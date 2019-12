River Valley School Board Minutes — November 18, 2019

River Valley Board of Education

November 18, 2019

The River Valley Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school board room. Members present were Gaylen Goettsch, Scott Knaack, Kristi Krager, and Nicole Deeds. Visitors, Todd Goettsch, Ted Mammen, Bobbi DeWitt, Noah Phillips

An open forum was held with a visitor requesting utilization of the gym and weight room facilities to be open to community members.

Motion by Deeds, seconded by Krager to approve consent agenda consisting of the minutes from the October 14, 2019 regular meeting and October 28, 2019 special meeting, Business Manager’s financial statements, and audit approval of claims. Carried 4-0.

Mr. Bisenius and Mrs. Holtz gave their administrative reports.

Motion by Goettsch seconded by Deeds to approve contract for Lori Baldwin as school nurse at $21.50 per hr. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds, seconded by Krager to approve contract for Noah Phillips for Assistant Basketball Coach at $1,353. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Krager, seconded by Deeds to approve contract for Tayler Jansen as Basketball Cheerleading Coach at $817.30. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Krager, seconded by Deeds to approve to request from the School Budget Review Committee Application in the amount of $74,769.60 for open enrollment out and $1,513.60 for ELL students served beyond five years. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds, seconded by Krager to approve a Social Media Policy. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, seconded by Deeds to purchase Preschool Playground Equipment from National Playground per quote of $36,234 and to include an additional $10,000 to cover the cost of rubber fill to be used in conjunction with preschool curriculum. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds, seconded by Krager, to vote for Roger Brinkert for the Norwest AEA Board Ballot. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Krager, seconded by Goettsch, to approve early graduates. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds, seconded by Krager, to approve concurrent enrollment requests. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Krager, seconded by Goettsch to Adjourn at 7:52 p.m

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

NOVEMBER 2019 VENDORS FOR BOARD APPROVAL

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

AED SUPERSTORE AED PACKAGE FOR HIGH SCHOOL 1,550.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC.

COPIER OVERAGE 254.10

COPIER OVERAGE 117.90

Vendor Total: 372.00

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE EXPENSE 376.95

BECKER’S SCHOOL SUPPLIES PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES 344.25

BREANNE WILLEMS REFUND PSAT REGISTRATION 17.00

CAROLINA BIOLOGICAL SUPPLY

ELEMENTARY SCIENCE SUPPLIES 32.10

ELEMENTARY SCIENCE SUPPLIES 88.05

Vendor Total: 120.15

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CHRONICLE TIMES NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION 94.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR SHOP SUPPLIES..102.95

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 4.50

TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 90.09

SCIENCE SUPPLIES 13.56

Vendor Total: 211.10

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – WASHTA 45.78

BUILDING SUPPLES 4.48

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – C’VILLE 39.15

Vendor Total: 89.41

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF

WATER, SEWER CONCESSIONS 83.73

WATER, SEWER SHOP BUILDING 37.34

WATER, SEWER LOCKER ROOM 125.08

WATER, SEWER HIGH SCHOOL 183.43

Vendor Total: 429.58

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING

PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE 43.00

PUMP RENTAL – WASHTA 45.00

Vendor Total: 88.00

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION FEE..520.00

ECOLAB PEST CONTROL – WASHTA 82.27

FELD FIRE

SEC. MON JR./SR. 90.00

SEC. MON ELEM. 90.00

Vendor Total: 180.00

FLAGHOUSE INC. SPECIAL ED SUPPLIES 245.50

FOLLET SCHOOL SOLUTIONS

LIBRARY BOOKS FOR JR./SR. MEDIA CENTER 257.69

LIBRARY BOOKS FOR ELEM. MEDIA CENTER 133.43

Vendor Total: 391.12

FRONTIER

TELEPHONE EXPENSE..71.07

TELEPHONE EXPENSE.306.70

Vendor Total: 377.77

HEIMAN INC. FIRE EXTING-UISHER FOR VEHICLE 85.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP.

REPAIR EXHAUST FAN – ELEM. 258.10

REPAIR LEAK-C’VILLE 580.55

Vendor Total: 838.65

IA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA EXPENSE 486.38

IOWA SCHOOL COUNSELORS ASSN. CONFERENCE FEE – C. GEARY 190.00

JACOBS ELECTRIC SERVICE CALL 80.00

JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 77.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC.

