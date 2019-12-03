Woodbury Central Agenda — December 10, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central High School Library

Moville, Iowa

7:30 p.m.

December 10, 2019

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Reports

a. Mrs. Lambert

b. Mrs. Gilbert

c. Mr. Bormann

d. Mr. Glackin

3. Policies and Procedures:

a. Open Enrollment in:

b. Notification of open enrollment out:

4. Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation: Vehicle Maintenance Quotes

5. Personnel:

6. Co-curricular:

7. Board Items

a. Approve List of Early Graduates: James Dahill and Jackson Krieg

b. Approve Dropout Prevention/At Risk Funding

c. Visitor/Community Comments

d. For the good of the cause

8. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 5, 2019