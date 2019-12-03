Moville City Council Minutes — November 20, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Nate Bauer, Tom Conolly, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt arrived around 6:25 pm. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the claims, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for October, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Permits were forwarded to Dave Christensen for review. Guests include Attorney Chad Thompson, Dawn Thomas, Officer Edgar Rodriguez, Pat Smith, Jerry Sailer, Blake Stubbs, Clint Thomsen.

John Burbach arrived around 6:15pm.

Pat Smith gave a Public Works update and Officer Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update.

During Open Forum, John Burbach expressed his extreme displeasure with receiving a pet nuisance letter and demanded a response letter that acknowledges his denial of the nuisance. Council discussed the recent sidewalk assessment for the property at 18 South 1st Street – no action taken.

At around 6:53 pm, Ofert motioned to open Public Hearing on the matter of the sale of the storage sheds and garage at 631 Frontage Road, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No comments or concerns were presented before the meeting or during the meeting, so at around 6:54pm, Malm motioned to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed different options for the sale. Schmidt motioned to introduce and approve

Resolution 2019-60

authorizing the sale of the storage sheds and garage at 631 Frontage Road by sealed bids due to City Hall before 5:00 pm on Thursday January 2nd, 2020 with 10% due at closing, remainder due at possession before April 1, 2020, and building removed before June 1, 2020, seconded by Ofert. Ayes motion carries. Council reviewed the Annual Financial Report. Malm motioned to approve, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the Annual Urban Renewal Report. Bauer motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the 2020 Siouxland Humane Society stray animal contract. Malm motioned to accept, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed closing City Hall on November 29th, 2019. Malm motioned to approve, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer recommended adding this date as a paid holiday to the Employee Handbook.

Attorney Thompson will not be able to attend the December 4th meeting, so council wishes to move the meeting up one day to Tuesday December 3rd, 2019.

With no further business Bauer motioned to adjourn at around 7:17 pm and Schmidt seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

OCTOBER REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 181,683.15

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 20,111.64

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 17,438.99

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 33,857.09

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 26,205.44

WATER TOTAL 19,954.40

SEWER TOTAL 20,440.54

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,340.96

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 321,032.21

CLAIMS REPORT

Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 10/18/2019 – 11/20/2019

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY 354.36

MOVILLE AMBULANCE SQUAD ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION 2,500.00

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY STORM SEWER REPAIR 1,019.42

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP CEMETERY CONTRIBUTION 5,000.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 97.80

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 886.80

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC. SOIL TESTING FAIR ST. SIDEWALK 2,135.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 760.42

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 325.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 1,285.00

FIRE SERVICE TRAINING BUREAU BOOKS FOR FF1 COURSE 597.50

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 327.66

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,060.16

GWORKS OFFICE AND BILLING SOFTWARE 4,211.48

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 300.00

HSA 300.00

600.00

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO. ACCOUNTING SERVICES 3,539.08

IOWA ASSOC. MUNICIPAL UTILITIES WASTEWATER TRAINING 175.00

IOWA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC. WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 3,155.00

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 30.40

IPERS IPERS 4,378.01

IRS FED/FICA TAX 2,819.09

FED/FICA TAX 2,103.13

FED/FICA TAX 2,784.21

7,706.43

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 11.60

JODI PETERSON REIMBURSE BAR SUPPLIES 477.15

JOHNSON FEED INC. ROAD SALT 2,179.20

L & L DISTRIBUTION COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES 235.40

LGS GROUP EQUIPMENT

LINDA BAIRD RETURN COMM. CTR DEPOSIT 100.00

LUMBER PROS BUILDING SUPPLIES 304.56

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 368.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES 74.96

MICROSOFT 2 NEW PD IN-CAR COMPUTERS 2,628.14

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 5,171.49

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 259.49

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 79.20

REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 58.20

137.40

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 184.80

YEARLY PERMIT FEE 235.00

419.80

POWERPLAN PARTS 461.58

RAY DEWITT RETURN COMMUNITY CTR DEPOSIT 100.00

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,455.30

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 230.37

REHAB SERVICES INC. WW MANHOLES RESURFACING 712.50

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 147.35

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK RE: FIRE DEPT. 2078201 12,879.24

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST-RIDGE

SIOUX CITY FORD VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 41.95

SPIRITS, STOGIES & STUFF COMM CTR. SUPPLIES 324.91

STATE PAYROLL TAX STATE TAXES 1,201.00

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA INVOICE DESCRIPTION NOT FOUND 1,201.00

TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX SALES TAX PAYMENT

STEINHOFF LANDSCAPE AND CONSTRUC POOL CONCRETE WORK 25,810.00

THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY WATER TOWER/LIFT STAT. REPAIR 1,027.18

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

TR HARRIS CONSTRUCTION FAIR STREET SIDEWALK 93,337.46

TRANS IOWA EQUIPMENT STREET SWEEPER MAINTENANCE 230.51

TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY ENGINEERING POOL/CCTR CONCRETE 615.00

UNITED BANK OF IOWA RUT BOND PAYMENT 16,236.75

THE UPS STORE 4018 SHIPPING SAMPLES

WAL-MART ANIMAL CONTROL SUPPLIES

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 1,032.17

WEX BANK FUEL 1,393.90

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 678.70

PHONE & INTERNET 678.43

1,357.13

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER PROPERTY TAXES – MOTEL 20 21.00

==============

Accounts Payable Total 218,318.81

Invoices: Paid 21,409.20

Invoices: Scheduled 196,909.61

Payroll Checks 25,870.42

==============

Report Total 244,189.23

==============

CLAIMS REPORT — CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERA 88,337.84

110 ROAD USE TAX 102,596.48

200 DEBT SERVICE 29,115.99

600 WATER 11,323.42

610 SEWER 12,815.50

———————————————

TOTAL FUNDS 244,189.23

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 5, 2019