PROPANE FOR BUS 105.06

.3% TAX 30.90

.183% TAX 18.85

PROPANE FOR BUS BARN AND SCHOOL 1,020.00

PROPANE FOR TANK AT C’VILLE 30.60

Vendor Total: 1,205.41

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOURNEYED.COM ADOBE LICENSES 2,450.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY

BUILDING & GROUNDS SUPPLIES 9.76

TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 121.09

Vendor Total: 130.85

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. CONCERT MUSIC 35.39

K-PURCHASE SCIENCE SUPPLIES 175.34

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

BIRTHDAY TREATS 30.17

BIRTHDAY TREATS 33.54

PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES.40.56

PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES 107.46

Vendor Total: 211.73

MARY TRUDEAU FCS SUPPLIES 67.19

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MENARDS BRUSH SWEEPS FOR DOORS 123.34

MENDEZ FOUNDATION INC RED RIBBON SUPPLIES 66.92

MODERN HEATING & COOLING, INC.

REPAIR DRINKING FOUNTAIN 233.12

REPAIR WATER LEAK INSTALL NEW WATER HEA 1,175.59

Vendor Total: 1,408.71

NEW COOP GASOLINE 627.29

NORTHWEST AEA PBIS POSTERS-ELEM 17.85

NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE LEADERSHIP IN EDUCATION CONF. 525.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 91.50

ORKIN EXTERMINATING PEST CONTROL – C’VILLE 92.16

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 3,717.90

PREMIER FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT OFFICE CHAIRS 144.00

RACHEL DOEDEN

MILEAGE 131.20

RAY’S MID-BELL MUSIC CO INSTRUMENTS PURCHASES WITH GRANT 8,777.99

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 614.85

RICKS COMPUTERS

WALL SPEAKERS FOR LOCKER ROOMS 230.00

LCD HINGE, COVER ASSY. 45.00

AC ADAPTERS – REPLACEMENT SCREENS 1,125.67

Vendor Total: 1,400.67

RISER INC. BLEACHER REPAIR CVILLE 1,150.00

SAE INTERNATIONAL ELEM SCIENCE SUPPLIES 240.00

SAI BUILDING A CONTAGIOUS CULTURE 110.00

SANITARY SERVICES

GARBAGE PICKUP – WASHTA 303.30

GARBAGE PICKUP – C’VILLE 269.40

Vendor Total: 572.70

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS – 8 BOOK FAIR SUPPLIES.930.73

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO.

BUS REPAIRS 823.03

BUS REPAIRS 190.55

BUS REPAIRS 226.64

Vendor Total: 1,240.22

SCHOOL HEALTH CORPORATION JR. HIGH SP. ED. SUPPLIES 96.75

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY HEALTH SUPPLIES 36.94

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE

REPAIR LEAKING BRAKE LINE ON RED SUBURBAN 1,153.52

REPLACE LEFT REAL WHEEL SEAL ON BUS 409.05

SUPPLIES FOR REPAIR TO WHEEL SEAL ON BUS 76.33

Vendor Total: 1,638.90

SLATER, KEN

MILEAGE STIPEND 225.00

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

Vendor Total: 275.00

STAPLES ADVANTAGE

OFFICE SUPPLIES 46.47

IND. TECH SUPPLIES 49.48

OFFICE SUPPLIES 92.56

Vendor Total: 188.51

VISA TRAVEL EXPENSE – SUPT. 117.59

VISA ELEM. MEDIA SUPPLIES 90.27

Vendor Total: 207.86

WESTERN IOWA EQUIPMENT WHEEL WEIGHTS FOR TRACTOR 1,816.10

Fund Total: 37,900.47

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY

FNB PREMIUM AUDIT, WORKERS COMP. INS. 2,723.00

Fund Total: 2,723.00

Checking Account Total: 40,623.47

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

FRANKIE DEEDS

DRILL TEAM SUPPLIES – 10-30 26.74

DRILL TEAM SUPPLIES – 10-25 26.74

DRILL TEAM SUPPLIES – 10-18 53.48

Vendor Total: 106.96

GRAPHIC EDGE, THE ART CLUB T-SHIRTS 278.07

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS ATHLETIC TAPE 102.00

HILAND DAIRY VENDING SUPPLIES 55.60

IMAGE MARKET SPEECH T-SHIRTS RESALE 460.80

NASSP NHS SUPPLIES 209.10

POSITIVE PROMOTIONS RED RIBBON WEEK SUPPLIES 194.55

SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN CSD VOLLEYBALL TOURNEY FEE 90.00

