook.

Attorney Thompson will not be able to attend the December 4th meeting, so council wishes to move the meeting up one day to Tuesday December 3rd, 2019.

With no further business Bauer motioned to adjourn at around 7:17 pm and Schmidt seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

OCTOBER REVENUES
NAME    MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    181,683.15
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    20,111.64
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    17,438.99
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    33,857.09
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    26,205.44
WATER TOTAL    19,954.40
SEWER TOTAL    20,440.54
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,340.96
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    321,032.21

CLAIMS REPORT
Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 10/18/2019 – 11/20/2019
AHLERS & COONEY, PC  BONDING ATTORNEY    354.36
MOVILLE AMBULANCE SQUAD  ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION    2,500.00
AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY  STORM SEWER REPAIR    1,019.42
ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP CEMETERY  CONTRIBUTION    5,000.00
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    97.80
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    886.80
CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC.  SOIL TESTING FAIR ST. SIDEWALK    2,135.00
COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER  CHILD SUPPORT    276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA    760.42
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    325.00
CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    1,285.00
FIRE SERVICE TRAINING BUREAU  BOOKS FOR FF1 COURSE    597.50
AT&T MOBILITY  ACCOUNT 287291043045    327.66
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    2,060.16
GWORKS  OFFICE AND BILLING SOFTWARE    4,211.48
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    300.00
HSA    300.00
600.00
HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO.  ACCOUNTING SERVICES    3,539.08
IOWA ASSOC. MUNICIPAL UTILITIES  WASTEWATER TRAINING    175.00
IOWA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC.  WORKERS COMP PREMIUM    3,155.00
IOWA ONE CALL  CALL BEFORE YOU DIG    30.40
IPERS  IPERS    4,378.01
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    2,819.09
FED/FICA TAX    2,103.13
FED/FICA TAX    2,784.21
7,706.43
JAMES FISHER MILEAGE    11.60
JODI PETERSON  REIMBURSE BAR SUPPLIES    477.15
JOHNSON FEED INC.  ROAD SALT    2,179.20
L & L DISTRIBUTION  COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES    235.40
LGS GROUP  EQUIPMENT
LINDA BAIRD  RETURN COMM. CTR DEPOSIT    100.00
LUMBER PROS  BUILDING SUPPLIES    304.56
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    368.00
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    74.96
MICROSOFT  2 NEW PD IN-CAR COMPUTERS    2,628.14
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    5,171.49
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    259.49
PETTY CASH  REIMBURSE PETTY CASH    79.20
REIMBURSE PETTY CASH    58.20
137.40
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    184.80
YEARLY PERMIT FEE    235.00
419.80
POWERPLAN  PARTS    461.58
RAY DEWITT  RETURN COMMUNITY CTR DEPOSIT    100.00
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,455.30
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    230.37
REHAB SERVICES INC.  WW MANHOLES RESURFACING    712.50
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    147.35
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    147.35
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  RE: FIRE DEPT. 2078201    12,879.24
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  BOND/INTEREST-RIDGE
SIOUX CITY FORD  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    41.95
SPIRITS, STOGIES & STUFF  COMM CTR. SUPPLIES    324.91
STATE PAYROLL TAX  STATE TAXES    1,201.00
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  INVOICE DESCRIPTION NOT FOUND    1,201.00
TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX  SALES TAX PAYMENT
STEINHOFF LANDSCAPE AND CONSTRUC POOL CONCRETE WORK    25,810.00
THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY  WATER TOWER/LIFT STAT. REPAIR    1,027.18
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE    36.00
TR HARRIS CONSTRUCTION  FAIR STREET SIDEWALK    93,337.46
TRANS IOWA EQUIPMENT  STREET SWEEPER MAINTENANCE    230.51
TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY  ENGINEERING POOL/CCTR CONCRETE    615.00
UNITED BANK OF IOWA  RUT BOND PAYMENT    16,236.75
THE UPS STORE 4018  SHIPPING SAMPLES
WAL-MART  ANIMAL CONTROL SUPPLIES
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    240.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  WELLMARK BCBS    1,032.17
WEX BANK  FUEL    1,393.90
WIATEL  PHONE & INTERNET    678.70
PHONE & INTERNET    678.43
1,357.13
WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER  PROPERTY TAXES – MOTEL 20    21.00
==============
Accounts Payable Total    218,318.81
Invoices: Paid    21,409.20
Invoices: Scheduled    196,909.61
Payroll Checks    25,870.42
==============
Report Total    244,189.23
==============
CLAIMS REPORT — CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY
FUND/NAME    AMOUNT
001 GENERA     88,337.84
110 ROAD USE TAX    102,596.48
200 DEBT SERVICE    29,115.99
600 WATER    11,323.42
610 SEWER    12,815.50
———————————————
TOTAL FUNDS    244,189.23