SUNNYBROOK FLOWERS FOR SENIOR NIGHT 122.00

TAYLOR JANSEN ITEMS FOR ROYALTY GAMES — HOME-COMING 41.02

Fund Total: 1,660.10

Checking Account Total: 1,660.10

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. COPIER LEASE 1,938.03

ROGGATZ, ALVIN

REMOVAL OF TREE AT CUSHING BUS BARN 875.00

REMOVAL AND TRIMMING OF TREES AT CORRECT 2,400.00

Vendor Total: 3,275.00

Fund Total: 5,213.03

Checking Account Total: 5,213.03

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

HILAND DAIRY

LUNCH SUPPLIES 127.38

Lunch Supplies Elem. 171.82

LUNCH SUPPLIES 84.45

Lunch Supplies Elem. 118.06

LUNCH SUPPLIES 148.01

Lunch Supplies Elem. 137.90

LUNCH SUPPLIES 107.61

Lunch Supplies Elem. 122.14

LUNCH SUPPLIES 106.11

Lunch Supplies Elem. 84.60

LUNCH SUPPLIES 86.86

Lunch Supplies Elem. 107.85

Vendor Total: 1,402.79

LINN, JOE WATERMELON AND MUSKMELON 424.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

ELEM. LUNCH 1,320.97

Elem Lunch Supplies 1,745.52

LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,014.02

VENDING SUPPLIES 63.73

Elem Lunch Supplies 1,465.95

LUNCH SUPPLIES 818.12

Elem Lunch Supplies 1,132.72

LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,363.12

VENDING SUPPLIES 202.17

Elem Lunch Supplies 991.38

Vendor Total: 10,117.70

Fund Total: 11,944.49

Checking Account Total: 11,944.49

VENDORS PAID PRIOR TO BOARD APPROVAL

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

BIO CORPORATION HS SCIENCE SUPPLIES 271.76

COLLEEN HECHT, TREASURER NWIBA ENTRY FEE 10.00

GEARY, CHAUNTELL REIMB TRAINING 432.32

INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF SCIENCE STUDENT LICENSE 1,200.00

IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT IOWA WORKFORCE 5.74

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY

ELEC. C’VILLE 7,934.03

ELEC. SIGN C’VILLE 14.76

ELEC. BUS BARN WASHTA 66.33

ELEC. WASHTA 2,385.01

BUS BARN CUSHING 24.71

ELEC. C’VILLE 218.28

ELEC. FOOTBALL FIELD 119.53

Vendor Total: 10,762.65

NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE 2ND GRADE PLAY ADMISSION 33.00

PORTER, COLTON MOWING CUSHING BUS BARN 275.00

RIVER VALLEY GENERAL FUND BOOK FAIR CHANGE 200.00

SAM’S CLUB CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 10.67

SARA VAN HOUTEN CPR/FIRST AID 40.00

SCARECROW FARMS FIELD TRIP 238.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL SUBSCRIPTION 342.99

VAUGHN, RACHAEL CPR/FIRST AID 40.00

Fund Total: 13,862.13

Checking Account Total: 13,862.13

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

ABERSON, BERWYN 10/14 JH FOOTBALL 80.00

ABERSON, JOSH 10/14/19 JH FOOTBALL 80.00

BARRINGER, DALE 10/8 VB OFFICIAL 100.00

CALEB LUBBERS 10/7 JH FOOTBALL 60.00

DIRT ROAD DESIGN T-SHIRTS FOR PLAY 55.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC JH FOOTBALL 10/7 60.00

HUDL SUBSCRIPTION 750.00

IOWA FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOC MEMBERSHIP 35.00

JENNESS, LLOYD 10/14 JH FOOTBALL 80.00

JOLLY TIME KOATED KERNELS GIRLS BB FUNDRAISER 1,042.00

KOHN, ANGIE 10/14/19 JH VBALL 80.00

KRISPY CREME DOUGHNUTS FUNDRAISER 2,492.20

LESLIE GRAY PLAY SUPPLIES 354.80

NASSP NHS SUPPLIES 155.98

PIZZA RANCH ART CLUB PIZZA RANCH 513.00

RIVER VALLEY MUSIC BOOSTER FUNDRAISER REIMB. 1,477.70

WIENER, ARNIE 10/8 VB OFFICIAL 100.00

ZAHNLEY, DOUG 10/7 JR. HIGH FOOTBALL 60.00

Fund Total: 7,575.68

Checking Account Total: 7,575.68

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 5, 2019